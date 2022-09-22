NatureKue Introduces TSupport with 5-Ling Formula – Herbal-Based Dietary Supplement Supports Children with Tourette Syndrome; Child Psychiatrist Praises Product

Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.

