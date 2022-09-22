Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Loudoun Board Nears Aldie Assemblage Sale to Piedmont Environmental Council￼
County supervisors have agreed, tentatively, to sell the Aldie Assemblage after years of trying and multiple canceled deals. It is the third attempt to sell the property, after Aldie residents chased the county board off of plans to build a new fire station on the property with sustained protest. Supervisors later backed out of a tentative agreement to swap the land for property near St. Louis that had been proposed for another unpopular development, and then another tentative agreement to sell it to Aldie resident and Aldie Heritage Association member Guy Gerachis.
Winchester plans emergency response exercise
The training exercise will take place at John Handley High School from 8 am to noon and include the city’s public safety departments, public schools, and supporting agencies. The simulated scenario will involve an active threat at Handley. The goal is to assess first responders and school staff’s readiness...
Loudoun County Public Schools Creates New Policy Following VDOE Model Policies
Thursday night School Board members were presented a new draft policy that will bring the division in line with Virginia Board of Education guidance on sexually explicit content. During the Sept. 23 meeting of the Curriculum and Instruction Committee, Assistant Superintendent Ashley Ellis and Executive Director of Teaching and Learning...
Longer Winter Break? No School the Week of Thanksgiving? MCPS Asks Public to Provide Input on the 2023-2024 School Calendar
Montgomery Public Schools released a survey this week asking the public to provide input on the 2023-2024 school year calendar. According to MCPS, “This survey seeks to gauge the Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) community’s interests as the calendar scenarios are developed for school year (SY) 2023–2024. Prior to presenting the calendar scenarios for discussion at the Board of Education Meeting on October 25, 2022, MCPS is providing an opportunity for the public to provide input. Please share your SY 2023–2024 calendar interests by Thursday, October 13, 2022.”
Early voting and new polling locations coming to Stafford
This year’s general election takes place on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, and there will be changes for some voters in Stafford County. The growth in population and redistricting required the creation of 10 new polling locations as well as a whole new congressional district. New cards will be mailed out to voters during the third week of September with any changes. As early voting begins Friday, September 23, 2022, this is a good time for voters to confirm their polling locations.
Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Co moves to a new home in Front Royal
Chamber welcomes Shenandoah Shores Management Group to Front Royal. Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with Board of Supervisor Walt Mabe and friends, welcomed Dederick Brooks and his Shenandoah Shores Management Group to the Front Royal community. SSMG is a Veteran Owned, Small Business...
Luray couple perish in five-car crash on Rt. 340
Two Page County residents died at the scene of a five-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21) just south of the Warren County-Page County line. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey stated in a Friday evening email that the investigation continues into the 3:11 p.m. crash of five vehicles in Page County, at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662 (Compton Hollow Rd).
Dulles South Soup Kitchen Expands at New Location
The Dulles South Soup Kitchen has a new home. On Thursday, founder Devina Mahapatra was joined by supporters and county leaders to celebrate the nonprofit’s opening in new space at the Shoppes at Ryan Park in Ashburn. The organization launched in late 2020 to augment the county’s charitable food...
DC Public School teachers report issues getting paid
WASHINGTON - Some teachers in D.C. are complaining that they still have not been paid yet or having back pay issues, despite the fact that school started almost one month ago. According to teachers FOX 5 spoke, some are still waiting to get full or partial paychecks for the current school, while others are waiting for back pay from the summer.
UAS Company to Create 119 Jobs in Manassas
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and City of Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger today announced that RapidFlight, an unmanned aircraft systems company, is locating in the City of Manassas. RapidFlight will invest $5.5 million to establish its systems design and manufacturing operations in the City. The company’s 25,000 square-foot facility is located at 9617 Center Street in Manassas where it will create 119 new jobs over the next three years.
Construction begins at Route 1 entrance to future VA outpatient clinic in Spotsy
Construction begins at Route 1 entrance to future VA outpatient clinic in Spotsy. Construction is starting on Route 1 improvements at the entrance to the future U.S. Veterans Health Administration outpatient clinic under construction in Spotsylvania County. New turn lanes, traffic signal equipment and medians will be built at the...
Parents raise concerns over lack of emergency messaging from schools
A Montgomery County parent is running community concerns up the flagpole, saying there needs to be actual change as to how the public school system communicates during emergencies. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School with the latest.
30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Fredericksburg (VA)
Fredericksburg is nestled along the Atlantic Ocean on the east coast in the Commonwealth of Virginia, United States. According to the 2020 US census, the city had a population of twenty-seven thousand, nine hundred and eighty-two. Fredericksburg is one of the most visited cities in Virginia and a highly family-friendly...
Beyond MoCo: Guapo’s Taking Over Closed Chevy’s Location in NoVa
Popular Tex-Mex restaurant Guapo’s will open its 7th traditional restaurant location in the building that was formerly home to Chevy’s at 3052 Gate House Plaza in Falls Church, according to a BizJournals report. Late owner Hector Rincón opened the original Guapo’s in Tenleytown (DC) 31 years ago and has since opened locations in Shirlington, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Fair Lakes, Tenleytown and Georgetown (the most recent location, which opened in 2018). The Rincon family still operates all Guapo’s restaurants.
Washington Hebrew Congregation violated DC law, judge rules
A judge has ruled that Washington Hebrew Congregation violated the District’s consumer protection law when it failed to follow several child safety regulations while operating its preschool, the latest in an ongoing lawsuit between the city and the Northwest Washington synagogue. Other allegations laid out in the 2020 lawsuit...
Fairfax teacher asks students to walk out in protest of Youngkin transgender policy
A teacher in Fairfax County Public Schools is urging students to walk out of school next week in protest of new statewide policies for transgender students from Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA). The teacher, a history and social studies instructor at West Potomac High School in Alexandria, Virginia, said in an...
Friday shooting shut down Fairfax County shopping center
Police are investigating a shooting that shut down a shopping center in Fairfax on Friday afternoon.
Lake Laura: Enjoy a Loop Hike Around a Pristine Lake Near Bryce Resort
In Virginia’s Shenandoah County, 44-acre Lake Laura is a dream and it’s the perfect destination for an easy-going walk on a Saturday morning. You are reading: Hikes near basye va | Lake Laura: Enjoy a Loop Hike Around a Pristine Lake Near Bryce Resort. This dam-fed lake in...
Coming soon to D.C.: The Wharf's phase 2
The $3.6 billion Wharf development will be complete next month with the opening of phase two, which features restaurants by celebrity chefs, a luxury condo building with a $12 million penthouse, The Atlantic’s new headquarters, and 20 additional shops and restaurants.Upon completion, you'll be able to walk the mile-long waterfront from the fish market to Ft. McNair.Why it matters: The Wharf’s second phase completes the massive project that radically changed D.C’s Southwest waterfront, turning the once sleepy area mainly known for its fish market into a bustling hub. Here’s some of what’s coming: Hell’s Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay’s TV-inspired restaurant serving steak and...
Yes, DC Misspelled “Virginia Avenue”
DC urbanists are aflutter after a sharp-eyed Twitter user noticed a misspelling at the eastern terminus of Virginia Avenue, Northwest. A Washingtonian reporter confirmed the street sign was misspelled as “Virgina” but was unable to find any other typos between Constitution Avenue and Rock Creek Parkway. Reached by...
