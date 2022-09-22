Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Indiana You Must SeeTravel MavenIndiana State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndianapolis, IN
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally AbandonedTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
Private Investigator Involved In High-Profile Case Goes to Prison For Tax FraudTaxBuzz
“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Baby reunion in Louisville brings families together that struggled with fertility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A reunion in Louisville on Sunday was on a smaller scale, as dozens of children gathered all with one thing in common. Fertility and Endocrine Associates held its annual baby reunion at the German American Club in Louisville. Attendees are all families who struggled with infertility...
Louisville children’s museum receives $500,000 donation
Adventure House of You will be an immersive, interactive children’s museum attached to the Portland Museum in Louisville.
WLKY.com
Louisville fraternity gives back to the community for a national day of service
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Across the country, Saturday was a national day of service for the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity. The Epsilon Beta Sigma Louisville alumni chapter marked the occasion by spending the morning at Treyton Oak Towers in Old Louisville. The guys collected personal care items including socks, lotions,...
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Norton Healthcare, Habitat for Humanity build new home for Louisville refugee family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare and Habitat for Humanity teamed up to build a refugee family a home. The family fled Somalia 14 years ago to escape war, spending time in Kenya before moving to Louisville in 2016. On Friday, crews raised the roof on their new home. This...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Online registration open for 29th annual 'Throo the Zoo' 5K this fall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The wildest 5K in Louisville is now open for registration. The 29th annual "Throo the Zoo" 5K run/walk will take place Nov. 12. Participants can race "throo" the Louisville Zoo alongside the animals. All participants will receive a free T-shirt, commemorative finisher medal and a ticket...
WHAS 11
West End School going co-ed
About 150 females will enroll for the 2024 school year. There's work to raise the $4 million needed for the project, the school already had $6 million from pledges.
wdrb.com
Jack Black visits Vernon Lanes bowling alley in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Famous musician and actor Jack Black made a stop at a Louisville bowling alley this weekend. Vernon Lanes posted on its Facebook page about the visit from the celebrity Saturday. Black is in town with his band "Tenacious D" for Louder Than Life festival. The band...
Wave 3
Louisville officers investigate homicide in Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning. Dwight Mitchell with the Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road and found a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
New drug recovery house for women battling addiction opens in southern Indiana
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Women struggling with addiction in southern Indiana now have a safe place to stay while they recover. Medella House, an addiction recovery center and sober living facility, officially opened Saturday in Charlestown, Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded the facility to...
WTVQ
Waverly Hills Sanatorium wins 2nd place for Best Haunted Attraction in US
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Waverly Hills Sanatorium won second place for best haunted destination in the U.S. in a recent USA Today 10Best contest. Considered one of the most haunted locations on the planet, this closed sanatorium in Louisville is believed to be haunted by the ghosts of former patients treated for tuberculosis during the early 20th century, according to the contest page.
wdrb.com
Fundraiser held in Shepherdsville to raise money for veteran suicide prevention
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fundraiser was held in Shepherdsville Saturday to raise money for veteran suicide prevention. The event, which continues through 12:30 a.m. Sunday, is hosted by Louisville Local Entertainment. All of the funds raised during the all-day event will go to the Veteran's Club. "Too many veterans...
Wave 3
Louisville providing free training to help identify, prevent human trafficking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city of Louisville is inviting professionals and community leaders to attend a two-part training series to combat human trafficking and better support survivors. According to the release, the Office of Women is hosting the training series to educate organizations on how to identify human trafficking,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
St. Matthews dental practice offers free service to those in need for 'Free Dentistry Day'
SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — St. Matthews Dental Care opened its doors and offered services free of charge Saturday. Free Dentistry Day is part of a national day dedicated to providing free dental care to the estimated 108 million Americans without dental insurance. During a four-hour period, patients were provided...
wdrb.com
Sellersburg Police Department moves into new home off State Road 60
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sellersburg Police Department officially has a new home. The department moved to a new building off State Road 60 and celebrated the new facility this week. The new location provides more office space, a meeting room, larger questioning rooms and an evidence locker system. The...
WHAS 11
West Louisville home destroyed by fire
Louisville Fire said the fire was reported on Magazine Street around 10 p.m. Thursday. The department said nobody was inside the house and no injuries were reported.
wdrb.com
Indiana National Guard sniper doubles as full-time nurse at Louisville hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nurse is getting attention for saving lives by day while serving his nation as a sniper. Cameron Bahl is a part-time staff sergeant for the Indiana National Guard — with the 1st Battalion, 151st Infantry Regiment — and a full-time intensive care nurse at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. He said his passions may seem like contradictions, but they actually compliment each other.
wdrb.com
National Jug Band Jubilee returns to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Jug Band Jubilee returned to Louisville on Saturday. The free, all-day festival took a two-year break because of the COVID pandemic, but returned on Saturday to the Brown-Forman Amphitheatre at Waterfront Park. People came from all over the country for the 16th year for...
cntraveler.com
How to Sip Your Way Through Kentucky's Lesser-Known Bourbon Trail
The distilleries of the official Kentucky Bourbon Trail, which stretches between Louisville and Lexington, have long been a popular draw. In fact, 2021 was one of the biggest years for visitors, with some 1.5 million tours given. But the story of the amber spirit isn’t limited to just one place. Northern Kentucky is considered to be bourbon’s original home. In the early days, the Ohio River served as the original “bourbon trail” as distillers shipped their products in barges to the big cities. And a local man was responsible for the Bottled-in-Bond Act, a law to show a spirit’s quality during a time when dangerous additives were sometimes used.
wdrb.com
Topgolf aims to hire 500 employees ahead of fall opening in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf plans to hire 500 employees before it opens its first Kentucky location later this year near Oxmoor Center in Louisville. The available positions range from servers to cooks to managers, sales and golf instruction positions. "I think it's great for the local economy," said Gerard...
wdrb.com
Color Run at Crosby Middle School douses students in paint, raises money for teachers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Crosby Middle School PTSA held its annual Color Run on Friday to raise money for the school. More than 600 students ran, played tug-of-war, volleyball and anything else that could turn their white shirts all manners of bright colors. They traveled around Douglas Hills Park getting splashed by colored powder.
Comments / 1