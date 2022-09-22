Read full article on original website
A southeast Iowa farmer says some growers in his part of the state are harvesting corn while others are still a few days out. Logan Lyon, an Iowa Corn Growers Association director, raises corn and soybeans in Muscatine and Scott Counties. “We’ve had folks that have called in and said it’s still greener than a gourd out there,” he said. “And there’s folks that say they are getting excited really quick.”
As Hurricane Fiona heads toward Atlantic Canada, the tropical depression currently crossing the Caribbean Sea will become a named storm. By early next week, the tropical cyclone—likely at hurricane intensity—may pose a significant threat to Florida’s peninsula, although there is still considerable forecast uncertainty. Across the remainder...
Across the Corn Belt, frost and freezes were reported Friday morning in the upper Great Lakes region, stretching from northeastern Minnesota to northern Lower Michigan. The remainder of the region is also experiencing cool weather; Friday’s Midwestern high temperatures will remain mostly below 70°F. A cold front moving into areas west of the Mississippi River is generating scattered rain showers.
