This article is part of the 2022-2023 Guide to Baltimore Independent Schools. Searching for an independent school can be exciting, yet overwhelming. Visit any number of them and you’re likely to find sprawling campuses, small class sizes, and an array of extracurricular activities. But look beneath the surface and you’ll note distinct differences that can’t necessarily be discerned by a quick trip to a school’s campus. So, how can you tell them apart and find the best match for your child?

