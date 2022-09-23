ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OC man federally charged after video shows him punching attendant during LAX-bound flight, DOJ says

 3 days ago

An Orange County man is facing a federal charge after video captured him punching a flight attendant during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles Wednesday.

Alexander Tung Cuu Le, 33, of Westminster, has been charged with one count of interference with flight crew members and attendants, the Department of Justice announced on Thursday
.

The incident happened on American Airlines Flight 377l, which was destined to land at Los Angeles International Airport after taking off from Cabo San Lucas.

NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on Le's initial arrest.

Video of the mid-air assault showed the passenger punch the flight attendant in the back of the head while they were in the aisle.

A 30-second video posted on social media showed the flight attendant appearing to talk to the passenger before he turned his back. The suspect then walks toward the attendant and punches him before walking away.

The Department of Justice said several passengers apprehended Le near an exit row.

He was then moved to a different row while his hands and legs were tied.

"Le continuously unbuckled his seatbelt, causing flight attendants to restrain him to the seat with seatbelt extenders," said the DOJ in a statement.

Footage captured the stunned reaction from other passengers on the plane.

A passenger on the plane told Eyewitness News that the flight attendant didn't appear to be seriously injured and no one else on the flight was hurt.

The witness, named Kevin, added that the suspect was restrained by other passengers and his hands were zip tied. Before the assault, Kevin said the suspect began to whisper and said, "There are 10 killers on the plane."

"About that time, the female flight attendant heard this and ran him back into coach. He sat there for a few, and then the male flight attendant went back there and confronted the guy," Kevin said. "The part of the video you see with him getting hit in the back of the head is him turning around, coming back to the front of the plane, and the guy just jumped up and hit him."

American Airlines said in a statement regarding the attack that acts of violence against crew members will not be tolerated.

"The individual involved in this incident will never be allowed to travel with us in the future, and we will work closely with law enforcement in their investigation," the statement said.

"We thank our crew for their quick action and professionalism to ensure the safety of their fellow team members and customers on board. Our thoughts are with our injured flight attendant, and we are ensuring that they and their fellow crew members have the support they need at this time."

Le is expected to make his initial court appearance Thursday afternoon in downtown Los Angeles.

His charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, according to the DOJ.

¿Quieres leer este artículo en español? Haz clic aquí .

Comments / 20

GRUNT619
3d ago

now he is banned for life, has a criminal record and will be the fresh fish at prison or jail😵👊

Reply(5)
10
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
IFLScience

"Juana Maria", The Mystery Woman Stranded For 18 Years Off The Coast Of California

Nobody spends two decades without human contact by choice. It happens, but only as the result of horrific situations like the genocide of Indigenous peoples or extreme miscarriages of justice. But there is an exception: Juana Maria. Long before the “man of the hole” was doomed to spend his last 26 years in solitude, Juana Maria was stuck, almost entirely alone, on an island off the coast of California for around 18 years – and the reason, most likely, was sheer luck.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Sheriff's report: 2 died, several arrested for serious crimes at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival

Two people died and several arrests made at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival last weekend at the Glen Helen Amphitheater, authorities confirmed Thursday.During the four-day electronic music festival, at least 11 people had to be medically evaluated and taken to local hospitals for further treatment. Of those hospitalized, two people died, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. It's unclear at this time if one of those people who died includes 27-year-old Eli Gillespie-Rodriguez of Montebello, whose mother came forward to demand answers."I don't want anybody else's mothers to suffer," she said Monday.Both deaths are under investigation, and authorities did...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Subway surfer, 15, has his arm ripped off after staying on NYC car when it went through a tunnel: Severed limb was shorn off below the elbow when teen fell on to the tracks in Queens

A teenager's left arm has been ripped off as he slipped and fell on the tracks between subway cars while attempting to subway surf in Queens. The teenager was said to have been trying to climb to the top of the train and fell after losing his balance, landing on the tracks on a northbound R train with a group of friends at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station.
QUEENS, NY
