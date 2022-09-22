Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Instagrammable Flamingo at TPA Just Got Merch!Aloha MelaniTampa, FL
Would you have stayed at this (maybe) haunted St. Petersburg Bed and Breakfast?Evie M.Saint Petersburg, FL
Don't Miss The Next Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Fest: It Includes Animals This Year!Aloha MelaniDover, FL
Lotte Plaza Market coming to New Tampa
The site of a former Sweetbay grocery store in New Tampa is going to turn into the popular Lotte Plaza Market Asian Grocery Store.
Bay News 9
Bay Area school closings: All 7 counties, USF, UT have made statements
We'll be tracking school closures across the viewing area below. Pinellas County officials will be activating shelters in preparation for Ian. As a result, some schools will close early Monday. The following schools will release students early at 12:30 p.m. on Monday: Palm Harbor University High School, Dunedin Highland Middle...
Instagrammable Flamingo at TPA Just Got Merch!
The Pink Flamingo at The Best Airport in North America is Going Viral & Now You Can Get the T-Shirt. @AlohaMelani posing next to HOME at Tampa International Airport(Melani Rivera/Aloha Melani)
fox13news.com
Safety Harbor restaurant owner is world champion pizza acrobat
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - Tucked away in Safety Harbor is a special pizza business that is run by a world champion acrobat. Nona's Slice House is owned and operated by Jamie Culliton. While the food is amazing, the customers are treated to the skills that Culliton has honed as a world champion pizza acrobat.
fox13news.com
Alessi Bakery rolls back prices for 110th birthday
TAMPA, Fla. - Alessi Bakery, a staple of the Tampa community, is celebrating its 110th birthday by giving back to the customers who have kept them in business all of these years. "We couldn't do it without the customers, they've kept us going," admitted assistant manager Jason Alessi. "110, hard...
Buccaneers’ first-ever fan cruise to Key West, Bahamas will set sail next year
The team has partnered with Celebrity Cruise Line to give fans a "once-in-a-lifetime" experience at sea.
Uncertainty remains on Ian’s track
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday advised people from Tampa to Pensacola to keep their eyes on what could be a dangerous hurricane later this week. But while staging efforts were underway to prepare for the storm’s aftermath, DeSantis and emergency officials said it remained too soon for issuing evacuation orders because of uncertainty about the track of Tropical Storm Ian, which was expected to rapidly reach hurricane status Sunday.
The 25th annual Florida CraftArt Festival is back in St. Pete this fall
It happens Nov. 19-20 in downtown.
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Hotel Zamora sells for $35M; Motocave construction
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The Hotel Zamora, known for its rooftop lounge and spa on St. Pete Beach, has sold in a $34.65 million deal. Devanand Mangar, owner of the upscale Spanish-Mediterranean-designed hotel, has sold the property to George Sherman of Minneapolis-based development and property management firm Sherman Associates.
Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in Florida
A popular cannabis dispensary chain recently announced that they plan to open ten new retail store locations throughout Florida by the end of 2022. If you are looking for a high-quality medical cannabis dispensary in Florida, you may be interested to learn that the popular dispensary chain Insa recently announced that they plan to open ten new locations throughout the state of Florida this year.
'We have the biggest boat parades in the country': Talking with Tampa Pride on the River host Brianna Summers
It goes down Saturday, Sept. 24.
fox35orlando.com
Flying to Florida soon? Here is what you need to know ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane season doesn't deter many people from traveling to Florida, but with Tropical Storm Ian forecast to make landfall in the state over the next couple of days, the storm may result in flight delays or cancellations, including at Orlando International Airport and Tampa International Airport. Some...
wild941.com
Win Passes To Go To Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream
Howl-O-Scream returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and will take place on select dates from Sept. 9 through Oct. 31, 2022, and WiLD 94.1 wants to hook you up with tickets!. Take on Orlando & The Freakshow in a friendly game of pop-culture trivia or WiLD out with The Nuthouse from 3p to 7p for your chance to win a pair of tickets and a parking pass to Howl O Scream at Busch Gardens.
disneyfanatic.com
Brightline Expansion ‘Near’ Disney World, Universal Hits Major Milestone
Florida’s high-speed passenger rail service is one less bureaucratic hurdle away from providing transportation to Guests looking to experience Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort. Starting out by providing commuter service to the Southeast Corridor of the Sunshine State between Miami and West Palm Beach, the private...
State finds some Bay area facilities not complying with generator laws
CLEARWATER, Florida — Over the last five years, there's been a push to make nursing homes and assisted living safer both during and after a storm. 14 people died in South Florida from heat-related illnesses when the air conditioning went out during Hurricane Irma. The state has been keeping...
Where to get sandbags across Tampa Bay ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
Sandbag locations across Tampa Bay are opening starting Sunday morning as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Ian.
cltampa.com
A cedar log cabin with direct access to Florida's Chassahowitzka springs is now for sale
A rare spring home is now on the market just north of Tampa Bay in Florida's Citrus County. Located at Located at 8199 W Pinoak Ct., in Homosassa, the home is about an hour drive north of Tampa and sits on a freshwater channel just off the popular Chassahowitzka River.
orlandoweekly.com
A tube-shaped house is for sale in St. Petersburg
A former dilapidated barn in St. Petersburg was transformed into a modern tube-shaped home—and it's currently on the market. Located on a corner lot at 401 La Plaza Ave. S, in the South Pasadena neighborhood, the tubular home's current owner completely gutted what was once and old barn, says listing agent Jill Helgren of Coastal Property Group, and added everything from a new pool, cement epoxy floors, and the detached garage.
Tropical Storm Ian School Closings
As Tropical Storm Ian's path continues to keep the Tampa Bay area in the cone of uncertainty, school districts across the area have started to announce closures ahead of the storm's possible impact.
Flatwoods Park home to tons of Florida's wildlife
In the heart of the New Tampa suburbs, you'll find a popular place for walkers, mountain bikers and everything in between, including Florida wildlife.
