CNN Business — The British pound crashed to a record low against the US dollar on Monday on growing fears about the stability of UK government finances. The plunge of nearly 5% to just above $1.03 came during trading in Asia and Australia on Monday and extended a 3.6% dive from Friday, spurring predictions the pound could plunge to parity with the US dollar. It recovered slightly as European traders came online, rising back to $1.07.

MARKETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO