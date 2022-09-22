A southeast Iowa farmer says some growers in his part of the state are harvesting corn while others are still a few days out. Logan Lyon, an Iowa Corn Growers Association director, raises corn and soybeans in Muscatine and Scott Counties. “We’ve had folks that have called in and said it’s still greener than a gourd out there,” he said. “And there’s folks that say they are getting excited really quick.”

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO