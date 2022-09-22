Read full article on original website
KIVI-TV
Warm weather set to continue through mid-week
It is absolutely beautiful outdoors this weekend in the region with blue skies, very little cloud cover, and warm temperatures. There's a ridge of high pressure building over the western United States that will continue to push northward into Canada over the coming days. High temperatures will be at or above normal in the coming days. When we get to the peak of this system mid-week...temperatures will be around 10-15 degrees above normal.
KIVI-TV
High pressure builds over west, temperatures set to warm up
A beautiful weekend is in store for Idaho has high pressure builds over the region. Temperatures will rise above normal in the coming days with this trend - expect them to reach the upper 70s tomorrow and the low 80s Sunday. The temperatures will continue to warm through the mid-week.
activenorcal.com
Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Two Different Winters in Northern California
Northern California has been on a roller coaster ride the past decade when it comes to winter weather. The past 7 years have brought forward a significant drought, except for the unusually wet and snowy winters of 2017 and 2019. As we continue to battle another drought-stricken year, we can only hope that this winter brings lots of rain and snowpack to alleviate dry conditions.
KUOW
Fall is here. What to expect in the PNW after an especially dry summer
It's officially fall — the first full day of the new season — and lots of people are already appreciating or looking forward to the cooler temperatures. But will autumn, like summer, serve up some surprises?. Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond spoke to KUOW's Angela King about what...
Tornado warnings, severe thunderstorms, flooding, hail and lightning-caused fire make for wild night in East Idaho
The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings in East Idaho on Wednesday evening as storms brought rain, hail and flooding to Pocatello and other areas. The weather service said a funnel cloud was reported around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Portneuf Gap area south of Pocatello but it did not touch down. A gustnado, also referred to as a small whirlwind, occurred earlier in the evening in the Mud Lake area northwest of Idaho Falls. ...
Oregon hunting preview 2022: The good and not-so-good news about big game, upland birds, waterfowl
Hunting seasons approach, with deer rifle season opening Saturday, Oct. 1, followed by upland bird seasons Oct. 8 and waterfowl Oct. 15.
California drought: This technology helps keep grass green while still conserving water
Water conservation is a focus across California, but is there a way to keep large fields of grass green when water restrictions are leaving homeowners with dying grass?
eastidahonews.com
Don’t shower during a thunderstorm. Here’s why
(CNN) — Trees begin to sway, the sky darkens and suddenly you hear it — the distant sound of thunder. That’s your cue that potential danger is on the way. In fact, it’s likely within 10 miles of you, according to the National Weather Service. Don’t...
Finding hope at our devastated date park
This is a recollection of non-fiction events; used with permission. Early in our relationship, my husband and I went on a date to one of the lovely parks in Oregon. We got takeout and strolled through the paths, holding hands and enjoying each other’s company.
eastidahonews.com
As wildfires become common, Idaho’s smoke season becomes a public health hazard
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Ethan Sims and Wesley Pidcock know what to expect when fire season arrives. As doctors who specialize in helping people breathe, they see what happens when wildfire smoke spreads into communities throughout Idaho. Every time there is a spike in the air quality index...
WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness
Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon gas prices spike more than 10 cents Friday. Here’s why.
After 14 weeks of steady declines, gas prices are going back up in Oregon and the West Coast. And they shot up considerably Friday morning. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded across Oregon is $4.80. That’s a jump of 11 cents in one day. It’s an even...
First day of fall? California’s autumnal equinox still a few days away
Thursday marks the universal fall equinox, a day when night and daytime are nearly equal – but not here in California.
Airlift Northwest prepares to support emergency crews during I-90 closure
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Another major road closure is impacting drivers in western Washington as the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 at Mercer Island shut down on Friday so crews could repair expansion joints. The shutdown sent a ripple effect across Lake Washington, with drivers waiting for hours on...
How spring water rejuvenated an old mining town in Idaho
Mackay, Idaho — Hidden in Idaho's White Knob Mountains, you'll find what's left of the copper and silver mines that first put the small town of Mackay on the map. "There were over 1,200 people living on this mountain," Mayor Wayne Olsen said. Now, he said, it's "just the...
Storm that dumped golf ball-sized hail on Wallowa prompts Gov. Kate Brown to request $2 million for recovery
In early August, eastern Oregon saw a powerful storm packing golf ball-sized hail that left extensive damage to property and cars, and Friday the state approved $2 million to help the residents of Wallowa recover. “This community has been left reeling,” Gov. Kate Brown said in a letter to lawmakers...
rexburgstandardjournal.com
U.S. Highway 20 meetings postponed after Gov. Little meets with local officials
Public meetings to discuss Idaho Transportation Department’s plans to potentially expand U.S. Highway 20 into a four-lane highway from Chester to State Highway-87 junction have been postponed. The meetings were originally scheduled for Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 in Ashton and Island Park.
Idaho’s Best Restaurant With a View is Totally Bucket List Worthy
With the beautiful Boise foothills as the backdrop, there’s no shortage of restaurants with breathtaking views in the Treasure Valley. But if you want THE BEST view? You’ll have to do some traveling!. As we sat down to write this article, we asked a few friends “Which restaurant...
The Internet’s Thoughts On What Idaho Smells Like Has Us Rolling
Idaho is famous for potatoes. Google it. Look up some hashtags on TikTok. It doesn't matter where you go, that continues to be the punchline in 2022. While our economy in the Gem State does benefit from some hot potato action, it isn't the only thing that defines Idaho. For...
eastidahonews.com
GoFundMe launched to help send remains of man who died in Wednesday’s Fort Hall crash home
FORT HALL — The brother of one of the men who died in Wednesday’s crash near Fort Hall has started crowd-funding efforts to transport his remains. According to a GoFundMe page, the family of Feadem Fidim hopes to raise $5,000 in order to send his remains to his home in the Micronesian islands.
