NBA

Gary’s Tea: NBA Coach Ime Udoka Faces Consequences After Cheating On Fiancé Nia Long! [WATCH]

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
 3 days ago

Kadeem Hardison is sharing something that maybe all ‘A Different World’ fans didn’t know! Though his love interest on screen was Jasmine Guy, in real life he was in a relationship with Cree Summer.  In an upcoming episode of Uncensored and Unsung, we will soon learn more about the actors and the TV show that changed the game.

In other news, NBA Coach Ime Udoka is facing a bunch of backlash after he was caught cheating on his fiancé Nia Long!

