Hear what men leaving Russia say after Putin's 'partial mobilization'
Russian men arriving in airports and at border crossings share their views on President Vladimir Putin’s ‘partial mobilization’ announcement.
The curious case of falling gold prices
A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — It should be the perfect time to own...
Russian military escalation and ‘bogus threats’ show Putin has been ‘outsmarted’ by the Ukrainians, says UK PM
CNN — Vladimir Putin’s announcement of increased military conscription to bolster Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine shows that the Russian President “has been outsmarted” by Kyiv, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss told CNN in an exclusive and wide-ranging interview. The new British leader, who takes power...
On GPS: Can Europe keep up the pressure on Russia?
With winter on its way—and gas prices high—Fareed asks Finnish President Sauli Niinistö whether cracks could form in the European coalition against Russia.
Fears of a third Intifada as Palestinian deaths reach 7-year high
More than 97 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces so far this year in the West Bank, making it the deadliest year in the West Bank for Palestinians killed by Israeli soldiers since 2015.
British pound plummets to record low against the dollar
CNN Business — The British pound crashed to a record low against the US dollar on Monday on growing fears about the stability of UK government finances. The plunge of nearly 5% to just above $1.03 came during trading in Asia and Australia on Monday and extended a 3.6% dive from Friday, spurring predictions the pound could plunge to parity with the US dollar. It recovered slightly as European traders came online, rising back to $1.07.
UK prime minister defends tax cuts as pound plummets
In an exclusive interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss defends her proposed tax cuts which would largely benefit corporations and higher-income earners amid Britain’s cost-of-living crisis.
Friedman: Russians rebel against Putin's mobilization
The Russian people’s reaction to Putin’s partial mobilization, says New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman, is: “We don’t believe a word you’re saying,” and “I’m looking for the quickest way out of this country.”
Iran expert predicts what will happen after the Supreme Leader dies
CNN anchor Fareed Zakaria asks Karim Sadjadpour, senior fellow at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about what he thinks will happen after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei dies.
