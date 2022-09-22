Read full article on original website
Related
'It feels like enslavement': This working mom owes $240,000 in student loans. Now she's fighting for full cancellation to live her American Dream 'freely.'
"It always feels like we're drowning, and as soon as we come up for air, we're pushed back under again." Richelle Brooks, a principal in South LA, said.
There’s a giant loophole in Biden’s student-debt relief that could make college even more expensive. Here’s how it works
President Joe Biden announces student loan relief on Aug. 24, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. President Biden unveiled his long-anticipated student loan forgiveness plan last week, and the debate over its impact has been heated in the days since. While the plan will entirely wipe out...
How Do I Find Out If My Student Loans Will Be Forgiven?
While campaigning during the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, President Joe Biden pledged to cancel $10,000 worth of student loan debt per borrower. The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program
Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
Business Insider
A 24-year-old who paid off her student loans during the pandemic is getting a $9,700 refund after hearing about Biden's forgiveness plan on TikTok
Clarisse Sison, 24, paid off $47,199 in student loans in just two years. Sison saw on TikTok that you could get a refund on any payments made during the pandemic. She called her student loan servicer, and she will be receiving $9,700 back via direct deposit. When President Biden announced...
Republican plans to block student loan relief would keep millions of Americans in debt
Republican attorneys general and right-wing legal groups are considering legal challenges to block President Joe Biden’s transformative student loan debt cancellation plan that would provide immense relief for millions of borrowers.If GOP challenges are successful, more than 20 million Americans whose remaining balances are set to be wiped out would be forced back into debt.And unless state lawmakers in several Republican-dominated state legislatures work quickly to change how student loan relief is taxed, despite a federal exemption, borrowers in those states could also face significant tax bills for their canceled debts.Roughly 43 million federal student loan borrowers are eligible for...
CNET
Student Loans: When Can You Fill Out the Student Debt Forgiveness Application?
More than 40 million student loan borrowers in the US could soon benefit from student loan forgiveness, the White House announced Sept. 20. Soon you'll be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled if you're eligible. Plus, if you made payments on your student loans during the moratorium, you can request a refund from your loan servicer. If you're not eligible for the student loan forgiveness -- or if you'll still owe money after the debt is canceled -- you won't have to make a payment until January 2023.
RELATED PEOPLE
Biden is making it clear that his broad student-loan forgiveness plan is a 'one-time' action
Biden's administration is ensuring student-loan borrowers know the up-to $20,000 in debt relief is a "one-time" action.
What borrowers should do now to prepare for student debt forgiveness
Applications for President Joe Biden’s one-time widespread student loan forgiveness aren’t available yet—but there are still a number of steps borrowers can take to prepare for when they are. Biden announced last month his administration would forgive up to $20,000 for federal borrowers who were Pell Grant...
You may be eligible for $20,000 in student debt forgiveness and not even know it
An estimated 27 million borrowers are eligible for $20,000 in student loan debt forgiveness. When John Meyers heard about President Joe Biden’s one-time student loan relief, the 32-year-old began thinking of all the ways $10,000 in forgiveness would change his life. It would cut down his $29,000 student loan...
This 32-year-old sales analyst 'didn't have a whole lot of faith' Biden would forgive student loans so she spent the pandemic aggressively paying them back. Now she'll get about a $10,000 refund.
"For me, I think it brings the light at the end of the tunnel and what I would think of as financial stability," TJ Keasal told Insider.
IN THIS ARTICLE
When Will Student Loan Forgiveness Reflect on Your Account?
Photo Courtesy of Forbes/Student Loan ForgivenessForbes. Federal Student Loan Borrowers Need to Apply for Student Loan Debt Forgiveness once it becomes available. President Joe Biden announced his plan to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student debt per borrower and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Individuals earning less than $125,000 per year and married couples or heads of households earning less than $250,000 per year are eligible for debt cancellation.
CNET
Will You Owe Taxes on Forgiven Student Loans? Borrowers in These States Will
While the details of President Biden's widespread federal student loan forgiveness are still being finalized, many borrowers are wondering if they'll be taxed on any forgiven debt. The answer? It's complicated. Borrowers won't owe federal taxes on this debt -- a provision tucked into the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Act...
CNET
Student Loans: When to Apply to Get Up to $20K in Student Debt Canceled
Big relief is coming this year to many borrowers who owe money on student loans. As much as $20,000 of student loan debt could soon be cleared from your account if you're eligible. In addition to the cancellation, if you made payments on your student loans during the moratorium, you can request a refund from your loan servicer. If you're not eligible for the student loan forgiveness -- or if you'll still owe money after the debt is canceled -- you won't have to make a payment until January 2023.
CNBC
Here's how many people will get student loan forgiveness in each state
The White House released an analysis of how many borrowers will benefit from its student loan forgiveness plan in each state. More than 3.5 million people will get debt cancellation in California, and in Texas, more than 3 million. The White House released an analysis on Tuesday of how many...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Senators Ask Biden to Expand Forgiveness for Parents Who Took Out Student Loans
Parents whose children received Pell Grants are not eligible for the $20,000 in forgiveness although they took out loans federal Parent PLUS loans to help
Warren warns Navient taking ‘advantage’ of borrowers in suggesting refinance of student loans
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Tuesday accused student loan servicing giant Navient of pushing its borrowers to refinance their federal loans into private ones, which would make them ineligible for a loan forgiveness program announced by President Biden. Under a plan unveiled by the White House last month, individuals making...
They Have Debt but No Degree. Could Loan Forgiveness Send Them Back to School?
According to one estimate, about 15 percent of the federal student loan debt currently in repayment is held by people with no degree at all. (An Rong Xu/The New York Times) A car dealership employee is hoping she can return to community college with a clean slate. An operations manager is wondering whether he might be able to afford to buy a home. And a customer service representative is facing the bitter reality that she may never escape her decades-old debt.
CNBC
Student loan borrowers are receiving refunds for pandemic-era payments — here's what you should do with yours
Federal student loan borrowers rejoiced last month when the Biden administration announced its student loan forgiveness program, providing up to $10,000 in federal loan forgiveness — and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients — as long as they met certain income requirements. Shortly after the announcement, the...
Comments / 0