NBC San Diego
Plan For Desert Surf Lagoon Near Palm Springs Nixed Amid Criticism Over Drought
A Southern California desert city rejected a proposal for a surf lagoon surrounded by hundreds of homes and hotel rooms after critics argued it's the wrong project in the midst of a punishing Western drought. The city council in La Quinta, near Palm Springs, voted unanimously on Wednesday against a...
San Jacinto, CA Real Estate market update
San Jacinto, CA Real Estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the August 2022 and September 2022 real estate market for San Jacinto, California, which is located in Riverside County.
A fire burns a two-story condo complex in Palm Springs
Firefighters in Palm Springs are working to identify the cause of a fire inside a condo complex located on north Via Miraleste near east Vista Chino. Authorities say the fire started in the walls of the second story of the complex just before 4. p.m. Saturday. No one was injured. A resident of the complex The post A fire burns a two-story condo complex in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
La Quinta city council denies proposed surf park project
On Wednesday night, the La Quinta city council unanimously nixed the controversial Coral Mountain Resort project. What has been nearly a two-year battle to get the La Quinta Surf Park approved finally came to an end. Public comments on the plan didn't wrap up until midnight. Some spoke in favor of the development, but many The post La Quinta city council denies proposed surf park project appeared first on KESQ.
Beaumont, CA Real Estate market update
Beaumont, CA Real Estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the August 2022 and September 2022 real estate market for Beaumont, California, which is located in Riverside County.
Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians
Thousands of people attended the 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow in Cabazon this weekend. The three day powwow kicked off on Friday, which also happened to be California Native American Day. A spokesperson with the Morongo Band of Mission Indians says the annual event drew over 900 tribal dancers and 20 drum groups. This The post Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians appeared first on KESQ.
A person suffers major injuries after a golf cart crash in La Quinta
Authorities said today that a crash involving a golf cart sent one person to a hospital with major injuries. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Shoal Creek Street south of Riviera Street within the PGA West community in La Quinta. The cause of the crash is under The post A person suffers major injuries after a golf cart crash in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
menifee247.com
Leon Road resurfacing project approved by Council
The Menifee City Council this week approved an allocation of $60,000 for roadway improvements on a portion of Leon Road that is shared with Riverside County. The portion to be improved stretches south from Scott Road to 1,500 feet north of Keller Road. Although $60,000 was approved for placement in...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Temecula, CA
Temecula is home to over 40 wineries and excellent up-and-coming restaurants, including artisan eateries and upscale fine dining establishments. So whether you are looking for a casual evening out or a fine dining experience, Temecula is sure to have the restaurant you are looking to experience. With so many unique and innovative restaurants, there is something for everyone to enjoy for dinner. Below are some of the best restaurants in Temecula for you to enjoy:
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coral Mountain Resort Developers Prepare for Final Vote, Address Concerns
The heavily debated and highly controversial Coral Mountain Resort in La Quinta may become a reality. After hearing concerns from the community, developers of the project made adjustments and even sent out fact sheets to neighbors. All to help clarify information and hopefully gain more support. “We’ve done everything humanly...
Man found dead in bullet-riddled truck in Indio
A wounded driver was found dead after his bullet-riddled pickup truck crashed into a wall in Indio, police said Friday. The driver, who had gunshot wounds, was found dead inside the truck at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday after it crashed into a wall outside of a home in the desert community 130 miles southeast of […]
L.A. Weekly
Jesus Daniel Barrera Arrested after DUI Crash on Avenue 48 and Dune Palms Drive [La Quinta, CA]
21-Year-Old Driver Arrested and 4 Injured in DUI Crash. The incident took place near the intersection of Avenue 48 and Dune Palms Drive on September 18th, at around 4:49 p.m. Police said that the crash involved a Dodge Durango and a Nissan Rouge. According to reports, 21-year-old Daniel Barrera was...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Train testing will be reduced to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Monday
Simulated service of the testing of the Arrow train on the 9-mile track between Redlands and San Bernardino will be reduced to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on Monday, Sept. 26. The non-passenger testing will continue from 4:40 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. this weekend, said San Benardino County Transportation Authority. During this time, one diesel multiple units will stop at each station every hour.
KESQ
Excessive Heat Warning issued September 25 at 2:50AM PDT until September 27 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot with temperatures 105 to 110 degrees. * WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San. Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN…Sunday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the. potential for heat related illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay out...
iebusinessdaily.com
Takano praises MoVal homeless programs
Rep. Mark Takano, D-Riverside, met with Moreno Valley Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez and a Salvation Army official about possibly expanding the city’s homeless services program. Takano heard a presentation from Salvation Army Capt. David Cain about the city’s Homeless to Work program, which allows homeless people to work part-time beautifying Moreno Valley, according to a statement on the city’s website.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Is a Dazzling Tour of Palm Springs’ Greatest Mid-Century Architecture
Despite its striking architecture, Palm Springs has seldom been captured effectively on film — even the movie “Palm Springs” shot somewhere else. But no longer. The Olivia Wilde-directed dystopian fantasy “Don’t Worry Darling” makes ample use of the California resort town’s well-preserved mid-century buildings to showcase her vision of 1950s suburban bliss covering up something menacing underneath. Endless sunny skies, broad avenues lined with swaying palm trees and turquoise swimming pools are signifiers of an idealized life for the inhabitants of the fictional Victory Project, like the attractive young couple played by Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. Production designer Katie Byron,...
macaronikid.com
Save the Date for the Annual Temecula Halloween Carnival! 👻🎃💀
Save the Date for the Annual Temecula Halloween Carnival!. Prepare for an evening of tricks, treats, and fangtastic festivities taking place at two locations in Old Town Temecula!. FRI, OCT 28, 2022. 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm. Town Square Park (41000 Main Street) & Sam Hicks Monument Park (41970...
Man in custody suspected of several valley purse thefts
Authorities say a man is in custody accused of stealing someone's purse in La Quinta. They believe he is responsible for other purse thefts in the Coachella Valley. Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a robbery at a business in the 79200 block of Highway 111 around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They identified the suspect as The post Man in custody suspected of several valley purse thefts appeared first on KESQ.
Weather warnings issued for Julian, other parts of East County
The National Weather Service San Diego on Sunday issued a special weather statement for Julian that advised residents to seek shelter in a sturdy structure due to expected pea-sized hail along with wind gusts to reach 40 mph.
News 8 KFMB
San Diego County pays $1.35M to mother whose son died during 2018 arrest in Fallbrook
Deputies used a stun gun on 29-year-old Marco Antonio Napoles and placed him in a restraining device called a "Wrap". Napoles died 36 hours later.
