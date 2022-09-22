ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bay News 9

Bay Area school closings: All 7 counties, USF, UT have made statements

We'll be tracking school closures across the viewing area below. Pinellas County officials will be activating shelters in preparation for Ian. As a result, some schools will close early Monday. The following schools will release students early at 12:30 p.m. on Monday: Palm Harbor University High School, Dunedin Highland Middle...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Safety Harbor restaurant owner is world champion pizza acrobat

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - Tucked away in Safety Harbor is a special pizza business that is run by a world champion acrobat. Nona's Slice House is owned and operated by Jamie Culliton. While the food is amazing, the customers are treated to the skills that Culliton has honed as a world champion pizza acrobat.
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
fox13news.com

Alessi Bakery rolls back prices for 110th birthday

TAMPA, Fla. - Alessi Bakery, a staple of the Tampa community, is celebrating its 110th birthday by giving back to the customers who have kept them in business all of these years. "We couldn't do it without the customers, they've kept us going," admitted assistant manager Jason Alessi. "110, hard...
TAMPA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Uncertainty remains on Ian’s track

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday advised people from Tampa to Pensacola to keep their eyes on what could be a dangerous hurricane later this week. But while staging efforts were underway to prepare for the storm’s aftermath, DeSantis and emergency officials said it remained too soon for issuing evacuation orders because of uncertainty about the track of Tropical Storm Ian, which was expected to rapidly reach hurricane status Sunday.
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Hotel Zamora sells for $35M; Motocave construction

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The Hotel Zamora, known for its rooftop lounge and spa on St. Pete Beach, has sold in a $34.65 million deal. Devanand Mangar, owner of the upscale Spanish-Mediterranean-designed hotel, has sold the property to George Sherman of Minneapolis-based development and property management firm Sherman Associates.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
Kristen Walters

Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in Florida

A popular cannabis dispensary chain recently announced that they plan to open ten new retail store locations throughout Florida by the end of 2022. If you are looking for a high-quality medical cannabis dispensary in Florida, you may be interested to learn that the popular dispensary chain Insa recently announced that they plan to open ten new locations throughout the state of Florida this year.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Win Passes To Go To Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream

Howl-O-Scream returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and will take place on select dates from Sept. 9 through Oct. 31, 2022, and WiLD 94.1 wants to hook you up with tickets!. Take on Orlando & The Freakshow in a friendly game of pop-culture trivia or WiLD out with The Nuthouse from 3p to 7p for your chance to win a pair of tickets and a parking pass to Howl O Scream at Busch Gardens.
TAMPA, FL
disneyfanatic.com

Brightline Expansion ‘Near’ Disney World, Universal Hits Major Milestone

Florida’s high-speed passenger rail service is one less bureaucratic hurdle away from providing transportation to Guests looking to experience Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort. Starting out by providing commuter service to the Southeast Corridor of the Sunshine State between Miami and West Palm Beach, the private...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

A tube-shaped house is for sale in St. Petersburg

A former dilapidated barn in St. Petersburg was transformed into a modern tube-shaped home—and it's currently on the market. Located on a corner lot at 401 La Plaza Ave. S, in the South Pasadena neighborhood, the tubular home's current owner completely gutted what was once and old barn, says listing agent Jill Helgren of Coastal Property Group, and added everything from a new pool, cement epoxy floors, and the detached garage.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

