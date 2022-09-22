ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY
Sports
City
West Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Health
Louisville, KY
Health
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
wdrb.com

Online registration open for 29th annual 'Throo the Zoo' 5K this fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The wildest 5K in Louisville is now open for registration. The 29th annual "Throo the Zoo" 5K run/walk will take place Nov. 12. Participants can race "throo" the Louisville Zoo alongside the animals. All participants will receive a free T-shirt, commemorative finisher medal and a ticket...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

West End School going co-ed

About 150 females will enroll for the 2024 school year. There's work to raise the $4 million needed for the project, the school already had $6 million from pledges.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Jack Black visits Vernon Lanes bowling alley in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Famous musician and actor Jack Black made a stop at a Louisville bowling alley this weekend. Vernon Lanes posted on its Facebook page about the visit from the celebrity Saturday. Black is in town with his band "Tenacious D" for Louder Than Life festival. The band...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville officers investigate homicide in Buechel neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning. Dwight Mitchell with the Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road and found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New drug recovery house for women battling addiction opens in southern Indiana

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Women struggling with addiction in southern Indiana now have a safe place to stay while they recover. Medella House, an addiction recovery center and sober living facility, officially opened Saturday in Charlestown, Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded the facility to...
CHARLESTOWN, IN
WTVQ

Waverly Hills Sanatorium wins 2nd place for Best Haunted Attraction in US

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Waverly Hills Sanatorium won second place for best haunted destination in the U.S. in a recent USA Today 10Best contest. Considered one of the most haunted locations on the planet, this closed sanatorium in Louisville is believed to be haunted by the ghosts of former patients treated for tuberculosis during the early 20th century, according to the contest page.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Sellersburg Police Department moves into new home off State Road 60

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sellersburg Police Department officially has a new home. The department moved to a new building off State Road 60 and celebrated the new facility this week. The new location provides more office space, a meeting room, larger questioning rooms and an evidence locker system. The...
SELLERSBURG, IN
wdrb.com

Indiana National Guard sniper doubles as full-time nurse at Louisville hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nurse is getting attention for saving lives by day while serving his nation as a sniper. Cameron Bahl is a part-time staff sergeant for the Indiana National Guard — with the 1st Battalion, 151st Infantry Regiment — and a full-time intensive care nurse at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. He said his passions may seem like contradictions, but they actually compliment each other.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

National Jug Band Jubilee returns to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Jug Band Jubilee returned to Louisville on Saturday. The free, all-day festival took a two-year break because of the COVID pandemic, but returned on Saturday to the Brown-Forman Amphitheatre at Waterfront Park. People came from all over the country for the 16th year for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
cntraveler.com

How to Sip Your Way Through Kentucky's Lesser-Known Bourbon Trail

The distilleries of the official Kentucky Bourbon Trail, which stretches between Louisville and Lexington, have long been a popular draw. In fact, 2021 was one of the biggest years for visitors, with some 1.5 million tours given. But the story of the amber spirit isn’t limited to just one place. Northern Kentucky is considered to be bourbon’s original home. In the early days, the Ohio River served as the original “bourbon trail” as distillers shipped their products in barges to the big cities. And a local man was responsible for the Bottled-in-Bond Act, a law to show a spirit’s quality during a time when dangerous additives were sometimes used.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Topgolf aims to hire 500 employees ahead of fall opening in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf plans to hire 500 employees before it opens its first Kentucky location later this year near Oxmoor Center in Louisville. The available positions range from servers to cooks to managers, sales and golf instruction positions. "I think it's great for the local economy," said Gerard...
LOUISVILLE, KY

