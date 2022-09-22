Read full article on original website
Ree Drummond has made many a delish dish in her time. According to Parade, the chef better known as The Pioneer Woman's cooking is inspired by her mother and mother-in-law. What started as a fun way to release stress via writing a food blog turned into a way to embrace her new status as an "accidental country girl," which she adopted when she started dating her now-husband Ladd (via The New Yorker). That venture led her to host an incredibly successful Food Network show, author cookbooks, and accomplish much more within the food world.
When I was searching for shrimp scampi recipes to include in our battle, Cafe Delites was one of the first that popped up. I’ve cooked a handful of recipes from Karina Carrel’s blog and have been impressed by the results, so I quickly added the recipe to my list of contenders.
Martha Stewart & Her Team Swear By This $12 Ingredient With Nearly 13,000 5-Star Reviews
Whether it’s a kitchen tool, we didn’t know we needed or a recipe that quickly becomes our next dinner staple, Martha Stewart knows how to enrich our lives. We’ve fawned over her recipes for years now, but we always want to know what she personally frequently uses in her recipes. She’s given us hints before, like with her go-to all-purpose flour, but we finally figured out another go-to product of hers that pops up in hundreds of her recipes. We’ve seen it pop up in her Everything Cookies, Daffodil Cake recipe, and much more. It’s a small, but might ingredient needed...
It's fall, which means football, cooler weather and chili simmering on the stove. Robin Miller shares her favorite recipe for classic beef chili.
If you’re a fan of Italian cooking, chances are you’re familiar with Lidia Bastianich. An icon of Italian cooking, Lidia has written cookbooks, hosted TV shows, owned restaurants, and has won a plethora of awards. It’s safe to say she has influenced the culinary world in immeasurable ways. So when picking out recipes to include in our shrimp scampi battle, including Lidia’s recipe was an obvious choice.
Martha Stewart’s One-Pot Dinner Is the Perfect Dish for a Mess-Free & Cozy Fall Evening
Fall is finally here! It’s time to break out the sweaters, pumpkin-spice lattes, and spooky movies to binge! But with any perfect season, you need the perfect cozy dishes — and Martha Stewart’s stew is exactly what we’re looking for. On Sept 24, Stewart uploaded a...
The UK’s cheapest age-defying Collagen Powder has made a comeback on the shelves of low-cost supermarket Aldi and is available for just £7.99. The supplement – hailed by the likes of Jennifer Aniston for helping her keep a youthful glow and glossy hair – is back in stores now.
If you bake one dessert this fall make it this apple pie skillet cake. Pantry ingredients, plus a handful of apples, guarantee this easy dessert will come together quickly, which is a good thing because you'll want to make it on the regular. To start, cook down the apples with brown sugar and cinnamon. This not only infuses them with flavor, but also ensures extra moisture is released before the syrupy apples get folded into the simple batter. Honeycrisp apples are our go-to for their crisp texture that holds up in baked goods, but Gala, Jonagold, Braeburn, and Pink Lady are excellent stand-ins that will also retain their shape. Scoops of vanilla or caramel ice cream on top of this skillet cake are not required, but highly recommended.
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Bananas seem to have an almost supernatural way of turning from green, hard, and...
These easy baked apple fritters are delicious! They require just a few simple ingredients and take minimal effort to prepare. I’ve served these wonderful little treats when entertaining, and they always receive lovely comments. We love recipes like this because these apple fritters are fancy enough for guests but simple enough for an easy week morning breakfast. Win! Win!
Grilled cheese is nostalgic comfort food at its finest. Nothing satisfies like thick slices of toasty bread with a layer of melty cheese slipping down the sides. In the US, early forms of the classic sandwich were typically served open-faced — made easier by the inventions of pre-sliced bread and cheese singles. But there are versions of toasted cheese sandwiches across the world.
To me, there's almost nothing more tempting than a platter full of fresh homemade dinner rolls. I just absolutely love fresh bread! The fragrant scent of these rolls baking is always so gratifying, and when they're done baking, the taste is absolutely satisfying!
Chances are you're familiar with cauliflower in its most common form: basic florets. But creative recipe developers know that this simple cruciferous veggie has so much more to offer in terms of flavor, texture, and serving options. For instance, you can turn it into cauliflower nuggets or cauliflower buffalo "wings." And if you're craving a lower-carb substitute for mashed potatoes, recipe developer Jennine Rye of The Marshside Pantry has the perfect option for you: creamy mashed cauliflower.
For seniors with chewing, swallowing or appetite problems, milkshakes can be an excellent vehicle to encourage food consumption. This peanut butter milkshake is a great option for most seniors and can be easily adapted to their taste preferences and nutrient needs. While still a sweet delight, this milkshake uses a...
For such a ubiquitous vegetable, green beans can be tricky. Depending on the treatment, the leggy legumes can either be a showstopper or space filler, receding into the background as a soggy side or shining center stage where their grassy sweetness and snap have the ability—and range—to steal the show. In this sautéed green beans recipe, the combination of a no-frills ingredient list, a quick boil, and a final sear in a hot pan assures a spectacularly delicious outcome. You don’t need to boil gallons of water to cook the green beans, and the quick cook time means the natural flavors and snappy texture of the green beans are retained. This is really the only green bean recipe you’ll need for quick weeknight dinners and Thanksgiving feasts alike, yielding a side dish that sports an exuberant crunch (no ice bath required) that’s seasoned just right with the warm tingle of fresh garlic. Adding the garlic to the pan along with the green beans gives it just enough time to mellow without burning or losing its flavor.
Sometimes a kitchen shortcut is okay, truly. If it helps you get dinner on the table, then taking the easy way out here or there is a totally great option. And trust me, this White Ravioli Casserole is a great option. You can think of it as a “lazy lasagna.” It’s a layered dish that uses frozen ravioli (pasta sheets and cheese filling, just like a lasagna) as well as some sausage, pre-made alfredo, and a touch of spinach for a dish that’s creamy, comforting, and almost too easy to make.
These decadent pumpkin truffles are proof that you don't need to visit a fancy chocolate shop to enjoy this fabulous treat at home. And unlike a fancy chocolate shop, you don't need special equipment or expensive chocolate either! Pumpkin pie inspires this fall dessert with pumpkin puree, warm pumpkin pie spice, and graham cracker crumbs (great for texture and firming up the mixture). Chilling the mix makes it easy to scoop, shape, and dip in the melted chocolate. Add these truffles to your pumpkin desserts to try this fall or package them in a pretty box with ribbon and they make a great homemade food gift for the holidays.
Turn the steaks, and sprinkle each with an additional 1 to 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce. Cook until steaks are firm and reddish-pink and juicy in the center, about 3 minutes more. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 135 degrees F (57 degrees C). Remove to a platter and tent with foil.
Do you love the bits of mozzarella cheese that melt from the top of the pizza and find their way to the pan to make crispy and caramelized pieces? Chef John has taken the flavor of those cheesy drips and created a snack of pizza chips. TikTok is buzzing with...
Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
