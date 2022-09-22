Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Paso mayor, residents react to migrant crisis as thousands cross border
EL PASO, Texas – The recent surge of migrants across the southern border has strained city resources and homeless shelters in El Paso, but residents Fox News spoke with were split on whether the increase is cause for concern. "I think it's great that Joe Biden let everybody in,"...
As shelters fill, New York will use tents to house migrants
New York's mayor says he plans to erect hangar-sized tents as temporary shelter for thousands of migrants who have been bused into the city.
NYC opening 2 emergency centers for arriving migrants
NEW YORK -- The city announced new steps Thursday as more migrants arrived in the Big Apple.CBS2's Alice Gainer has details on plans for humanitarian centers and why some are concerned.Several more buses of asylum seekers arrived at the Port Authority Bus Terminal from Texas. Volunteers with bags of donated clothing have been helping coordinate next steps for weeks."We greet them, we give them hand sanitizer, masks. We feed them. We give them water. We get them medical care if they need it, and then we start having interviews with the asylum seekers and find out what they really need,"...
GOP Is Now Crowd-Sourcing Supporters for Next Destination to ‘Ship’ Migrants
If you thought Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s migrant stunts couldn’t get any crueler, the National Republican Senatorial Committee has shown otherwise. In an email blast, the committee, which is chaired by Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) and works to elect Republican senators, asked supporters to submit suggestions for where the GOP should “ship” migrants next. The NRSC’s “Polling Team” solicited votes for locations like Barack Obama’s house. Abbott has dumped busloads of migrants on Vice President Kamala Harris’ doorstep in Washington, D.C., as well as cities like New York and Chicago. DeSantis has followed suit, flying 48 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, a location first floated by Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Contrary to the NRSC’s claim that they were “illegal immigrants,” the group left in Martha’s Vineyard had been processed when they arrived at the border, and are awaiting court hearings to adjudicate their asylum claims. The NRSC did not respond to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment.New email from the National Republican Senatorial Committee asks supporters where they want Republican governors to “ship” migrants next. pic.twitter.com/E0Ly5Rubl1— Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) September 23, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
DeSantis portrays himself as champion of immigrants’ welfare after backlash
Florida governor now claims he was helping migrants find ‘greener pastures’ in Martha’s Vineyard
americanmilitarynews.com
On video: Migrants at VP Harris’ home say border’s ‘open,’ one says ‘we came illegally’
Multiple migrants who had been bussed from the U.S. southern border and dropped off outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington D.C. admitted on camera that they entered the U.S. through an “open” border despite Harris’ claims that the border is secure. One migrant even admitted to entering the country “illegally.”
Ted Cruz was booed by a Texas audience when he said his plan to end school shootings is putting more police officers in schools
"You guys can instead sing kumbaya with them and hope they'll just stop, but what you're proposing doesn't work," Cruz said to a heated audience.
Migrants flood border town to take advantage of US immigration exception
CNN’s Rosa Flores reports from Reynosa, Mexico, where an increasing number of migrants from multiple countries are arriving there in hopes of crossing into the US legally under the Trump-era pandemic rule allowing exceptions to Title 42.
Once nicknamed 'Murderapolis,' the city that became the center of the 'Defund the Police' movement is grappling with heightened violent crime
Marnette Gordon was doing laundry at home in Minneapolis one summer morning last year when a call came from her 36-year-old son.
Fentanyl distribution could become chargeable as murder offense
NACO, Ariz. (NewsNation) — Amid the rise of fentanyl being trafficked across the U.S.-Mexico border and into communities across America, two congressmen have introduced a bill to make the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death a felony murder offense. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales introduced...
These 9 House Democrats bucked the party and voted against a policing bill
Nine House Democrats voted against a bill on Thursday that calls for providing federal grants to small law enforcement agencies, bucking the party on the highly anticipated vote. The House approved the bill, titled the Invest to Protect Act, in a 360-64 vote. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) sponsored the measure.
The ending of the pandemic is revealing an America full of bad behaviors, in and out of the workplace
Not only did Joe Biden say “the pandemic is over” a week ago, but Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair whose hawkishness is roiling markets, said shortly afterward that the economy is now moving towards a “new normal.”. If you grant that the pandemic is ending and...
Judge overturns NYC's COVID vaccine mandate for police officers
NEW YORK -- A Manhattan Supreme Court judge on Friday overturned the city's vaccine mandate for the New York Police Benevolent Association and said members who lost their jobs for being unvaccinated should be reinstated. The city filed an immediate notice of appeal after the bombshell ruling, meaning the judge's ruling is frozen and cannot be enforced until the appeal is heard, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported. Still, it was a victory for New York City cops who, for various reasons, didn't want to get the COVID vaccine.Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Lyle Frank ordered the city to reinstate PBA members who were fired...
AOL Corp
They paid taxes. Now undocumented Latinos are aging without savings, government care
In 1998, Noe Ramirez crossed into the United States from Mexico, hoping to earn enough to buy a new taxi to replace the sputtering cab he drove in Mexico City. The part-time musician found construction work in Houston, playing guitar on the weekends. One morning as he rode his bike...
Hurricane Ian prompts school closures in western Florida
The big story: Maybe you forgot it was hurricane season?. Whether Ian blasts the Tampa Bay area or skirts by, the schools have to prepare for the worst. They serve as shelters not only for the immediate vicinity, but also for evacuees coming from other places. That means shutting down...
US News and World Report
Tropical Storm Ian Strengthens as It Heads to Cuba, Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled ominously through the Caribbean on Sunday, likely to become a major hurricane on its path toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout...
US News and World Report
AP Top U.S. News at 12:04 A.m. EDT
False claims, threats fuel poll worker sign-ups for midterms. Texas vow to 'eliminate all rapists' rings hollow at clinics. After rocky start, hopes up in Oregon drug decriminalization. Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida. Prosecutors to begin Florida school shooter trial rebuttal. Puerto Ricans await aid,...
White House says Biden is 'surging' resources to help migrants at border. Is it enough?
President Joe Biden's administration is struggling to respond to arrivals at the southern border by migrants from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.
Ian strengthens to Category 1 hurricane as it nears Cuba: NHC
Tropical storm Ian has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane as it nears western Cuba, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday. "Ian becomes a hurricane," the NHC said in an advisory, warning that "additional rapid strengthening is expected today."
Immigration groups on high alert as they await DeSantis’ next flight
Many relief groups are now collaborating and preparing for the next plane of migrants, which DeSantis has promised to send.
