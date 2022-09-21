Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The country's first suburban outdoor shopping district was Kansas City's Country Club Plaza built 100 years agoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Best Barbecue Restaurants in Kansas City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldKansas City, MO
The 1912 Construction of the Spectacular Bernard Corrigan HouseCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Is Eric Bieniemy on the Move?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Could the Chiefs put Colts HC on Hot Seat?Chiefs Focus News And More.Indianapolis, IN
KCPD: Social media post claiming serial killer on loose in KC ‘completely unfounded’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Viral social media posts state a serial killer is targeting young Black girls in Kansas City. The Kansas City Police Department, however, said those claims are not verifiable. A TikTok/YouTube post from The Kansas City Defender said there are four women murdered and three others...
Independence police sergeant dies, department announces
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is mourning the loss of a police sergeant who died on Saturday. Sgt. Terry Dorman was off duty and suffered a medical emergency, the department said on Saturday. Dorman suffered the medical emergency at a relative’s house. “Since April 1991, Sgt....
New Week, New You: Exercises to strengthen your vision
KCTV5 and Optum Care - Kansas City are helping you start the week on the right foot with New Week, New You. Tune in every Monday for tips to keep your health on track. Sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.
Kansas City residents stand in solidarity with Iran following death of woman in police custody
Clear skies and light westerly winds will turn more northwesterly overnight as a cold front slips southward. Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wildcats stunned No. 6 Oklahoma 41-34 on Saturday night.
'We have to stop this': Kansas City's homicide victims remembered on National Day of Remembrance
Kansas City's pooches take advantage of beautiful day to help raise money for Wayside Waifs. On a glorious Sunday morning in Brookside, dogs from all over Kansas City got their steps in while raising money for Wayside Waifs.
Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 59-year-old male employee was killed at the Topeka tire plant on Saturday morning, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department. A news release from Sheriff Brian Hill says that deputies were dispatched shortly after 8 a.m. to a medical call at the Goodyear Plant in the 1900 block of NW US 24 Highway. deputies arrived to find that the man sustained life-threatening injuries while on the job. The Soldier Township Fire Department and American Medical Response also responded. The victim was taken by AMR to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office says the incident remains under investigation.
Overland Park woman with history of shoplifting pleads guilty to misdemeanor thefts
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Overland Park woman accused of shoplifting multiple times has entered a guilty plea in two charges filed against her. Kelli Jo Bauer, 52, will be sentenced Nov. 15. If Bauer’s name and face look familiar to you, it is because we have reported about...
Kansas City's pooches take advantage of beautiful day to help raise money for Wayside Waifs
Clear skies, calm winds, and a chill in the air heading into the new week Kansas City. We will start your Monday with temperatures in the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies.
Motorcyclist killed in I-435 crash identified
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist killed in a Saturday night crash has been identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joshauwa Wiley, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, was ejected from his 2005 Suzuki motorcycle after colliding with another motorcyclist in a crash on Interstate 435 near Highway 45.
Leavenworth man who pointed gun at officers and was shot pleas to multiple counts
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A 32-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas, man was convicted Friday of two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer that occurred Feb. 13, 2022. The man, Donald Sidney Barden Jr., was also convicted of a second case of residential burglary and a third case of auto...
Holden community welcomes little girl home from hospital following buggy crash
Clear skies and light westerly winds will turn more northwesterly overnight as a cold front slips southward. Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wildcats stunned No. 6 Oklahoma 41-34 on Saturday night.
Residents of all ages enjoy nationally acclaimed Farmer's Market in Overland Park
Clear skies and light westerly winds will turn more northwesterly overnight as a cold front slips southward. Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wildcats stunned No. 6 Oklahoma 41-34 on Saturday night.
Sporting KC players to visit local middle schools for Red Card KC anti-bullying campaign
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Sporting Kansas City and Children’s Mercy are continuing their Red Card KC anti-bullying campaign by co-hosting a series of assemblies at local middle schools featuring appearances from Sporting players. The campaign coincides with National Bullying Prevention Month in October. The MLS organization will put...
FORECAST: Beautiful stretch of weather coming up for Kansas City
Current forecasts show it could strengthen to a category 3 or 4 hurricane before hitting Florida's west coast or panhandle late this week.
Ottawa man killed in crash at Midwest Extreme Park
DREXEL, Mo. (KCTV) - A 50-year-old man died Sunday afternoon following a crash at a dirt bike track. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Jody Warne of Ottawa was riding a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle just after 12 p.m. at the Midwest Extreme Park when it went airborne, ejecting Warne from the bike.
Expect traffic on commute from KC to Lawrence for KU football
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Citians leaving the metro for Lawrence, Kansas, in anticipation of Saturday’s undefeated showdown between Kansas and Duke should expect traffic delays. With portions of K-10 and 23rd Street undergoing construction, the university is encouraging fans to arrive early or seek alternate routes to avoid...
Amish girl returns home to Holden community welcome parade
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - A 5-year-old girl returned home to a homecoming celebration Saturday in Holden, Missouri, after being injured in a horse-and-buggy crash. The girl and four members of her family were seriously injured when a car crashed into the family’s horse-and-buggy as they were heading home from church in late August.
One dead in motorcycle crash early Sunday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said a one-vehicle motorcycle crash left one person dead early Sunday morning. Police said an investigation revealed a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on I-70 approaching the entrance ramp to southbound I-435 when, for unknown reasons, they lost control and were ejected from the bike -- a yellow special custom motorcycle. The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was found lying on the south side shoulder of eastbound I-70, just past the entrance ramp to southbound I-435.
K-State ranked, KU receiving votes in latest AP poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following an upset win over a top-10 Oklahoma team, the Kansas State Wildcats made their way into the top 25 of the latest Associated Press poll, released Sunday afternoon. The Kansas Jayhawks, 4-0 for the first time since 2009, were on the outside looking in.
Artists draw Kansas City community into their creative world at 91st Plaza Art Fair
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For 91 years, the Plaza Art Fair has drawn thousands for a cultural experience. And this year is no different!. Over this late-September weekend, there will be plenty of art to see. “Photography is kind of an unsung medium when it comes to the art...
