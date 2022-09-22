Read full article on original website
State, nonprofits eye nutrition, environment
DES MOINES — When working with obese children, nutrition is the first place to start, according to Stacey Milani, a pediatric physician at a MercyOne pediatric clinic in Pleasant Hill. Milani is working on her certification as an obesity medicine physician. She is experienced with patients dealing with negative...
Nebraska weather offices to help forecast possible hurricane headed toward Florida
A seemingly simple act in Nebraska — sending aloft weather balloons — is part of a broader, ramped-up effort to learn more about a potentially devastating hurricane that could strike the U.S. next week. Starting Saturday, National Weather Service offices in Valley and North Platte are sending up...
DeSantis extends state of emergency declaration statewide ahead of potential hurricane
(The Center Square) – All of Florida is now under a state of emergency as a major tropical storm in the Caribbean is expected to be hurricane strength when it hits the Sunshine State. Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded the state of emergency statewide Sunday and announced additional measures the...
Push to fast-track teachers amid shortage gains foothold in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. - Amid Louisiana's chronic teacher shortage, nearly 600 paraprofessionals statewide are paying $75 per month to learn to be teachers while also holding a full-time classroom job. Paraprofessionals are like teacher assistants but they are generally paid less than half of what teachers make. A nonprofit school...
UNCOVERED: Public in the dark on tourism spending
Lack of scrutiny and accountability keeps public in dark about millions of taxpayer dollars spent every year. Promoting Charleston as one of the world’s top tourist attractions has cost taxpayers nearly $150 million during the last two decades, and they have no way to know exactly where the money went.
Gov. Edwards to visit Shreveport Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards will pay a visit to Shreveport on Monday. He'll tour Pratt Industries' state-of-the-art paper mill and celebrate the company's recent milestone of reaching $250 million of investment in the state of Louisiana. Pratt is America's 5th largest corrugated packaging company and the world's...
SC shellfish harvesting begins Oct. 1
CHARLESTON – The 2022-23 season for recreational harvest of shellfish (clams and oysters) in coastal waters of South Carolina is set to open a half hour before official sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 1. The recreational shellfish season will remain open through May 15, 2023, unless conditions warrant extending or...
Texan killed in 2 vehicle crash in Sabine Parish
MANY, La. - A 21-year-old Texas man died Saturday night in a two-vehicle accident on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many. State troopers say Joseph Hogan of Hemphill was eastbound when a SUV driven by Stacy Martone, 51, of Many crossed the centerline and struck Hogan's car head-on. Three small...
Huge caseloads, high stakes: The dire situation Louisiana’s child welfare workers face
BATON ROUGE, La. - Fourteen hours after his work day began, Devance Ball’s phone rang. It was 10 p.m. A mother having a mental breakdown had abandoned her toddler in a dangerous New Orleans neighborhood. Ball, a supervisor in the state’s Department of Children and Family Services, worried about...
DeSantis urges all Floridians to prepare for Ian
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — South Florida remains out of the current tracks for a direct hit from Tropical Storm Ian, but all Floridians should prepare for a major storm, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Sunday. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to become a hurricane Sunday, and then grow into the...
Early voting for November election begins in Virginia
(The Center Square) – With Congressional elections about a month and a half away, Virginians who want to cast their ballots early can begin doing so. Registered voters can cast their early ballots in person at the general registrar’s office for the jurisdiction in which they are registered, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Elections. Some jurisdictions also offer satellite locations for early voting in addition to offering them at the general registrar’s office.
70 years of S.C. Wildlife magazine available online
South Carolina Wildlife magazine, in partnership with the South Carolina State Library, has announced that many of its almost 70 years of magazines are available to the public in digital form at no cost. “The South Carolina State Library is pleased to partner with the South Carolina Department of Natural...
Washington Wildlife Dept. director authorizes hunt for Leadpoint wolves
(The Center Square) – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized lethal removal of one or two wolves from the Leadpoint pack to stop repeated attacks on cattle in Stevens County. The agency has confirmed three kills and two injuries of livestock grazing on private...
Lake Martin Civitan Club to hold charter meeting
A local club’s mission to help others is about to begin. The new Lake Martin Civitan Club will hold the organization’s charter meeting later this month. This community service club recently expanded to the Lake Martin area and is inviting anyone interested to a kick-off gathering Tuesday, September 27.
