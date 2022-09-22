ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kris Jenner
Kim Kardashian
Kylie Jenner
James Corden
In Touch Weekly

College Student Ashley Russell Comes Forward With Allegations Against Adam Levine Amid Cheating Scandal

A fifth woman named Ashley Russell has come forward with allegations that Adam Levine sent her flirty messages amid his current cheating scandal. Russell, who runs a health and exercise Instagram account with just over 5,700 followers, claimed to DailyMail.com that Levine, 43, began viewing her Instagram Stories in March. He then started liking her posts and sending her direct messages.
E! News

Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin

Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
Clayton News Daily

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Director Teases ‘Surreal’ Return & New Musical Moment

The first time Hocus Pocus 2 director Anne Fletcher saw the film’s stars — Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah), Bette Midler (Winifred), and Kathy Najimy (Mary) — in full costume, she felt the way fans of the 1993 original likely will. “It was surreal,” she admits. “You were...
960 The Ref

‘Diff’rent Strokes’ star Todd Bridges weds Bettijo B. Hirschi at Beverly Hills mansion

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Todd Bridges, best known for his role as Willis on the 1970s and ‘80s sitcom “Diff’rent Strokes,” is a married man again. According to People magazine, the 57-year-old actor wed designer Bettijo B. Hirschi last week in Beverly Hills, California. The ceremony, first reported by TMZ, took place at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and a reception followed at Il Cielo restaurant.
The Independent

House of the Dragon viewers reminded of scheming Game of Thrones character as new villain emerges in episode 6

House of the Dragon viewers were reminded of a certainGame of Thrones character in the prequel’s latest episode.Sunday night’s (25 September) episode of the spin-off series moved the story on in rapid fashion, jumping forward 10 years in time.Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke officially succeeded Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as Princess Rhaenyra and Queen Alicent respectively, and the episode revealed that, in the space of a decade, the former friends’ relationship has completely eroded.If there was any chance of them ever reaching a truce, though, Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) shot it down in chilling fashion. *Spoilers follow –...
