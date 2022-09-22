ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Concerned About Terry Bradshaw Following Sunday’s On-Air Struggles

FOX NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw endured some on-air struggles on Sunday, and fans across the country noticed. Many are concerned about the Pittsburgh Steelers legend, who has been in broadcasting since 1984. Bradshaw had trouble with pronunciations and was noticeably stumbling through the highlights throughout the Week 3 broadcast. Several...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tua Tagovailoa: 3 bold predictions for Dolphins QB in Week 3 vs. Bills

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a potential career-defining moment in Week 2. After trailing 35-14 against the Baltimore Ravens on the road, Tagovailoa led a furious comeback to propel the Dolphins to a stunning 42-38 win. Tagovailoa put on one of the best quarterback performances in recent memory, finishing the day with 469 yards and six touchdowns through the air.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orchard Park, NY
City
Jordan, NY
Orchard Park, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Boston Globe

Bills safety Micah Hyde to go on season-ending IR

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The agent for Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde announced Saturday that the team plans to place the starter on season-ending injured reserve because of a neck injury. Jack Bechta added in a message posted on Twitter that he expects Hyde to be healthy in...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
NBC Sports

Chargers’ Justin Herbert active vs. Jaguars despite rib injury

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will take the field for Sunday’s home contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Herbert suffered fractured rib cartilage late in the Chargers’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 15. He finished the game out and had an extended break to rest ahead of Week 3, but he was ruled questionable. It wasn’t until hours before kickoff on Sunday that Herbert was finally deemed active.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Burrow leads Bengals to 1st win of season, 27-12 over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals got their first victory of the season, rolling past the New York Jets 27-12 on Sunday. After opening 0-2 with a pair of three-point losses, Burrow insisted there was no panic...
CINCINNATI, OH
fantasypros.com

Dawson Knox deemed questionable for Week 3

TE Dawson Knox is listed as questionable on the Buffalo Bills injury report after not practicing Wednesday and being limited Thursday and Friday. (Buffalo Bills PR on Twitter) Knox is dealing with a foot injury that has left him limited all week. He saw an uptick in usage in Week 2 against the Titans, four catches for 41 yards, after recording one catch in Week 1. If Knox misses time, the Bills might focus their attention on the WR room, a position of depth, with WRs Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis (questionable) and Isaiah McKenzie at the front of the list.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy