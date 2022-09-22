Read full article on original website
Northwest Iowa couple first in state to participate in 'tribal customary adoption'
Some in Eastern Iowa are taking part in a National Day of Remembrance event to share stories of family and friends they've lost to homicide. Show You Care: Dubuque woman's anti-breed ban shirts raise money for local animal shelters. Updated: 5 hours ago. Not every dog is the same, and...
Most Corrupt City in Iowa? This Tiny Town is #1
It's a town of fewer than 1,000 people but it's been dubbed the "Chicago of the Great Plains". What makes this small town in Iowa so corrupt? If you look at its recent history, it's a little bit of everything. Located in Emmet County, lies the town of Armstrong. With...
Central Iowa offers plenty for fall fishermen
BONDURANT, Iowa — The fall season is officially here as of last week and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is highlighting great local areas for fishermen to cast out a line. Fall brings changes to the weather which switches up fishing methods to make it easier on the average person wanting to enjoy the […]
Kim Reynolds race-baits in new tv ad
Nothing happens in a campaign commercial by accident. Strategists plan every word and image, with the candidate's approval. Directors may film many takes to get the perfect cadence for every line. So Iowans should understand: the racist tropes in Governor Kim Reynolds' latest tv ad are deliberate. DISPARAGING ONE BLACK...
Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows
Since the 2020 election, it got harder to vote in Iowa, relative to other states, according to a new study. The Cost of Voting Index, which measures the ease of voting in all 50 states, ranked Iowa 23rd in the nation in its 2022 report, a decline of four places. The new study was published […] The post Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Out-of-state number called Iowan with election misinformation, secretary of state reports
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said voters should be on the lookout for election misinformation after an Iowa voter reportedly received a phone call with incorrect voting instructions. Pate’s office received information this week that a Mahaska County voter received a call from an out-of-state number. The caller told...
Is This Really Iowa’s Most Used Slang Term?
You'd be hard-pressed to find a single person living in the Hawkeye State who uses this slang on a regular basis. According to a recent study published by Best Life Online, Iowans say one term, in particular, that most who live there have never uttered. Best Life looked at each...
Iowa Tractor Accident Claims The Life Of Motorcyclist
THE FEATURED IMAGE IS A STOCK IMAGE, NOT FROM THE ACCIDENT. Harvest has been underway in many areas of Iowa this week which means there has been a lot more heavy machinery out and about. But, it’s only the beginning of the season which means not every farmer is in their tractors or trucking around their grain.
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa pipeline project moving forward with permits as landowners worry about property values
ANKENY, Iowa — A new C02 pipeline could eventually stretch more than 800 miles across Iowa. But before the company planning it can apply for a permit, it needs to finish meeting with local communities. A meeting for Polk County property owners was the last of 12 in-person meetings...
Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
1 killed, 1 injured in chase with Iowa State Patrol Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa – One person was killed and another injured in a crash that happened during a chase involving the Iowa State Patrol Wednesday night in eastern Iowa. It happened around 8:16 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Pleasant Street in Davenport, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. An ISP Trooper […]
Stolen ID, credit card leads to 133 mph Iowa chase
A Pennsylvania woman is facing charges in Ankeny and Altoona after police say she tried to use a stolen ID and credit card and then led officers on a chase that reached speeds of more than 130 miles per hour Wednesday.
KCCI Archive: Clint Eastwood was almost run over in Iowa
WINTERSET, Iowa — Fans flocked to see Clint Eastwood in Iowa in 1994. One fan had a closer encounter than expected when Eastwood stepped onto the road in front of his pickup truck.
This Is Iowa: More than just a tractor ride
WILLEY, Iowa — A 71-year-old Farmall tractor has extra special meaning for the Schumacher family. The tractor was owned by Paul Schumacher, their beloved patriarch. After Paul Schumacher died in 2004, the tractor needed a new coat of pain. One of his sons, Joe Schumacher, brought the tractor to Wisconsin. During his retirement, he restored his dad's pride and joy.
There Was a Shocking Increase in Iowa STD Cases
Is it time to have "the talk?" Well, maybe we don't need to have that talk, but it appears it may be time for a little more conversation and a little less action. A stunning new report shows that there has been a large increase in sexually transmitted diseases. But what's to blame for the increase? Well, more specifically, what's the reason for the increase?
Program helps Iowa paraeducators earn teaching degrees
Becky Dudrey is earning her teaching degree while working as a paraeducator at Washington Elementary School in Mount Vernon as a part of the state’s new Teacher and Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program.
Iowa Secretary of State warns citizens about continuing election disinformation
DES MOINES, Iowa - Secretary of State Paul Pate is again sounding the alarm about election misinformation and disinformation. Pate says this wee a vote in Mahaska County who had requested an absentee ballot reported receiving a call from an out-of-state number falsely telling him he could register his ballot over the phone and there is no need to return it to the county auditor’s office. The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse
A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged diploma mill, according to state regulators. In January 2018, Enome Massango of West Des Moines filed an application with the Iowa Board of Nursing, seeking a license as an LPN, or licensed practical nurse. […] The post After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The Old I-74 Bridge To Be Taken Down In The Most Boring Way
The new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge has been fully open for quite awhile. Every time you drive over the new I-74 bridge, you're reminded of the old, ugly, narrow, green bridge that we used to get to Illinois and Iowa. The Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation have announced how they are going to say "goodbye" to the old bridge and it's going to be very anticlimactic.
