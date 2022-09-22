ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

WTOP

1 dead, 1 injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting

A shooting in Odenton, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. It happened in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road, Odenton around 2:15 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police. Police said the victims were targeted but...
ODENTON, MD
Daily Voice

Same Dog Quarantined In Hyattsville After Second Attack In Three Years

A dog with a checkered history was back at it in Maryland after it got loose and attacked another canine and its walker in Prince George’s County, officials say. At approximately 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, police officers and members of the Prince George's County Animal Control responded to reports of an animal bite in the 3700 block of Longfellow Street in Hyattsville.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Biker Ejected From Ride Killed By Hit-Run Driver, Struck By Second Vehicle In Elkridge: Police

A hit-and-run driver who killed a 55-year-old man in Maryland is at large following an early morning crash in Howard County. Columbia resident Timothy Joseph Wise was riding a motorized bike shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Maryland Route 175 between I-95 and Route 108 in Elkridge when he was struck by an unknown driver, according to a spokesperson with the Howard County Police Department.
ELKRIDGE, MD
WUSA

'A blessing' | Puerto Rican shelter dogs, cats arrive in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. — Dogs and cats from Puerto Rico will now have another shot at life near the nation's capital after Hurricane Fiona pummeled their home. Lucky Dog Animal Rescue and the Puerto Rico Alliance for Companion Animals evacuated a total of 30 animals from the destruction, including 20 dogs and 10 cats. The furry transplants were flown to Miami and then driven to Arlington by volunteers.
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC News Now

Police release name of kidnapped Maryland man found dead in trunk of burning car

UPDATE, Sept. 23, 1:13 p.m. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the person who died was Steven Deon Gillus, 39, of Hanover, Md. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said officers in Baltimore found the body of a person abducted from Hanover in the trunk of a burning car […]
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Maryland lawmakers peek inside the troubled Back River wastewater treatment plant

Decades ago, the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant was considered a state-of-the-art facility as the largest in Maryland. It’s designed to process and discharge up to 180 million gallons of treated wastewater into the Back River which flows into the Chesapeake Bay. State Sen. Johnny Ray Salling, who represents the Dundalk area around the plant, remembers field trips there when he was a student at Sparrows Point High School.
MARYLAND STATE

