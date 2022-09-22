Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Fred Again.. – “Bleu (Better With Time)”
Next month, UK production wizard Fred again… will release the third installment of his Actual Life album series. Out October 28, Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) expands on Fred’s predilection for building tracks out of voice notes from friends, audio from Instagram, and bits taken from songs sounds he hears in his “actual life” (thus the project’s name). We’ve already heard “Danielle (Smile On My Face),” which samples vocals from 070 Shake’s “Nice To Have,” and now Fred has shared the airy and pleasantly distorted track “Bleu (better with time).”
Stereogum
Watch Hanoi Rocks’ Original Lineup Reunite For The First Time In Over 40 Years
The original members of influential Finnish glam-rockers Hanoi Rocks haven’t performed all together since July 27, 1982, but they got back together tonight at Helsinki Ice Hall for singer Michael Monroe’s 60th birthday bash. Monroe billed this realignment of himself plus Andy McCoy, Sami Yaffa, Nasty Suicide, and Gyp Casino as a one-night-only event: “This is the only appropriate time and place for all five original members of Hanoi Rocks to get on stage to play together after a break of over forty years. This is not a Hanoi Rocks reunion, but a unique part of the anniversary concert. At first I planned to keep it a surprise but after giving it some more thought, I realized that it wouldn’t be fair, especially to the fans, not to make this public in advance and that everybody should have the chance to be there.” Check out footage from the gig below.
Neil deGrasse Tyson says he likes the Space Force's new theme song that has attracted online ridicule: 'It sounds very 1950s'
The song "Semper Supra," was revealed last week, and includes lyrics referencing "warfighters" and the "Space Force from on high."
Stereogum
SpiritWorld – “Deathwestern”
In the prime pandemic time of 2020, Las Vegas musician Stu Folsom put together a metallic hardcore band called SpiritWorld and released the hellacious debut album Pagan Rhythms. That album alone was enough to get attention; SpiritWorld’s whole sound is a theatrical riff-rumble attack, and the LP is a concept album about Satan coming to earth to destroy humanity. Since then, SpiritWorld have gotten more chances to show the world what they can do. They jumped on some dates of the recent Creeping Death/200 Stab Wounds tour, for instance and it turns out that these motherfuckers wear black suits and cowboy hats when they play live. That’s fucking cool! Today, SpiritWorld have announced their sophomore album, and it seems fucking cool, too.
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Stereogum
The War On Drugs – “Oceans Of Darkness” & “Slow Ghost”
Last month the War On Drugs announced a deluxe edition of last year’s I Don’t Live Here Anymore. It includes two unreleased songs, “Oceans Of Darkness” and “Slow Ghost.” The band debuted an early version of the former on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in 2020, and they’ve has been playing both of them live since they started touring at the beginning of this year. Now both songs are streaming and you can check ’em out below.
Stereogum
Watch Gorillaz & Beck Debut New Song “Possession Island”
Gorillaz performed at the Forum in Los Angeles last night and brought out a giant slew of special guests including Tame Impala, Schoolboy Q, Thundercat, Del The Funky Homosapien, De La Soul, and Beck. When Beck came onstage, the whole crew premiered a new collab called “Possession Island,” which is set to appear on the forthcoming LP Cracker Island, coming in February 2023. Beck and Gorillaz also broke out their 2020 song “The Valley Of The Pagans” from Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez.
Stereogum
R.A.P. Ferreira – “Mythsysizer Instinct” (Feat. Hemlock Ernst)
R.A.P. Ferreira, the indie-rap veteran who used to use the name Milo, has his own ideas of how he wants to conduct his career, and he’s been doing it in ways that have refreshingly little to do with anyone’s expectations. After moving in a kind of beat-poetry direction on his 2021 album bob’s son: R.A.P. Ferreira in the garden level cafe of the scallops hotel, Ferreira is getting back to the dense but rhythmically focused form of rap that he perfected years ago. Last month, Ferreira came out with the excellent one-off single “Black Paladin’s Theme (free take).” Today, he’s announced a new album, and he’s released a great new track.
Stereogum
Kaleidoscope Dream
Frank Ocean and the Weeknd came from the internet. Miguel came from the radio. As such, among the artful R&B stars who were lapping up critical acclaim in 2012 (lumped together in a goofy subgenre that started as a tossed-off Twitter joke), Miguel was at a distinct clout disadvantage. Never mind that those other guys were very much part of the corporate machine; Ocean was writing songs for Justin Bieber before he linked up with Odd Future, and Abel Tesfaye was all over Drake’s Take Care. Miguel was the guy on the airwaves singing lines like “If you be the cash, I’ll be the rubber band,” projecting a tireless-entertainer energy that felt out of step with the era of blog-borne mystique. Releasing a series of EPs called Art Dealer Chic only kind of counterbalanced the guy’s borderline-tryhard charm offensive. But Miguel Pimentel didn’t need manufactured prestige to make a masterpiece. He had talent and vision and songs.
