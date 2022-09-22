A dog with a checkered history was back at it in Maryland after it got loose and attacked another canine and its walker in Prince George’s County, officials say. At approximately 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, police officers and members of the Prince George's County Animal Control responded to reports of an animal bite in the 3700 block of Longfellow Street in Hyattsville.

