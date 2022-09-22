Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas share many things: a life together, two children, and even a birthday. It’s true; the superstars share the same birthday: Sept 25. And this year, for Zeta-Jones’ 53rd birthday and Douglas’ 78th birthday, they’re showing how much they love each other on social media. For their birthdays, they each posted their own loved-up photos of one another, and it’s so sweet to see! Douglas uploaded a throwback photo of them with the caption, “Happy Birthday Catherine! I love you always & forever ❤️ @catherinezetajones.” In the photo, we see the lovebirds holding each other, rocking white ensembles...

