Woman Arrested For Murder After A Patrol Officer Stops Her For SpeedingMary HolmanBaltimore, MD
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes suffer first loss of season 1-0 at No. 9 MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Lawsuit for business fraud filed against Donald Trump and three of his adult childrenMargaret MinnicksWashington, DC
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
WTOP
1 dead, 1 injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting
A shooting in Odenton, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. It happened in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road, Odenton around 2:15 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police. Police said the victims were targeted but...
Two-Alarm Blaze Damages Popular Anne Arundel County BBQ Restaurant
Football Sunday got off to a fiery start for a popular Maryland eatery. A two-alarm fire broke out inside a popular Maryland restaurant on Sunday morning in Anne Arundel County, leaving the building with visible damage to the exterior of Beefalo Bobs on Fort Smallwood Road. The 911 call came...
Calvert Co. resident sets MD record for Swordfish
Jeff Jacobs has been officially recognized by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) as the new state record holder for the Atlantic Division with a 393-pound swordfish (Xiphias gladius) he caught in the canyons off the coast of Ocean City. Jacobs, 38, was on charter boat RoShamBo with Captain Willie Zimmerman and crew and […]
$5,000 REWARD: Columbia motor-bike rider killed in hit-and-run
A Columbia man on a motorized bike was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Howard County overnight, said police. A $5,000 reward is being offered to help catch the driver.
Same Dog Quarantined In Hyattsville After Second Attack In Three Years
A dog with a checkered history was back at it in Maryland after it got loose and attacked another canine and its walker in Prince George’s County, officials say. At approximately 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, police officers and members of the Prince George's County Animal Control responded to reports of an animal bite in the 3700 block of Longfellow Street in Hyattsville.
Biker Ejected From Ride Killed By Hit-Run Driver, Struck By Second Vehicle In Elkridge: Police
A hit-and-run driver who killed a 55-year-old man in Maryland is at large following an early morning crash in Howard County. Columbia resident Timothy Joseph Wise was riding a motorized bike shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Maryland Route 175 between I-95 and Route 108 in Elkridge when he was struck by an unknown driver, according to a spokesperson with the Howard County Police Department.
Baltimore County Police seek assistance in locating a potentially armed man
According to police, Rayner Whitaker could be in the Pikesville area in a white Lexus. Citizens are being advised not to approach as he is potentially armed.
WUSA
'A blessing' | Puerto Rican shelter dogs, cats arrive in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. — Dogs and cats from Puerto Rico will now have another shot at life near the nation's capital after Hurricane Fiona pummeled their home. Lucky Dog Animal Rescue and the Puerto Rico Alliance for Companion Animals evacuated a total of 30 animals from the destruction, including 20 dogs and 10 cats. The furry transplants were flown to Miami and then driven to Arlington by volunteers.
WMDT.com
Firefly festival attendees in Dover asked to take shelter, leave campgrounds due to severe weather
DOVER, DEL. – Attendees of the Firefly music festival in Dover are being told to leave the fairgrounds and take shelter in a vehicle, as a severe weather warning has been issued in the area. The message was sent by the Firefly Festival’s official Twitter account as well as...
Armed Robber On The Loose After 'Rushing,' Pistol-Whipping Hotel Guests In Linthicum: Police
An armed robber is at large after pistol-whipping hotel guests staying at a Maryland Comfort Inn, officials said. In Anne Arundel County, officers responded to a reported robbery at the Comfort Inn on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Linthicum, where two guests were “rushed” as they left their room, according to police.
A shooting in Baltimore City leaves three people wounded
The shooting occurred on Saturday, September 24. All victims were taken to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries.
2 teens steal gun from downtown Baltimore security guard
Two teens stole a gun from a security guard on Fayette Street in downtown Baltimore Saturday afternoon, confirmed police.
Police release name of kidnapped Maryland man found dead in trunk of burning car
UPDATE, Sept. 23, 1:13 p.m. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the person who died was Steven Deon Gillus, 39, of Hanover, Md. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said officers in Baltimore found the body of a person abducted from Hanover in the trunk of a burning car […]
wypr.org
Maryland lawmakers peek inside the troubled Back River wastewater treatment plant
Decades ago, the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant was considered a state-of-the-art facility as the largest in Maryland. It’s designed to process and discharge up to 180 million gallons of treated wastewater into the Back River which flows into the Chesapeake Bay. State Sen. Johnny Ray Salling, who represents the Dundalk area around the plant, remembers field trips there when he was a student at Sparrows Point High School.
wnav.com
Baltimore Cop Accused of Murdering his Son in Anne Arundel County Will be Tried by Judge
A 35-year-old police officer from Baltimore has chosen to have a judge hear his case as opposed to a jury trial. Eric Glenn Banks Jr is accused of killing his 15-year-old stepson Dasan Jones after the teen's body was found hidden in an upstairs loft at a Curtis Bay townhome in July 2021.
View the Most Stunning Fall Foliage Along this Maryland Boat Ride
Fall in Maryland is undeniably beautiful. The start of the fall season brings apple cider donuts, hayrides, crisp air, and pumpkin patches. However, there's always one favorite activity at the top of our list as soon as the temperature drops and that's leaf-peeping.
Wbaltv.com
