It has been awhile since we have seen Saliva in the Falls and the band will look a little different from their last visit here. Saliva really hit it big back in 2001 when they dropped their second album 'Every Six Seconds'. Which featured such hits as 'Your Disease' and 'Click Click Boom'. Throughout the 2000's and 2010's, Saliva continued to put out records with tons of hit songs. Like 'Always', 'Ladies and Gentleman', and 'Badass' to name a few.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO