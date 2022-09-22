Read full article on original website
3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
fox8live.com
Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Ian is getting better organized over the Caribbean and is poised to strengthen rapidly over the next few days. Ian is expected to intensify from a tropical storm into a Category 4 hurricane in about two days as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Most models agree that Ian will become a large and dangerous hurricane, now that conditions are becoming more favorable over the northwest Caribbean and southern Gulf.
theadvocate.com
This coding class readies people for $65k jobs in Louisiana: 'It's just a huge win'
New Orleans-based Operation Spark offers a variety of solutions for students of all ages interested in pursuing a career in software technology, one of Louisiana's fastest-growing career fields. "Our programs are open to anyone, but our mission is to get low-income people in and and out of the program," said...
When Will Fall Arrive in Louisiana?
Louisiana is a special state when it comes to the weather. Most of the time we experience hot weather, with a few weeks of cooler temps, sometimes a harsh winter or no winter at all, and then we are right back to hot days. I guess what I am trying to say is that we don't usually experience fall weather very often, but when we do it is absolutely beautiful.
Breaking down sugarcane’s billion dollar impact on Louisiana
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana’s sugarcane industry has for centuries been a vital contributor to the state’s economy having provided many jobs and millions of dollars of revenue each year. The economic impact to Louisiana is $4.2B with more than 19K people employed. Sugarcane Festival King David Thibodeaux says the production of all sugar […]
The Latest Info On Invest 98-L For Lake Charles, Louisiana
The National Hurricane Center is giving Invest 98-L an 80% chance of forming into a named storm and becoming Hurricane Hermine when it enters the Gulf. Meteorologists are saying that the storm could enter the Gulf of Mexico by this coming Sunday or Monday. Gulf Coast Storm Center shows the...
TD #9 not forecast (for now) to be Louisiana's problem
Tropical Depression 9 in the Caribbean Sea is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane by the middle of next week. It doesn’t appear as if Louisiana will be impacted by the storm.
Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in Louisiana
Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in Louisiana. Louisiana – On September 21, 2022, agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture apprehended a Mississippi man in Copiah County, Mississippi. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by LaSalle Parish, Louisiana, in connection with an investigation undertaken by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana
The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Overturned 18-wheeler causes ramp closure at LA 415 North, US 190 West
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding along LA 415 North on the evening of Sunday, September 25. As of 6 p.m., DOTD says the ramp from LA 415 North to US 190 West is closed...
Things To Do In SWLA & Lake Charles This Weekend Sept. 23-25
Let's all yell together, thank goodness the weekend is here! Yep, it's finally the weekend and after a long week of work and adulting, we are ready to get out and do something fun. That's where we come in. Just like we do every Friday, we have put together a...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 23, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 23, 2022. Lisa Marie Saucedo, 38, Village Mills, Tx: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia. Jarrett Paul Thomas, 30, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender. Michael Allen Jacobs Sr., 47, Village Mills, Tx:...
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on September 22, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating a tragic boating incident in St. Tammany Parish. Ricky Hodgson, 62, of Pearl River, Louisiana, was discovered dead in Lake...
Extinct Mississippi volcano could lead to nationwide beer shortage
JACKSON, Miss. — Three hours south of Memphis, there is an extinct underground volcano in Jackson, Mississippi. A reservoir of carbon dioxide exists inside the “Jackson Dome,” supplying the chemical compound to much of the country. However, the owner of the site attempted to drill new wells this summer and found contaminated CO2, according to TIME. Industry analysts worry a shortage of carbon dioxide will lead to a shortage of America’s favorite carbonated alcoholic beverage.
q973radio.com
This Hallmark Christmas Movie Will Be Filmed Entirely In Louisiana
It’s good to see movie industry using Louisiana more and more — and Ascension Parish was chosen as the filming location for the Hallmark movie “My Southern Family Christmas.”. Here’s the description of the movie:. “Under the guise of a journalist, Campbell has a chance to...
theadvocate.com
Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license
What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
KPLC TV
TDL Week 4: Scores and highlights
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - High school football teams in District 3-3A and 5-1A open district play this week. St. Louis (3-1) got the first District 3-3A win of the year Thursday night, beating Kinder 45-14. District 5-1A has four games scheduled tonight, including KPLC’s Game of the Week, Basile...
theadvocate.com
'Can't take it': Living conditions deteriorate in Lake Charles public housing
LAKE CHARLES - Scented candles, room sprays and air fresheners have become necessary supplies in Beverley Bardley’s home. They cover the smell of dead rats emanating from the patched-up walls, the result of an infestation that began two months ago at her public housing complex. Bardley, 64, has been...
City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Looking For Full-Time Workers
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
Louisiana State Police Giving Out Free Booster Seats This Saturday Sept. 24 In Lake Charles
Louisiana State Police Troop D is participating in the National Seat Check this Saturday, September 24th in Lake Charles and has partnered with the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force to provide free child passenger safety seat checks. This is your chance to have professionals check your child's car seat or...
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
Lake Charles, LA
