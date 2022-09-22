ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Board Nears Aldie Assemblage Sale to Piedmont Environmental Council￼

County supervisors have agreed, tentatively, to sell the Aldie Assemblage after years of trying and multiple canceled deals. It is the third attempt to sell the property, after Aldie residents chased the county board off of plans to build a new fire station on the property with sustained protest. Supervisors later backed out of a tentative agreement to swap the land for property near St. Louis that had been proposed for another unpopular development, and then another tentative agreement to sell it to Aldie resident and Aldie Heritage Association member Guy Gerachis.
ALDIE, VA
theriver953.com

Winchester plans emergency response exercise

The training exercise will take place at John Handley High School from 8 am to noon and include the city’s public safety departments, public schools, and supporting agencies. The simulated scenario will involve an active threat at Handley. The goal is to assess first responders and school staff’s readiness...
WINCHESTER, VA
mocoshow.com

Longer Winter Break? No School the Week of Thanksgiving? MCPS Asks Public to Provide Input on the 2023-2024 School Calendar

Montgomery Public Schools released a survey this week asking the public to provide input on the 2023-2024 school year calendar. According to MCPS, “This survey seeks to gauge the Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) community’s interests as the calendar scenarios are developed for school year (SY) 2023–2024. Prior to presenting the calendar scenarios for discussion at the Board of Education Meeting on October 25, 2022, MCPS is providing an opportunity for the public to provide input. Please share your SY 2023–2024 calendar interests by Thursday, October 13, 2022.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fredericksburg.today

Early voting and new polling locations coming to Stafford

This year’s general election takes place on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, and there will be changes for some voters in Stafford County. The growth in population and redistricting required the creation of 10 new polling locations as well as a whole new congressional district. New cards will be mailed out to voters during the third week of September with any changes. As early voting begins Friday, September 23, 2022, this is a good time for voters to confirm their polling locations.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Co moves to a new home in Front Royal

Chamber welcomes Shenandoah Shores Management Group to Front Royal. Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with Board of Supervisor Walt Mabe and friends, welcomed Dederick Brooks and his Shenandoah Shores Management Group to the Front Royal community. SSMG is a Veteran Owned, Small Business...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Luray couple perish in five-car crash on Rt. 340

Two Page County residents died at the scene of a five-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21) just south of the Warren County-Page County line. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey stated in a Friday evening email that the investigation continues into the 3:11 p.m. crash of five vehicles in Page County, at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662 (Compton Hollow Rd).
PAGE COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Dulles South Soup Kitchen Expands at New Location

The Dulles South Soup Kitchen has a new home. On Thursday, founder Devina Mahapatra was joined by supporters and county leaders to celebrate the nonprofit’s opening in new space at the Shoppes at Ryan Park in Ashburn. The organization launched in late 2020 to augment the county’s charitable food...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

DC Public School teachers report issues getting paid

WASHINGTON - Some teachers in D.C. are complaining that they still have not been paid yet or having back pay issues, despite the fact that school started almost one month ago. According to teachers FOX 5 spoke, some are still waiting to get full or partial paychecks for the current school, while others are waiting for back pay from the summer.
WASHINGTON, DC
PWLiving

UAS Company to Create 119 Jobs in Manassas

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and City of Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger today announced that RapidFlight, an unmanned aircraft systems company, is locating in the City of Manassas. RapidFlight will invest $5.5 million to establish its systems design and manufacturing operations in the City. The company’s 25,000 square-foot facility is located at 9617 Center Street in Manassas where it will create 119 new jobs over the next three years.
MANASSAS, VA
thetouristchecklist.com

30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Fredericksburg (VA)

Fredericksburg is nestled along the Atlantic Ocean on the east coast in the Commonwealth of Virginia, United States. According to the 2020 US census, the city had a population of twenty-seven thousand, nine hundred and eighty-two. Fredericksburg is one of the most visited cities in Virginia and a highly family-friendly...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Guapo’s Taking Over Closed Chevy’s Location in NoVa

Popular Tex-Mex restaurant Guapo’s will open its 7th traditional restaurant location in the building that was formerly home to Chevy’s at 3052 Gate House Plaza in Falls Church, according to a BizJournals report. Late owner Hector Rincón opened the original Guapo’s in Tenleytown (DC) 31 years ago and has since opened locations in Shirlington, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Fair Lakes, Tenleytown and Georgetown (the most recent location, which opened in 2018). The Rincon family still operates all Guapo’s restaurants.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Washington Hebrew Congregation violated DC law, judge rules

A judge has ruled that Washington Hebrew Congregation violated the District’s consumer protection law when it failed to follow several child safety regulations while operating its preschool, the latest in an ongoing lawsuit between the city and the Northwest Washington synagogue. Other allegations laid out in the 2020 lawsuit...
WASHINGTON, DC
cohaitungchi.com

Lake Laura: Enjoy a Loop Hike Around a Pristine Lake Near Bryce Resort

In Virginia’s Shenandoah County, 44-acre Lake Laura is a dream and it’s the perfect destination for an easy-going walk on a Saturday morning. You are reading: Hikes near basye va | Lake Laura: Enjoy a Loop Hike Around a Pristine Lake Near Bryce Resort. This dam-fed lake in...
Axios DC

Coming soon to D.C.: The Wharf's phase 2

The $3.6 billion Wharf development will be complete next month with the opening of phase two, which features restaurants by celebrity chefs, a luxury condo building with a $12 million penthouse, The Atlantic’s new headquarters, and 20 additional shops and restaurants.Upon completion, you'll be able to walk the mile-long waterfront from the fish market to Ft. McNair.Why it matters: The Wharf’s second phase completes the massive project that radically changed D.C’s Southwest waterfront, turning the once sleepy area mainly known for its fish market into a bustling hub. Here’s some of what’s coming: Hell’s Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay’s TV-inspired restaurant serving steak and...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

Yes, DC Misspelled “Virginia Avenue”

DC urbanists are aflutter after a sharp-eyed Twitter user noticed a misspelling at the eastern terminus of Virginia Avenue, Northwest. A Washingtonian reporter confirmed the street sign was misspelled as “Virgina” but was unable to find any other typos between Constitution Avenue and Rock Creek Parkway. Reached by...
WASHINGTON, DC

