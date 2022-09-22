ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Ian is getting better organized over the Caribbean and is poised to strengthen rapidly over the next few days. Ian is expected to intensify from a tropical storm into a Category 4 hurricane in about two days as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Most models agree that Ian will become a large and dangerous hurricane, now that conditions are becoming more favorable over the northwest Caribbean and southern Gulf.
When Will Fall Arrive in Louisiana?

Louisiana is a special state when it comes to the weather. Most of the time we experience hot weather, with a few weeks of cooler temps, sometimes a harsh winter or no winter at all, and then we are right back to hot days. I guess what I am trying to say is that we don't usually experience fall weather very often, but when we do it is absolutely beautiful.
KLFY News 10

Breaking down sugarcane’s billion dollar impact on Louisiana

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana’s sugarcane industry has for centuries been a vital contributor to the state’s economy having provided many jobs and millions of dollars of revenue each year. The economic impact to Louisiana is $4.2B with more than 19K people employed. Sugarcane Festival King David Thibodeaux says the production of all sugar […]
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana

The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in Louisiana

Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in Louisiana. Louisiana – On September 21, 2022, agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture apprehended a Mississippi man in Copiah County, Mississippi. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by LaSalle Parish, Louisiana, in connection with an investigation undertaken by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Extinct Mississippi volcano could lead to nationwide beer shortage

JACKSON, Miss. — Three hours south of Memphis, there is an extinct underground volcano in Jackson, Mississippi. A reservoir of carbon dioxide exists inside the “Jackson Dome,” supplying the chemical compound to much of the country. However, the owner of the site attempted to drill new wells this summer and found contaminated CO2, according to TIME. Industry analysts worry a shortage of carbon dioxide will lead to a shortage of America’s favorite carbonated alcoholic beverage.
JACKSON, MS
NOLA.com

Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license

What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

Food Drive For Abraham’s Tent This Sunday Sept. 25 In Lake Charles

We all know that our friends at Abraham’s Tent do great work feeding the hungry every single day here for Southwest Louisiana folks but they can't do it without your help. Abraham’s Tent needs donations all the time as they feed folks seven days a week, 365 days a year. Is it too early to talk about the holidays? We don't think so since Christmas is less than 100 days away. With the holidays coming soon, Abraham’s Tent is definitely going to need to stock up for the upcoming holidays too.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WWL-TV

Multiple Louisiana schools victims of 'swatting' incidents

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. — Many schools across Louisiana became victims of ‘swatting’ incidents Thursday, prompting massive emergency response from law enforcement agencies who feared active shooter situations. Swatting is a crime in which someone calls in a fake report of a mass casualty or active shooter incident,...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
