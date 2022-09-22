ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Quinta, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

A fire burns a two-story condo complex in Palm Springs

Firefighters in Palm Springs are working to identify the cause of a fire inside a condo complex located on north Via Miraleste near east Vista Chino. Authorities say the fire started in the walls of the second story of the complex just before 4. p.m. Saturday. No one was injured. A resident of the complex The post A fire burns a two-story condo complex in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

La Quinta city council denies proposed surf park project

On Wednesday night, the La Quinta city council unanimously nixed the controversial Coral Mountain Resort project. What has been nearly a two-year battle to get the La Quinta Surf Park approved finally came to an end. Public comments on the plan didn't wrap up until midnight. Some spoke in favor of the development, but many The post La Quinta city council denies proposed surf park project appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians

Thousands of people attended the 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow in Cabazon this weekend. The three day powwow kicked off on Friday, which also happened to be California Native American Day. A spokesperson with the Morongo Band of Mission Indians says the annual event drew over 900 tribal dancers and 20 drum groups. This The post Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A person suffers major injuries after a golf cart crash in La Quinta

Authorities said today that a crash involving a golf cart sent one person to a hospital with major injuries. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Shoal Creek Street south of Riviera Street within the PGA West community in La Quinta. The cause of the crash is under The post A person suffers major injuries after a golf cart crash in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
menifee247.com

Leon Road resurfacing project approved by Council

The Menifee City Council this week approved an allocation of $60,000 for roadway improvements on a portion of Leon Road that is shared with Riverside County. The portion to be improved stretches south from Scott Road to 1,500 feet north of Keller Road. Although $60,000 was approved for placement in...
MENIFEE, CA
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Temecula, CA

Temecula is home to over 40 wineries and excellent up-and-coming restaurants, including artisan eateries and upscale fine dining establishments. So whether you are looking for a casual evening out or a fine dining experience, Temecula is sure to have the restaurant you are looking to experience. With so many unique and innovative restaurants, there is something for everyone to enjoy for dinner. Below are some of the best restaurants in Temecula for you to enjoy:
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coral Mountain Resort Developers Prepare for Final Vote, Address Concerns

The heavily debated and highly controversial Coral Mountain Resort in La Quinta may become a reality. After hearing concerns from the community, developers of the project made adjustments and even sent out fact sheets to neighbors. All to help clarify information and hopefully gain more support. “We’ve done everything humanly...
LA QUINTA, CA
KTLA

Man found dead in bullet-riddled truck in Indio

A wounded driver was found dead after his bullet-riddled pickup truck crashed into a wall in Indio, police said Friday. The driver, who had gunshot wounds, was found dead inside the truck at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday after it crashed into a wall outside of a home in the desert community 130 miles southeast of […]
INDIO, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Train testing will be reduced to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Monday

Simulated service of the testing of the Arrow train on the 9-mile track between Redlands and San Bernardino will be reduced to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on Monday, Sept. 26. The non-passenger testing will continue from 4:40 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. this weekend, said San Benardino County Transportation Authority. During this time, one diesel multiple units will stop at each station every hour.
REDLANDS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Takano praises MoVal homeless programs

Rep. Mark Takano, D-Riverside, met with Moreno Valley Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez and a Salvation Army official about possibly expanding the city’s homeless services program. Takano heard a presentation from Salvation Army Capt. David Cain about the city’s Homeless to Work program, which allows homeless people to work part-time beautifying Moreno Valley, according to a statement on the city’s website.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Variety

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Is a Dazzling Tour of Palm Springs’ Greatest Mid-Century Architecture

Despite its striking architecture, Palm Springs has seldom been captured effectively on film — even the movie “Palm Springs” shot somewhere else. But no longer. The Olivia Wilde-directed dystopian fantasy “Don’t Worry Darling” makes ample use of the California resort town’s well-preserved mid-century buildings to showcase her vision of 1950s suburban bliss covering up something menacing underneath. Endless sunny skies, broad avenues lined with swaying palm trees and turquoise swimming pools are signifiers of an idealized life for the inhabitants of the fictional Victory Project, like the attractive young couple played by Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. Production designer Katie Byron,...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
macaronikid.com

Save the Date for the Annual Temecula Halloween Carnival! 👻🎃💀

Save the Date for the Annual Temecula Halloween Carnival!. Prepare for an evening of tricks, treats, and fangtastic festivities taking place at two locations in Old Town Temecula!. FRI, OCT 28, 2022. 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm. Town Square Park (41000 Main Street) & Sam Hicks Monument Park (41970...
TEMECULA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man in custody suspected of several valley purse thefts

Authorities say a man is in custody accused of stealing someone's purse in La Quinta. They believe he is responsible for other purse thefts in the Coachella Valley. Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a robbery at a business in the 79200 block of Highway 111 around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They identified the suspect as The post Man in custody suspected of several valley purse thefts appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA

