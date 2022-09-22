Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Arrested For Murder After A Patrol Officer Stops Her For SpeedingMary HolmanBaltimore, MD
Lamar Jackson Rises in Odds to Win NFL MVPFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenElkridge, MD
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in Pennsylvania Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenStewartstown, PA
Visiting Maryland? Classic Local Dishes You Have to TryKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Related
Ninth Annual Baltimore Deviled Egg Pageant Gets Crackin’ This Weekend
When it comes to fan-favorite hors d’oeuvres, there are people who love deviled eggs. And then, there’s Martine Richards—who can’t seem to get enough of them. “The amount of deviled eggs I want to eat when they’re at parties is just rude,” quips the instructional technologist from Remington. “You can eat like two, or maybe three when no one’s looking, but it’s just rude to eat more than a couple. And every time I see them, I want more than a couple.”
Open & Shut: The Local Oyster; Chachi’s; Piccola Allora; Vida Taco Bar
The Local Oyster: Fans of The Local Oyster’s fresh shucks and massive shrimp salad sandwiches will be happy to hear this news. The homegrown seafood spot, headquartered inside Mount Vernon Marketplace, has debuted its new two-story location in Locust Point on the corner of Fort Avenue and Lawrence Street. Along with staples like the Chesapeake Club and Nick’s Grandma’s Crab Soup, diners can expect new dishes like oysters imperial and a smash burger piled high with crab dip. The restaurant—operated by farmer-shucker-chef trio Patrick Hudson, Nick Schauman, and Zack Mills of True Chesapeake Oyster Co.—will also serve favorites from their Hampden spot of the same name, including the crab mac and cheese and Caesar salad tossed with smoked oyster dressing and fried oyster croutons.
New Arabber Apprenticeship Program for Youth Gets Off the Ground
Although Mark Jews has family that hails from the Eastern Shore—where wild ponies roam along the coast—he says he’s never been a “farm guy.”. “I’m a city person through and through,” says Jews, a founding partner of Holistic Health Counseling and Coaching, a mental health resource for kids and families throughout Baltimore.
Now That Adnan Syed Has Won His Release, What Comes Next?
Convicted of killing his former girlfriend in 1999 when he was 17 years old, Baltimore County native Adnan Syed was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years. The controversial case—which largely rested on the testimony of an acquaintance of Syed’s who claimed to have helped him bury the body of Woodlawn High School classmate Hae Min Lee in Leakin Park—became the first subject of the pioneering true crime podcast, Serial.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salvation Army and Royal Farms Donate 4,200 Gallons of Water to West Baltimore
On Monday, Baltimore City officials announced the detection of E. coli bacteria in routine water supply samples collected in West Baltimore, with the Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) issuing a required water boil advisory for residents in impacted areas including parts of West, Central, and Southwest Baltimore, as well as portions of Baltimore, Howard, and Anne Arundel Counties. According to Mayor Brandon Scott’s office, the advisory came after developments over the weekend, when DPW first learned of potentially contaminated water from a testing site near Sandtown-Winchester and Harlem Park.
Open & Shut: Heavy Seas Canned Cocktails; Charlsie’s Bakehouse; North Ave. Market
Heavy Seas Releases Crafted Cocktails: Like a few other breweries in the DMV area, Heavy Seas Beer is now in the canned cocktail game. The brewery has released a new line of vodka-based canned cocktails in four flavors: Orange Crush, Watermelon Crush, cherry limeade, and strawberry lemonade. “We wanted to craft something unexpected, with the same quality one can expect from a Heavy Seas beer,” brewmaster Chris Leonard said in a press release. “We went through many trials of experimentation, and we’ve finally come up with four flavors we’re really excited about.”
Back-to-School Recipes That Make Lunch-Packing a Breeze
We feel for you, parents. New schedules and activities make back-to-school season stressful enough. And sourcing, prepping, and packing the perfect lunch only adds to the frenzy. We get it, sometimes it’s easier to send them with cafeteria money and call it a day. But when you are committed to filling up lunchboxes—and typical sack-lunch staples like a PB&J are worn out—what else can be done to please picky young palates?
Baltimore magazine
Baltimore, MD
434
Followers
427
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT
Baltimore magazine serves as a user’s guide to the region, both in print and online. Through world-class design, bold photography, and captivating writing, we point you to the best in food, drink, arts, culture, fashion, and more. We also introduce you to Baltimore’s most fascinating people and dig deep on the subjects that matter most to our readers. We passionately chronicle and celebrate this complicated, wonderful, vibrant city we all love. We know everything about this town. And soon you will, too.https://www.baltimoremagazine.com
Comments / 0