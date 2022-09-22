Biggest takeaways from Thunder GM Sam Presti preseason media availability

Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti spoke with the media on Thursday to for his annual preseason media availability.

This marks the unofficial beginning of the 2022-23 regular season as the Thunder kick off training camp next week. The Thunder opens their season on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves in less than a month on Oct. 19.

A wide range of topics that span from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s injury update to discussing the possibility of a new arena in the future.

Presti talked with the media for nearly two hours and answered every question he was asked. Here are some of the more notable quotes and paraphrases from that session.