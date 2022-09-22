Read full article on original website
Fall storytime programs at Brooklyn Branch Library offer age-appropriate stories
Jackson District Library — Brooklyn Branch is offering fall storytime programs at 11 a.m. weekly on Thursdays for young children, ages 0-5. JDL storytimes offer age-appropriate books, music and activities for babies, toddlers, families and young children. Most importantly, they help develop everyone’s imagination. Fall storytime programs will run weekly until Nov. 30.
