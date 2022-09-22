ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Critical Mass' is 30 – and still imagining what cities can be

By Chris Carlsson
 3 days ago
Bicyclists pass the wave organ at Marina Green at sunset as part of the July 1999 San Francisco Bicycle Coalition ride.   Photo by Chris Carlsson

As I’ve been doing for the past 40 years, I shopped for my groceries today by bicycle, going first to the Farmer’s Market in UN Plaza and then to Rainbow Grocery on Division. Eventually, I was riding home with about 55 pounds of groceries, a typical Wednesday. I took the painted bike lane both ways on Folsom, as well as the separated green cycle path on Market between 11th and 7th streets.

Even though the infrastructure of bicycling has been significantly improved in the past 25 years, my safety as a cyclist is still entirely up to me — I must pay attention to every moment of vulnerability on the road. So far, at age 65, I’ve never been hit by a moving vehicle, largely thanks to my own alertness and ability to evade dangers barreling down on me. After decades of riding on city streets, I have a sixth sense about where danger might be lurking.

It was this grinding sense of undeserved vulnerability, in part, that gave rise to the idea of “riding home together” once a month — the bicycling event that became Critical Mass. Thirty years ago, on the last Friday of September 1992, the first Critical Mass was held in San Francisco. It got its moniker from Ted White’s movie “Return of the Scorcher.” A scene in that 1991 film shot in Shanghai shows an insanely complicated intersection with no traffic lights or cops, where vast numbers of bicycles (and some trucks and buses) are flowing in one direction until an equally vast number piling up at the crossroad finally reached “critical mass” and pushed through. Voila! The perfect name!

Within a year of that first ride, the monthly “organized coincidence” had taken San Francisco by storm, with over 1,000 cyclists filling the streets. Similar rides soon erupted in Austin, Texas, Portland, New York and as far away as Poznán, Poland. This was before the World Wide Web was part of our everyday lives, so the rapid spread was due to phone calls and snail mail. By early 1994, websites were springing up in cities across the world with news and information about this exciting new political and social experience called Critical Mass!

A motley crew of couriers, commuters and recreational cyclists together invented a new kind of celebratory public event. Sure, we wanted to call attention to the dangerous marginalization we were routinely subjected to on the streets of San Francisco. Sure, we knew we were doing everyone a favor by riding — “one less car” as a slogan had it then. And we were making “A Quiet Statement Against Oil Wars,” too, in the midst of decades of pointless destruction and mayhem inflicted on the Middle East and beyond by the U.S. military working hand-in-glove with multinational oil companies.

But in this simple act of riding home in a group, we discovered a new kind of public space, empty of the incessant clamor of buying and selling, and produced an unexpected euphoria that was hard to beat. For anyone who participated, the event allowed people to imagine what cities could be like. Amidst spinning wheels and tinkling bells, surrounded by friendly attractive people, a more relaxed life of conviviality, solidarity and empathic connection was suddenly palpable. We weren’t waiting around for someone else to fix anything — we were already making the world we wanted to live in!

And that euphoria was contagious. It spread to over 400 cities around the world and is still going on several continents.

In April 1994, we rode under the slogan of “ Ban Cars on Market and Smell the Flowers ” and gave away bouquets cadged from the end-of-day at the flower mart. In other rides we weaved through downtown, split and regrouped, toured the waterfront and North Beach, made it to the top of Russian Hill and down Lombard Street, visited the Wave Organ and the Palace of Fine Arts, the Golden Gate Park bandshell by way of the Wiggle (now an “official” bike route through the lower Haight) and often ended a long social ride with burritos and beer in Dolores Park (long before it became the living room for overcrowded tech workers paying $1,200/month for half a bunk bed in a shared dorm).

Critical Mass is a joyous mass seizure of the streets by bicyclists once a month. It made no demands, but thanks to the impassioned energy and consistency of the event, bike activists began to get a hearing from worried politicians. Eventually, years later, we gained an improved network of separated, dedicated bikeways and, prior to the pandemic, there were probably between 10 and 20 times more daily cyclists in San Francisco than there were in 1992.

Another funny thing happened over the years. What had exploded into popular consciousness and the political fabric of San Francisco as a political movement of bicyclists gradually diminished. Until one day, unnoticed by most, it simply vanished. Sure, there’s a formal organization called S.F. Bicycle Coalition that claims to represent bicyclists — but it doesn’t even demand immediate full access to the Bay Bridge — something any real bicycling organization would have foregrounded when the East Span finally opened years ago.

But where there had been cycling rodeos, cycling ballets, all sorts of alleycat races, derbies, a variety of small DIY bike shops — a cycling culture — most of it gradually succumbed to the relentless rise in the cost of space that drove out most of the creative culture that we cherish in San Francisco. (Ongoing rides by Bicis del Pueblo, and the 200+ kids who did bike stunts across the Bay Bridge a few weeks ago, are signs that something endures.)

Hardly anyone identifies themselves as a “cyclist” anymore — even though there are many more people using bicycles than ever! Perhaps it’s not surprising — do people who use microwaves call themselves microwavists? Why would we wrap ourselves in an identity pegged to a device we use simply because it is a better way to go from here to there?

But maybe, on the 30th anniversary of Critical Mass, it’s time to resuscitate our mass seizure of the streets. After all, motordumb still dominates San Francisco and the rest of the world. A Sept. 12 UK Guardian article featured dozens of cyclists who have given up riding in U.S. cities due to “ too many close calls. ” On the next day, the national radio program 1A featured a discussion of the rising tide of death and mayhem imposed by increasingly aggressive drivers , especially since the pandemic. Vision Zero has been a failure in Washington, DC, as it has in San Francisco, where at least a dozen pedestrians and two to five cyclists are killed every year. The annual Ride of Silence in May attracts 50-100 heartbroken riders commemorating loved ones killed at various intersections around The City.

When we gather for the 30th birthday ride Sept. 30, it won’t be a somber ride soaked in nostalgia for a lost golden era. At least for a night we can once again revel in the exhilarating pleasure of a moving public space, pregnant with possibilities, only awaiting our enthusiastic participation. See you there: Embarcadero Plaza 6 p.m.! —Sept. 14, 2022

San Francisco Examiner

