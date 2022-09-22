So sorry for your loss and pain! My ex-husband killed himself almost 12 years ago. My children were all grown but had to deal with it all. My ex had money problems and they had to deal with that as well as trying to cope with what he had done. It’s easier for them now but they still struggle at times. I pray that all of you come to terms with what was done and that you heal.
I'm so very sorry for your loss Abbey as my heart breaks for you. I hope in writing about this helps you in some way as the pain you're dealing with must be extremely overwhelming as I couldn't imagine. I'm sure the Spirit and Love of your father continues to live on through you just like the starfish that continues to grow. He must have been a wonderful father just as I'm sure you're a wonderful mother. May God provide you with great strength and your personal needs 🙏
My family has been through 2 suicides and 3 attempted suicides.. I pray all the time that my family's issues will be healed...
Related
Indiana, Kentucky and Ilinios Residents Secretly Judge People Who Do These Things
Kentucky Woman Sees Creepy Demon Like Image Peering in Through Window
Tennessee Dad’s Perfect Musical Impressions Go Viral on TikTok [Videos]
Indiana Photographer Captures Eerily Beautiful Picture of a Great Egret
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana Residents Share Crazy and Hilarious Things Their Grandparents Used to Say
This Kentucky County is so Eerie TWO Horror Movies Have Been Filmed There
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Indiana
Kentucky Dog Refusing to Go For a Walk Is All Too Relatable [WATCH]
Study Reveals the Most Popular Fictional Dogs in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois
Indiana dedicates state road to honor gospel musicians Bill and Gloria Gaither
Update On Condition Of Chicago Three-Year-Old Thrown Into Lake Michigan
Hundreds of bikers take to the roads of southern Indiana to beat cancer
Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!
Are ‘Furries’ For Real in Schools? Southern Indiana School Officials Answer Social Media Rumors
Indiana Tiny House For Sale with Tennis Court Inside – See Photos
Delphi Murders latest: State police say ‘nothing imminent’
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
Kentucky Women’s Ministry Quilts Thousands Blankets Out of Pure Love
Kentucky is Home to the Longest Cave in the World And They Just Discovered 6 More Miles of Passages
KISS 106
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 9