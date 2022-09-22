ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

baltimorefishbowl.com

Artscape returning in 2023 as a five-day event Sept. 13-17

After a three-year absence, Baltimore’s Artscape festival will return next year as a five-day event in September, not in mid-July as it has always been in the past. The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA), which produces Artscape, announced on artscape.org that the 2023 festival will be held from Wednesday, Sept. 13, to Sunday, Sept. 17.
Video of the Week: Birdland Murals

Artist Ernest Shaw says murals can emanate great power, particularly the ability to shape how young people see the world. Shaw is one of the artists who were commissioned to paint murals for Oriole Park at Camden Yards as part of the “Birdland Murals” series. Shaw worked with...
Know Before You Go: Lean into this probing set of questions to help you find the right school match for your child

This article is part of the 2022-2023 Guide to Baltimore Independent Schools. Searching for an independent school can be exciting, yet overwhelming. Visit any number of them and you’re likely to find sprawling campuses, small class sizes, and an array of extracurricular activities. But look beneath the surface and you’ll note distinct differences that can’t necessarily be discerned by a quick trip to a school’s campus. So, how can you tell them apart and find the best match for your child?
