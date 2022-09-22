ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Watch: Highlights from Tennessee's 38-33 win over Florida

The past didn’t matter for No. 8 Tennessee Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Despite the Vols losing 16 of the last 17 meetings against rival Florida, including five straight, they entered this game as a 10.5-point favorite in Las Vegas and, for much of the afternoon, looked the part. Redshirt...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

GoVols247 Game Balls: Tennessee 38, Florida 33

Let’s look at GoVols247’s Game Balls from No. 11 Tennessee’s 38-33 win over No. 20 Florida on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. A typical week is two game balls for all three phases of the game, but Saturday’s game didn’t make that feasible. Offense had to be ticked up a notch, and there were going to be only one game ball apiece for defense and special teams until the final play of the game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
247Sports

Everything Josh Heupel said after Tennessee's win over Florida

Everything second-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said after his 11th-ranked Vols beat No. 20 Florida 38-33 on Saturday inside a sold-out Neyland Stadium:. “Man, what a great night on campus and on Rocky Top. Fanbase, unbelievable energy. Knew it would be that way, but it even surpassed my expectations. The Vol Walk was unlike anything I’ve ever seen as a college football player or college coach. The energy inside the stadium was electric. The fans were a huge part of the win tonight. Appreciate everything you guys have done here as we try to build this program.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy