Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Jalen Hurts’ 4-word reaction to the dominant performance from Eagles defense vs. Carson Wentz, Commanders
The Philadelphia Eagles continued their winning ways in Week 3, as they cruised to a 24-8 victory against the Washington Commanders. As was the case in the Eagles’ opening two games of the season, quarterback Jalen Hurts rose to the occasion for the current NFC East leaders, as he recorded 340 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in the contest.
Yardbarker
Buccaneers add Tom Brady to injury report amid potential controversy
It had been suggested that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had allegedly violated NFL rules as it pertains to disclosing injuries among players for at least the second time since the 2020 season when they failed to add star quarterback Tom Brady to their official injury report even though he admitted on Monday he hurt the ring finger on his throwing hand at some point during last Sunday's 20-10 win at the New Orleans Saints.
Yardbarker
Steelers 2023 HOF Hopeful Hines Ward Labeled as “Dirty Player” by Obnoxious Baltimore Ravens Legend Ed Reed
Pittsburgh Steelers legendary wide receiver, Hines Ward is an enigma. During his playing career, he was beloved by his teammates, broadcasters and most importantly Steeler Nation. He played with a gritty edge and is commonly referred to as the best blocking wide receiver of all-time. Opposing players and fans do not always echo the sentiment and when Ed Reed appeared on The Dan Patrick Show, he had quite a bit to say about the current state of football and the black and gold.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo is 'one of the better throwers on this planet'
Throughout the offseason, all signs pointed toward the San Francisco 49ers trading away or releasing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of the 2022 season. With the future of their franchise, Trey Lance, ready to take the reins, parting ways with Garoppolo seemed like a no-brainer. However, the Niners decided to hold onto Garoppolo as an insurance policy, and boy, is it paying off now.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three-time Pro Bowl LT Taylor Lewan may have played his last game for the Titans
The 31-year-old has one season remaining on a five-year, $80 million contract. However, the Titans can release or trade Lewan before June 1 next year without a dead cap hit. If Lewan is on the roster post-June 1, the Titans would be on the hook for $14.8 million in 2023.
Yardbarker
Watch: Florida HC Billy Napier restrained from going after referees
Billy Napier had to be restrained from going after the referees in Saturday’s game at Tennessee. Tennessee had the ball at the Florida 1-yard line late in the third quarter while leading the Gators 24-21. The Vols ran the ball on 2nd-and-goal for what appeared to be a touchdown, but Jabari Small was marked down inside the one.
Yardbarker
Will Rogers throws six touchdowns in Miss. State's win over Bowling Green
Will Rogers threw for 406 yards and six touchdowns as host Mississippi State routed Bowling Green, 45-14, in a nonconference game Saturday afternoon. Rogers, who completed 38 of 49 passes and tied his school record for single-game touchdown throws, connected with five different receivers for scores as the Bulldogs (3-1) bounced back from a 31-16 loss at LSU in their SEC opener.
Yardbarker
The Steelers were wrong to believe in QB Mitchell Trubisky
Once quarterbacks get past the developmental stage of their career, they rarely morph into something brand new overnight. While a Ryan Tannehill comes around every so often, Mitchell Trubisky's teetering stint with the Steelers is the latest example that a leopard usually doesn't change its spots. The Steelers didn't expect...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What role did Aaron Rodgers play in Buccaneers' disastrous delay of game penalty?
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers snatched victory out of the jaws of defeat Sunday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Packers nearly blew a double-digit second-half lead but held on for a 14-12 victory thanks to a critical mistake by the Buccaneers late in the fourth quarter.
Yardbarker
Austin Rivers seemingly accuses Ben Simmons of lying
Ben Simmons did a lot of complaining about his time with the Philadelphia 76ers in an interview that aired this week, and Austin Rivers implied that the former No. 1 overall pick was not truthful about the way things went down. Simmons discussed a wide range of topics during an...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Blabbermouth Skip Bayless believes Cowboys QB Dak Prescott needs competition
In a Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay, Prescott struggled, completing 14-of-29 passes for 134 yards. In a Week 2 win over Cincinnati, Rush completed 19-of-31 passes for 235 yards. It’s not impossible for a backup to replace a starter — Prescott did it in 2016, supplanting Tony Romo — but it's unlikely.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes clears the air over sideline altercation with Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy
Emotions were high on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs tried to build on their undefeated start to the season in their Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. It was a tight game through and through, and at one point, Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes got involved in a bit of a spat with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on the sidelines.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Report: Josh McDaniels heard from ownership after Raiders’ loss
Josh McDaniels is 0-3 as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach, and that is causing frustration within the building. The Raiders lost a heartbreaker to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-22 on Sunday, with the team failing to convert a potentially game-tying two-point conversion with 1:14 left. The loss dropped the Raiders to 0-3, a huge disappointment for a team that harbored playoff aspirations prior to the season.
Yardbarker
Texas Tech fan goes viral for ‘Horns Down’ video
One Texas Tech fan may have delivered the most vicious “Horns Down” gesture ever. Barstool Sports personality Dana Beers is making trips around the country in search of a college program to support. On Saturday, he visited Lubbock to test out how he would like things if he were a Texas Tech fan. He caught on pretty quickly and seemed to have a blast.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Player Doesn’t Seem Happy About Amari Cooper’s Success
Three weeks into the season, Cooper has been excellent for the Browns, as expected, and one notable Cowboy is not particularly happy with how this all worked out for his team. And he decided to voice his displeasure on social media through emojis so the world (and Jerry Jones) could see.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Winners and Losers From the Cincinnati Bengals' Win Over the New York Jets
The Bengals got their first win of the season on Sunday, beating the Jets 27-12 at Metlife Stadium. Here are our winners and losers:. After a rough first couple of games, Burrow bounced back to secure the Bengals their first win of the season. He threw for 275 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. More importantly, he looked much more comfortable in the pocket.
Antonio Brown goes after Bruce Arians on Twitter in wake of Bucs-Saints brawl: 'He still causing problems'
It's been almost nine months since Brown's wild exit from the Bucs in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets, when he stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his career in Tampa Bay (and possibly his NFL days). The former All-Pro was released four days later and the entire situation put his relationship with Arians -- then the Bucs head coach -- under a microscope and further reports showed that the duo had quite a tense dynamic.
Yardbarker
Lions QB Jared Goff’s offensive line takes massive hit prior to Week 3 matchup vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions are looking to get above .500 for the first time since the 2019 season. However, their quest for a winning record will have to occur without a starter on their offensive line. The Lions officially designated guard Jonah Jackson as out of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota...
Yardbarker
‘It’s up to me’: Red Wings prospect Simon Edvinsson gets brutally honest on push for NHL job
The Detroit Red Wings have kicked off their training camp proceedings in preparation for the 2022-23 season. And one of the most intriguing names fighting for a roster spot is last year’s sixth overall pick, Simon Edvinsson. Edvinsson, fresh off a performance at the World Juniors, is turning his...
Comments / 0