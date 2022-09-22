Read full article on original website
Watch: Highlights from Tennessee's 38-33 win over Florida
The past didn’t matter for No. 8 Tennessee Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Despite the Vols losing 16 of the last 17 meetings against rival Florida, including five straight, they entered this game as a 10.5-point favorite in Las Vegas and, for much of the afternoon, looked the part. Redshirt...
GoVols247 Game Balls: Tennessee 38, Florida 33
Let’s look at GoVols247’s Game Balls from No. 11 Tennessee’s 38-33 win over No. 20 Florida on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. A typical week is two game balls for all three phases of the game, but Saturday’s game didn’t make that feasible. Offense had to be ticked up a notch, and there were going to be only one game ball apiece for defense and special teams until the final play of the game.
Vols impress five-stars, other important visitors in win over Florida
A number of the prospects who visited Tennessee on Saturday to attend the Vols' win over rival Florida discuss their experiences in Knoxville this weekend.
Five-star LB enjoys 'electric' atmosphere during Vols' win over Florida
One of the nation's top prospects in the 2024 class was back at Tennessee on Saturday for the Vols' win over rival Florida.
Everything Josh Heupel said after Tennessee's win over Florida
Everything second-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said after his 11th-ranked Vols beat No. 20 Florida 38-33 on Saturday inside a sold-out Neyland Stadium:. “Man, what a great night on campus and on Rocky Top. Fanbase, unbelievable energy. Knew it would be that way, but it even surpassed my expectations. The Vol Walk was unlike anything I’ve ever seen as a college football player or college coach. The energy inside the stadium was electric. The fans were a huge part of the win tonight. Appreciate everything you guys have done here as we try to build this program.
The College GameDay crew predicts the Texas A&M-Arkansas game
No. 23 Texas A&M takes on No. 10 Arkansas on Saturday evening and, for the second weekend in a row, the Aggies are favored against a team ranked higher than them. The Maroon and White covered the spread in a win over Miami a week ago and are favored by two over Arkansas.
