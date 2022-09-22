TE Dawson Knox is listed as questionable on the Buffalo Bills injury report after not practicing Wednesday and being limited Thursday and Friday. (Buffalo Bills PR on Twitter) Knox is dealing with a foot injury that has left him limited all week. He saw an uptick in usage in Week 2 against the Titans, four catches for 41 yards, after recording one catch in Week 1. If Knox misses time, the Bills might focus their attention on the WR room, a position of depth, with WRs Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis (questionable) and Isaiah McKenzie at the front of the list.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO