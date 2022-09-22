Read full article on original website
MCSO: arrest woman on fraud charges
A joint investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit, the Department of Social Services, and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office resulted in the arrest of Jennalee Ralson on September 23.
ACSO: Albany man arrested for possessing cocaine
Albany County Sheriff's office reports the arrest of an Albany man who had a bag of cocaine with him during a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Issiah I. Cain, 28.
cnyhomepage.com
Officials pushing for immediate changes to New York Bail Reform
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Thursday, September 22nd, officials from around the state joined Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol and Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood to push for needed changes to New York’s criminal justice system. This press conference came to be as a result of several incidents...
2 Men Restrained Female Workers With Zipties To Rob $578K From NJ Check Cashers At Gunpoint: DA
Two men from New York City were arrested and jailed after they were apparently connected to a series of gunpoint robberies at check cashing services throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania that involved female workers being restrained with zipties, authorities announced. Ramel Harris, 40, and Neville Brown, 38, both of Brooklyn,...
Felon sentenced for possessing gun in Schenectady
A North Carolina felon was sentenced today to 52 months in prison for illegally possessing a loaded pistol as a felon. Duquan McLeod, 32, of Rockingham, North Carolina, was arrested by Schenectady police in March and pled guilty to multiple criminal possession of a weapon charges.
Two Cigarette Companies Must Pay New York State $50 Million
Two cigarette companies owe New York State the hefty amount of $50 million. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, that the companies have entered an agreement with the state to pay back taxes. The companies allegedly sold cigarettes in the state without paying the required state excise taxes.
This Rensselaer County Town Boasts; Only One On Earth! True?
While on one of our daytrips, my girlfriend and I passed a road sign for the Rensselaer County town of Stephentown, New York. The sign reads, Welcome to the only Stephentown on earth! Is that possible? How could this be the only Stephentown on earth?. I had to do some...
New Jersey pair accused of drug possession in Clifton Park
State Police arrested two New Jersey men in Clifton Park on September 19 for allegedly possessing a "large quantity" of cannabis and cocaine. Luis Laboy, 30, and Joel Cruz, 29, were reportedly taken to Clifton Park State Police for processing, were arraigned before the Clifton Park Town Court, and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.
