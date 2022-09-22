We have just moved into our second hour of talking when Jill Scott remembers that her longest interview stretched across six hours. It was also different because, while driving alone years ago, Scott interviewed herself out loud. “I always did,” she says as she shows her exuberant character which meant that, even at the grand old age of 35, she was one of the stars of England’s European triumph this summer.

CELEBRITIES ・ 33 MINUTES AGO