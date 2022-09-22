Read full article on original website
Related
Bride catches husband 'in the act' on their wedding day and people are fuming
A viral TikTok has captured the moment a wife caught her husband ‘in the act’ at her brother’s wedding after doing the same thing at their ceremony. Watch the clip below:. Dani Russell, 27, a social media influencer from Sydney, Australia shared the video starring her ‘rugby...
'I Met My Husband When I Was 18 and He Was 40'
I did lose a few friends when we first went public. Some people just could not wrap their head around our relationship.
SheKnows
At Last! Bold & Beautiful Is Giving Fans What They’ve Been Begging For!
November sweeps will find the show doing what it does best!. When it comes to The Bold and the Beautiful, there are certain things we’ve come to expect. Ridge will forever be torn between Brooke and Taylor. Pam will arrive at any event with a platter loaded down with lemon bars. Bill will have a difficult time squeezing his ego into a room. These are simply givens.
Mom Cancels Family Vacation After Husband Hid Stepdaughter's Passport to Keep Her From Coming
A woman wanted to know if she was in the wrong for canceling a family vacation after she discovered that her husband hid their daughter's passport to prevent her from coming and ruining the vibe. Human beings will usually look for the path of least resistance when it comes to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Preview: Why Clyde Murdered Abigail Will Be Revealed — and Brace Yourself for an Explosive Ending
One devastating loss could lead to a second. In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of September 26 – 30, the motive for Abigail’s murder will come out. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Last week, Sonny remembered smelling vanilla before he was...
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Diane Gets a Surprise Visitor — and Elena Stuns Nate With Her Decision
Billy feels betrayed by someone he thought was a friend. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of September 26 – 30, Diane gets a surprise. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Billy met with Chelsea last week after Johnny and Connor’s playdate, and she...
90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Husband Alexei! Details on Daughter Ariel
Party of five! 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) gave birth to baby No. 3 — a girl named Ariel Raya! — with husband Alexei Brovarnik on Tuesday, September 6, the longtime loves announced via Instagram on Friday, September 9. Their darling daughter entered the world at 4 pounds, 4 ounces and 14 inches long.
A wheelchair user filmed herself dragging her body to the bathroom on a plane after the cabin crew refused to help
The cabin crew from AlbaStar Air reportedly told the woman that disabled people should wear diapers on planes to avoid using the bathroom.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SheKnows
Diane Gets a Text That Leaves Her Rattled — and Nate Encounters a Mysterious Stranger
At the hotel, Phyllis sees that they’re having a party for the bride and groom without the mother of the bride. Nick arrives and Phyllis gasps. Diane rolls her eyes in the background as Phyllis chokes up asking Summer if this is why she ditched her in the coffee house. Summer denies it. Noah insists Phyllis was going to be invited. She notes that she was second, that’s all. Noah takes full responsibility for messing this up and asks if she’ll forgive him.
SheKnows
General Hospital
Viewers who’ve been wanting to see “Vanna” pick up the pace of their romance will be happy to hear that today, they steam things up. Brace yourselves, because what Alexis and Gregory discover today is going to be disturbing. Could this be connected to the fact that Finn will spend the episode fighting valiantly to save a life? Is the show really going to kill [Spoiler], and is [Spoiler] really the hook-wielding maniac?!?
Marriage crumbles when woman talks in sleep and reveals secret to husband
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. What would you do if you had suspicions of your wife cheating on you? If there were clues here and there, little things that may or may not add up, but then what if there’s one glaring fact you can’t escape from?
My husband refuses to be in the delivery room with me while I give birth – his reasons are ridiculous
AS we're sure all mums will agree, going into labour can be a terrifying and overwhelming experience. So it goes without saying that most women obviously want a loved one by their side for some much-needed support throughout it all... right?. Well one mum-to-be is currently faced with the prospect...
‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Is Living Her ‘Best Life’ Amid Kody Brown Drama: ‘Growing’
It’s her time to shine. Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared an update on her life and current mindset ahead of the season 17 premiere and amid the ongoing drama with estranged husband Kody Brown. “Living my...
Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Show How Much They Love Eachother on Their Dual Birthday With Rare Selfies
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas share many things: a life together, two children, and even a birthday. It’s true; the superstars share the same birthday: Sept 25. And this year, for Zeta-Jones’ 53rd birthday and Douglas’ 78th birthday, they’re showing how much they love each other on social media. For their birthdays, they each posted their own loved-up photos of one another, and it’s so sweet to see! Douglas uploaded a throwback photo of them with the caption, “Happy Birthday Catherine! I love you always & forever ❤️ @catherinezetajones.” In the photo, we see the lovebirds holding each other, rocking white ensembles...
Charlize Theron Talks Parenting Priorities — & They Involve French Toast
Charlize Theron is the face of a Dior fragrance, an Oscar winner and one of the more formidable performers in Hollywood but when it comes to her two kids — Jackson, 10, and August, 7 — there’s really only one accolade that matters. “When my kids say,...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Brooke’s War With Ridge’s Children Escalates When She Calls [Spoiler] On Thomas
Brooke may have gone too far this time. In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of September 26 – 30, the drama between Ridge’s children and Brooke heats up. Read about it below and watch the preview. Ridge’s children have made no secret...
Sister Wives’ Janelle, Christine Brown Jet Off to Hawaii With Their Kids Amid Kody Drama: See Photos!
Aloha, sisters! Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Christine Brown jetted off to Hawaii with several of their kids amid the ongoing drama with Kody Brown. “I’m in Hawaii this week with Christine, Aspyn, Maddie, Caleb, Savanah and my sister,” Janelle, 53, captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, September 17. “So excited. We believe in and love the Plexus products. We also work hard in our businesses. Thank you @plexusworldwide for rewarding us so amazingly.”
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives
Belle might want to brace herself for the bombshell that EJ’s about to drop on her!. Apparently, stopping weddings is now Chloe’s “thing.” This time she’s hoping to prevent mom Nancy from saying “I do” with Clyde. And she’s recruiting Craig to help!
pawesome.net
Wife Surprising Husband With Foster Dog Will Make You Cry
Who doesn’t love a heartwarming video where we see a dog get his final home? Fortunately, there is no shortage of these videos on TikTok! We love seeing dogs and humans bond through a special connection. It’s even better when two separated pals are finally reunited. This was...
PETS・
Comments / 0