Antioch, CA

Report: Child struck by car walking home from school in Antioch taken off life support

 3 days ago

ANTIOCH -- One of three children injured last week when a vehicle struck them as they walked home from school in Antioch has been declared brain death and taken off life support, a relative told the East Bay Times.

The boy's aunt, Charlotte Baker, told the paper of the family's heartbreaking decision.

Another aunt -- Eden Comfort -- has started a Gofundme page to help the family. As of Wednesday afternoon, $30,920  had been raised.

"The family is devastated, and they need your help with prayers and love right now," the aunt wrote.

On Friday around 3:00 pm, the three children -- 12-year-old Gianathon Vincent and his siblings Mason and Cheyenne -- were walking home from school.

"They were hit by a car that ran up on the sidewalk they were walking on," Eden Comfort posted. "Mason and Gianathon were airlifted to Children's Hospital, and Cheyanne was airlifted to UC Davis."

Both Mason and Cheyanne were expected to recover.

According to the Antioch police Facebook page, witnesses have told investigators that a red Chevrolet Impala struck a tan Mercury Mystique in the area of Sycamore Drive and Manzanita Way, forcing the Impala in the direction of the youngsters walking on the sidewalk.

Arriving officers immediately began life-saving measures on the youngsters who were life-flighted to local area hospitals to receive additional medical care.

"Additionally, the driver of the Mystique was transported to a local area hospital as a precaution," police posted. "In contrast, the driver of the Impala was also life-flighted to a local hospital for serious injuries sustained during the collision."

Investigators said the Mystique was traveling westbound on Sycamore Drive and was waiting for traffic to clear before turning left onto Manzanita Way.

At the same time, the Impala exited Sycamore Square onto westbound Sycamore Drive at a high rate of speed. As the Impala approached the Mercury, the Impala attempted to pass the Mercury on the left just as the Mercury began to make the turn.

The result was the Impala colliding into the Mercury, propelling the Impala in the direction of the juveniles reportedly walking home from school.

Due to the ongoing and active nature of the investigation, police said, no further information will be released at this time.

