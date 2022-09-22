ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, NY

cnyhomepage.com

Officials pushing for immediate changes to New York Bail Reform

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Thursday, September 22nd, officials from around the state joined Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol and Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood to push for needed changes to New York’s criminal justice system. This press conference came to be as a result of several incidents...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Felon sentenced for possessing gun in Schenectady

A North Carolina felon was sentenced today to 52 months in prison for illegally possessing a loaded pistol as a felon. Duquan McLeod, 32, of Rockingham, North Carolina, was arrested by Schenectady police in March and pled guilty to multiple criminal possession of a weapon charges.
SCHENECTADY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Two Cigarette Companies Must Pay New York State $50 Million

Two cigarette companies owe New York State the hefty amount of $50 million. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, that the companies have entered an agreement with the state to pay back taxes. The companies allegedly sold cigarettes in the state without paying the required state excise taxes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New Jersey pair accused of drug possession in Clifton Park

State Police arrested two New Jersey men in Clifton Park on September 19 for allegedly possessing a "large quantity" of cannabis and cocaine. Luis Laboy, 30, and Joel Cruz, 29, were reportedly taken to Clifton Park State Police for processing, were arraigned before the Clifton Park Town Court, and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
VTDigger

Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case

The Justice League star claims they had permission to enter a family friend's Stamford home to pick up cooking ingredients, according to newly released court documents. That friend has denied granting that permission, telling police that Miller stole three bottles of liquor. Read the story on VTDigger here: Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
WPXI Pittsburgh

DNA test confirms wolf killed in upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — In 2021, a hunter shot what was thought to be a coyote 40 miles west of Albany, but DNA testing has revealed that it was an endangered wolf. Experts from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation revealed Thursday the DNA of the shot animal was that of a male wolf.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse federal judge may strike down NY gun law; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 23)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 55; Low: 42. It’s time to break out the fleece. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Ed Morris has beautifully restored the historic house on Court Street in Syracuse. His goal was to make it “more lively” and its exterior lights and decorations have become very popular with the North Side community. (Photo courtesy of Ed Morris)
SYRACUSE, NY

