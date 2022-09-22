ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

NYC opening 2 emergency centers for arriving migrants

NEW YORK -- The city announced new steps Thursday as more migrants arrived in the Big Apple.CBS2's Alice Gainer has details on plans for humanitarian centers and why some are concerned.Several more buses of asylum seekers arrived at the Port Authority Bus Terminal from Texas. Volunteers with bags of donated clothing have been helping coordinate next steps for weeks."We greet them, we give them hand sanitizer, masks. We feed them. We give them water. We get them medical care if they need it, and then we start having interviews with the asylum seekers and find out what they really need,"...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

GOP Is Now Crowd-Sourcing Supporters for Next Destination to ‘Ship’ Migrants

If you thought Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s migrant stunts couldn’t get any crueler, the National Republican Senatorial Committee has shown otherwise. In an email blast, the committee, which is chaired by Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) and works to elect Republican senators, asked supporters to submit suggestions for where the GOP should “ship” migrants next. The NRSC’s “Polling Team” solicited votes for locations like Barack Obama’s house. Abbott has dumped busloads of migrants on Vice President Kamala Harris’ doorstep in Washington, D.C., as well as cities like New York and Chicago. DeSantis has followed suit, flying 48 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, a location first floated by Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Contrary to the NRSC’s claim that they were “illegal immigrants,” the group left in Martha’s Vineyard had been processed when they arrived at the border, and are awaiting court hearings to adjudicate their asylum claims. The NRSC did not respond to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment.New email from the National Republican Senatorial Committee asks supporters where they want Republican governors to “ship” migrants next. pic.twitter.com/E0Ly5Rubl1— Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) September 23, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Washington, TX
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Government
americanmilitarynews.com

On video: Migrants at VP Harris’ home say border’s ‘open,’ one says ‘we came illegally’

Multiple migrants who had been bussed from the U.S. southern border and dropped off outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington D.C. admitted on camera that they entered the U.S. through an “open” border despite Harris’ claims that the border is secure. One migrant even admitted to entering the country “illegally.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
The Hill

Fentanyl distribution could become chargeable as murder offense

NACO, Ariz. (NewsNation) — Amid the rise of fentanyl being trafficked across the U.S.-Mexico border and into communities across America, two congressmen have introduced a bill to make the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death a felony murder offense. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales introduced...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Governor#Republican#Democratic
CBS New York

Judge overturns NYC's COVID vaccine mandate for police officers

NEW YORK -- A Manhattan Supreme Court judge on Friday overturned the city's vaccine mandate for the New York Police Benevolent Association and said members who lost their jobs for being unvaccinated should be reinstated. The city filed an immediate notice of appeal after the bombshell ruling, meaning the judge's ruling is frozen and cannot be enforced until the appeal is heard, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported. Still, it was a victory for New York City cops who, for various reasons, didn't want to get the COVID vaccine.Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Lyle Frank ordered the city to reinstate PBA members who were fired...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
US News and World Report

Tropical Storm Ian Strengthens as It Heads to Cuba, Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled ominously through the Caribbean on Sunday, likely to become a major hurricane on its path toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
US News and World Report

AP Top U.S. News at 12:04 A.m. EDT

False claims, threats fuel poll worker sign-ups for midterms. Texas vow to 'eliminate all rapists' rings hollow at clinics. After rocky start, hopes up in Oregon drug decriminalization. Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida. Prosecutors to begin Florida school shooter trial rebuttal. Puerto Ricans await aid,...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy