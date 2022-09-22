ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At Last! Bold & Beautiful Is Giving Fans What They’ve Been Begging For!

November sweeps will find the show doing what it does best!. When it comes to The Bold and the Beautiful, there are certain things we’ve come to expect. Ridge will forever be torn between Brooke and Taylor. Pam will arrive at any event with a platter loaded down with lemon bars. Bill will have a difficult time squeezing his ego into a room. These are simply givens.
Diane Gets a Text That Leaves Her Rattled — and Nate Encounters a Mysterious Stranger

At the hotel, Phyllis sees that they’re having a party for the bride and groom without the mother of the bride. Nick arrives and Phyllis gasps. Diane rolls her eyes in the background as Phyllis chokes up asking Summer if this is why she ditched her in the coffee house. Summer denies it. Noah insists Phyllis was going to be invited. She notes that she was second, that’s all. Noah takes full responsibility for messing this up and asks if she’ll forgive him.
General Hospital

Viewers who’ve been wanting to see “Vanna” pick up the pace of their romance will be happy to hear that today, they steam things up. Brace yourselves, because what Alexis and Gregory discover today is going to be disturbing. Could this be connected to the fact that Finn will spend the episode fighting valiantly to save a life? Is the show really going to kill [Spoiler], and is [Spoiler] really the hook-wielding maniac?!?
Marriage crumbles when woman talks in sleep and reveals secret to husband

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. What would you do if you had suspicions of your wife cheating on you? If there were clues here and there, little things that may or may not add up, but then what if there’s one glaring fact you can’t escape from?
Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Show How Much They Love Eachother on Their Dual Birthday With Rare Selfies

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas share many things: a life together, two children, and even a birthday. It’s true; the superstars share the same birthday: Sept 25. And this year, for Zeta-Jones’ 53rd birthday and Douglas’ 78th birthday, they’re showing how much they love each other on social media. For their birthdays, they each posted their own loved-up photos of one another, and it’s so sweet to see! Douglas uploaded a throwback photo of them with the caption, “Happy Birthday Catherine! I love you always & forever ❤️ @catherinezetajones.” In the photo, we see the lovebirds holding each other, rocking white ensembles...
Sister Wives’ Janelle, Christine Brown Jet Off to Hawaii With Their Kids Amid Kody Drama: See Photos!

Aloha, sisters! Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Christine Brown jetted off to Hawaii with several of their kids amid the ongoing drama with Kody Brown. “I’m in Hawaii this week with Christine, Aspyn, Maddie, Caleb, Savanah and my sister,” Janelle, 53, captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, September 17. “So excited. We believe in and love the Plexus products. We also work hard in our businesses. Thank you @plexusworldwide for rewarding us so amazingly.”
Days of Our Lives

Belle might want to brace herself for the bombshell that EJ’s about to drop on her!. Apparently, stopping weddings is now Chloe’s “thing.” This time she’s hoping to prevent mom Nancy from saying “I do” with Clyde. And she’s recruiting Craig to help!
Wife Surprising Husband With Foster Dog Will Make You Cry

Who doesn’t love a heartwarming video where we see a dog get his final home? Fortunately, there is no shortage of these videos on TikTok! We love seeing dogs and humans bond through a special connection. It’s even better when two separated pals are finally reunited. This was...