Stereogum
Homeboy Sandman – “Satellite”
The Queens underground rap veteran Homeboy Sandman has been busy lately. Earlier this year, he released There In Spirit, an EP that he recorded with producer Illingsworth. Then, Sandman revived Lice, his collaborative project with Aesop Rock; their three EPs are now on streaming services. And today, Sandman has announced a new album called Still Champion, which is produced entirely by the Denver-born and New York-based rapper and producer Deca.
Stereogum
Watch The Smashing Pumpkins Play New Single “Beguiled” On The Tonight Show
Last week, the Smashing Pumpkins announced that they had a new album on the way called ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts coming in April 2023. ATUM comprises 33 songs and is the long-teased sequel to previous long-form efforts Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness (1995) and Machina/The Machines Of God (2000). Along with the new album news, Billy Corgan & Co. also released a chugging lead single called “Beguiled,” which the Pumpkins performed last night on Fallon.
Jonas Bak’s short debut feature, about a retired German mother who follows her son to Hong Kong, lingers at the checkpoint between fiction and documentary. Powerfully composed and comprised largely of characters monologuing over illustrative shots, it has the contemplative authority of non-fiction. But it is, nonetheless, still fiction, one that sets its slender story against a backdrop of fleeting time at first intimately evoked but which grows into something epic and almost sublime.
Stereogum
Lil Baby Samples Tears For Fears For FIFA World Cup Qatar Anthem
Lil Baby is playing the game — not soccer but the other game. The Atlanta rap star has never been allergic to corporate sponsorships; last year, for instance, he had the best song on the soundtrack to the cinematic atrocity Space Jam: A New Legacy. Next month, Baby will release his new album It’s Only Me, and he just came out with the single “Detox” a few weeks ago. But Baby’s new song has nothing to do with his album rollout. Instead, he’s got one of the official anthems for this year’s World Cup in Qatar — a whole different kind of atrocity.
Stereogum
Livestream The 2022 Global Citizen Festival Featuring Metallica, Mariah Carey, SZA, & More
The 2022 Global Citizen Festival goes down today in New York’s Central Park. Organized by the Global Poverty Project, today’s fest is hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and features performances by Metallica, Mariah Carey, Rosalía, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, MÅNESKIN, and Mickey Guyton. Likewise, another Global Citizen Festival will take place today at Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana with Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, H.E.R., Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and TEMS performing. If you’re not in either of those places, you can always livestream the performances beginning around 3PM ET / 12PM PT. Watch below, or get more livestream info here.
Stereogum
L.S. Dunes – “2022”
When the new post-hardcore supergroup L.S. Dunes debuted “2022” at Riot Fest, singer Anthony Green called it “the most fucked-up song I ever wrote.” He elaborated, “It’s about learning how to get through shit so that you don’t want to kill yourself every day.” The studio version is out now, and it rips.
Stereogum
Aphex Twin Releases Sample Matching App
Last we heard from Aphex Twin, Richard D. James released six songs on SoundCloud in 2020. Those followed 2014’s excellent comeback effort SYRO. Today, Warp Records has announced a new, free sound design software called “Samplebrain,” designed by Aphex Twin and fellow UK artist Dave Griffiths. On...
Stereogum
Florence Pugh And Harry Styles’ Don’t Worry Darling Song Released
After a tempestuous rollout, Olivia Wilde’s new psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling finally hits theaters today. Word on the street is it’s not a very good movie, but at least it has behind-the-scenes drama to fall back on. It also has new Harry Styles music. “With You All The Time” is an ominous, whispery piano ballad Styles’ character Jack performs with his wife, Alice (Florence Pugh). It sounds nothing like Harry’s House, and I doubt Pugh’s real-life ex Zach Braff would call it life-changing, but it succeeds in setting a creepy vibe. Hear it below.
Stereogum
Post Malone Hospitalized A Week After Stage Fall, Cancels Boston Show
Last weekend, Post Malone fell through a trap door onstage during a show in St. Louis. After pausing the show for 20 minutes, he came back out and finished his set and he’s done shows in Columbus and Toronto in the past week. On Friday night, he performed one of two scheduled shows at TD Garden in Boston, but he canceled Saturday night’s show after being hospitalized, seemingly due to injuries sustained in the fall.
