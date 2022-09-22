If you thought Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s migrant stunts couldn’t get any crueler, the National Republican Senatorial Committee has shown otherwise. In an email blast, the committee, which is chaired by Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) and works to elect Republican senators, asked supporters to submit suggestions for where the GOP should “ship” migrants next. The NRSC’s “Polling Team” solicited votes for locations like Barack Obama’s house. Abbott has dumped busloads of migrants on Vice President Kamala Harris’ doorstep in Washington, D.C., as well as cities like New York and Chicago. DeSantis has followed suit, flying 48 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, a location first floated by Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Contrary to the NRSC’s claim that they were “illegal immigrants,” the group left in Martha’s Vineyard had been processed when they arrived at the border, and are awaiting court hearings to adjudicate their asylum claims. The NRSC did not respond to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment.New email from the National Republican Senatorial Committee asks supporters where they want Republican governors to “ship” migrants next. pic.twitter.com/E0Ly5Rubl1— Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) September 23, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.

