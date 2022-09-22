Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs2iowa.com
St. Wenceslaus Church celebrates centennial Czech Goulash Day
Cedar Rapids — Sunday afternoon, St. Wenceslaus Church in Cedar Rapids started celebrating it's centennial Czech Goulash Day at 11:30 a.m. The festival has overcome challenges to stay alive for the past 100 years, including past years when it was suspended due to:. The 2008 Flood. The 2020 Covid...
KCRG.com
Center Point restaurant, known for tenderloins, to close or sell
Some in Eastern Iowa are taking part in a National Day of Remembrance event to share stories of family and friends they've lost to homicide. Show You Care: Dubuque woman's anti-breed ban shirts raise money for local animal shelters. Updated: 6 hours ago. Not every dog is the same, and...
Fun Places in Iowa to Check Out With the Family This Fall
Whether you want to stay close to home here in Eastern Iowa or take a little road trip, there are plenty of places to visit with the family this fall! Here are a few of your options!. If your family is into spookier fall activities, you can check out a...
KCRG.com
Asian Fest returns to NewBo in Cedar Rapids
KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick was at the park on Saturday morning and tells us what some people think of the proposed renovations. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne was in Dubuque on Saturday, she spoke to activists rallying against Public Measure number one. Groups organize neighborhood clean-up event in Dubuque. Updated: 7 hours ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Without New Buyer, Favorite Iowa Restaurant Closing Soon
In the current economy, it is no doubt going to be difficult for anyone to start a new business, and unfortunately, that challenge may extend to stepping in to take over a highly-established one as well. Dan and Deb Klouda, owners of Joensy's Restaurant in Center Point, have been looking...
Dubuque Innovates With The Little Free Food Pantry Program
Food security means having both the physical and economic access to a sufficient amount of food to meet dietary needs for a productive and healthy life; and unfortunately that is not always the case. Both in the United States, and in developing nations, food insecurity is often linked to poverty. Shifts in the economy, like inflation, and rises in food and oil prices, affect food security with sometimes severe outcomes in low-income areas. Dubuque is doing it's best to combat these very issues in a new and interesting way with the developement of.
Cedar Falls Plans A Magical Movie Moment
These special screenings have been popping up all over the world. Now, a magical one will be coming to Cedar Falls. If you're a fan of the Harry Potter films then this unique event in Cedar Falls is for you! The University of Northern Iowa is playing host to an exciting event that is commonly referred to as a CineConcert.
Beloved Downtown Cedar Rapids Restaurant Back Up For Sale
The current owner of White Star Ale House expects the restaurant to undergo a smooth transition as he puts it up for sale just two years after purchasing it. I still absolutely believe White Star is a fantastic restaurant, for the right person, and will do extremely well. White Star has played a key role providing dining and beverage services before and after events in the Powerhouse, Paramount, Theatre Cedar Rapids and other downtown events, as well as hosting social and business gatherings — from wedding rehearsal dinners and strategic planning sessions to anniversary parties and receptions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Fire damages assisted living facility in North Liberty
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Sunday afternoon fire caused damage to an assisted living facility in North Liberty, according to officials. At around 3:45 p.m., the North Liberty Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at Country View, located at 1515 W Penn Street. Crews were able to extinguish the fire. Nobody was injured in the blaze.
New Cedar Rapids High School Won’t Hand Out Grades
A new school is coming to Cedar Rapids and they are taking on a new approach to learning and the development of students. City View will be a new magnet school coming to Cedar Rapids and parents met with the school district leaders on Thursday to learn and discuss the plans for the new high school moving forward.
Another Cedar Rapids Business For Sale Due to Staffing Issues [PHOTOS]
What's been the reaction to the news that a Cedar Rapids business is looking for a buyer? Noooooooooooooooooooo!. The word came via Facebook Tuesday afternoon that the owner of a popular bakery on the city's southeast side wants to sell his business. The post was accompanied simply by the word "Unfortunately" and an emoji with a tear dripping from one eye.
touropia.com
12 Best Things to Do in Dubuque, Iowa
The oldest city in Iowa, Dubuque lies in the northeast of the state alongside the majestic Mississippi River. Long an important center of shipping, commerce and culture, it has lots of pretty nature spots and interesting historic sights for you to check out. Named after Quebecois explorer Julien Dubuque, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Commercial building fire in Cedar Rapids forces restaurant evacuation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire at a commercial building in the Newbo area in Cedar Rapids forced the evacuation of the Chrome Horse restaurant on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the building in the 1000 block of third street just after 5:30 p.m. Crews said they found a light...
Lost Island Theft Might Have Been An Inside Job
There's been a whole lot of drama surrounding one of the most well known attractions in Waterloo over the past few months. Earlier this year, Lost Island opened up a brand new amusement park. It was an expansion of the already well-established water park that had been located there for years.
‘The Voice’ Breakout Star Is Proud Of Cedar Falls Roots [LISTEN]
One Cedar Falls native is making major waves on one of the biggest singing competition shows in the country. On September 19th, an Iowa born artist finally got the attention of people all across the country. Jay Allen, a Nashville based country artist with Iowa roots stunned the judges of the hit NBC show 'The Voice' with his performance of Cody Johnson's 'Til You Can't'
Substance Abuse Story and The New Cedar Rapids Recovery Center
Addiction is something that can affect individuals, families, and entire communities. If you don't know the struggles of an addict, consider yourself lucky. Cedar Rapids opened a new Recovery Community Center yesterday (9-21-2022) whose goal is to help individuals and families on the road to recovery. *I did ask Todd's...
KCRG.com
Dubuque schools to hold meeting about consolidating middle schools in district
The Jo-Daviess County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after someone stole a UTV. Parents learn about new Cedar Rapids magnet school. Parents had a lot of questions tonight as they met with school district leaders to learn about the Cedar Rapids School District's plans for its newest high school.
KCRG.com
National Cattle Congress shut down Saturday night after a string of fights
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A string of fights shut down the National Cattle Congress Fair Saturday night. That’s according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. Police used pepper spray to break up the fights. While reports say witnesses saw fire arms, police say no shots were fired. Later, a youth was shot in a nearby neighborhood. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting was connected with the fair fights. Police say those fights broke out shortly before 10pm Saturday. Officers worked to disburse crowds and the fair was shut down.
Cedar Rapids School District Leader Makes Difficult Announcement
The Cedar Rapids community is rallying around Noreen Bush this morning. According to KCRG, after announcing earlier this month that she was taking medical leave to focus on her cancer treatment, the Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent has made the difficult decision to submit her resignation from her position, effective at the end of the current school year. An announcement from the President of the district's board of directors stated:
Fall is Two Days Away, And Record Heat is Possible in Iowa Today
When I wrote about the latest 80-degree day on record in Iowa (October 31, 1968) last week, I indicated the 90s might be done for the season. I spoke too soon. The KCRG First Alert weather team says we are on the verge of record heat today!. This basically obliterates...
KOEL 950 AM
Waterloo, IA
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0