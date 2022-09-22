When it comes to fan-favorite hors d’oeuvres, there are people who love deviled eggs. And then, there’s Martine Richards—who can’t seem to get enough of them. “The amount of deviled eggs I want to eat when they’re at parties is just rude,” quips the instructional technologist from Remington. “You can eat like two, or maybe three when no one’s looking, but it’s just rude to eat more than a couple. And every time I see them, I want more than a couple.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO