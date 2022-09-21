ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Independence police sergeant dies, department announces

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is mourning the loss of a police sergeant who died on Saturday. Sgt. Terry Dorman was off duty and suffered a medical emergency, the department said on Saturday. Dorman suffered the medical emergency at a relative’s house. “Since April 1991, Sgt....
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
KCTV 5

Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 59-year-old male employee was killed at the Topeka tire plant on Saturday morning, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department. A news release from Sheriff Brian Hill says that deputies were dispatched shortly after 8 a.m. to a medical call at the Goodyear Plant in the 1900 block of NW US 24 Highway. deputies arrived to find that the man sustained life-threatening injuries while on the job. The Soldier Township Fire Department and American Medical Response also responded. The victim was taken by AMR to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office says the incident remains under investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Motorcyclist killed in I-435 crash identified

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist killed in a Saturday night crash has been identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joshauwa Wiley, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, was ejected from his 2005 Suzuki motorcycle after colliding with another motorcyclist in a crash on Interstate 435 near Highway 45.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Holden community welcomes little girl home from hospital following buggy crash

Clear skies and light westerly winds will turn more northwesterly overnight as a cold front slips southward. Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wildcats stunned No. 6 Oklahoma 41-34 on Saturday night. Residents of all ages enjoy nationally acclaimed Farmer's Market in...
HOLDEN, MO
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Beautiful stretch of weather coming up for Kansas City

The CDC reports there are more than 80 cases in Missouri and just under 25,000 cases in the United States. Current forecasts show it could strengthen to a category 3 or 4 hurricane before hitting Florida’s west coast or panhandle late this week. Friday Night Flights: ExBEERiment Brewing. Updated:...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Ottawa man killed in crash at Midwest Extreme Park

DREXEL, Mo. (KCTV) - A 50-year-old man died Sunday afternoon following a crash at a dirt bike track. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Jody Warne of Ottawa was riding a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle just after 12 p.m. at the Midwest Extreme Park when it went airborne, ejecting Warne from the bike.
OTTAWA, KS
KCTV 5

Expect traffic on commute from KC to Lawrence for KU football

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Citians leaving the metro for Lawrence, Kansas, in anticipation of Saturday’s undefeated showdown between Kansas and Duke should expect traffic delays. With portions of K-10 and 23rd Street undergoing construction, the university is encouraging fans to arrive early or seek alternate routes to avoid...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Amish girl returns home to Holden community welcome parade

HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - A 5-year-old girl returned home to a homecoming celebration Saturday in Holden, Missouri, after being injured in a horse-and-buggy crash. The girl and four members of her family were seriously injured when a car crashed into the family’s horse-and-buggy as they were heading home from church in late August.
HOLDEN, MO
KCTV 5

One dead in motorcycle crash early Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said a one-vehicle motorcycle crash left one person dead early Sunday morning. Police said an investigation revealed a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on I-70 approaching the entrance ramp to southbound I-435 when, for unknown reasons, they lost control and were ejected from the bike -- a yellow special custom motorcycle. The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was found lying on the south side shoulder of eastbound I-70, just past the entrance ramp to southbound I-435.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

K-State ranked, KU receiving votes in latest AP poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following an upset win over a top-10 Oklahoma team, the Kansas State Wildcats made their way into the top 25 of the latest Associated Press poll, released Sunday afternoon. The Kansas Jayhawks, 4-0 for the first time since 2009, were on the outside looking in.
LAWRENCE, KS

