Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
HuffPost

Tucker Carlson's Take Awkwardly Backfires When He Accidentally Slams Trump

Tucker Carlson mistakenly took a dig at the financial woes and marital life of former President Donald Trump on Thursday. Carlson, in a segment about the war between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday, called the U.S. response to the invasion “classic mission creep,” in which the country extends the military’s stay for a purpose that’ll hurt America in the long term.
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why is Japan split over Abe's state funeral?

TOKYO (AP) — A rare state funeral for Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister who was assassinated in July, has split Japan. The hawkish Abe was one of the nation’s most divisive postwar leaders, but it is the ruling party’s cozy ties with the ultra-conservative Unification Church that has fired up much of the opposition to the funeral. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is battling a near-continuous political fallout from his handling of both the links to the church among his party’s lawmakers and the state funeral he says Abe deserves. A look at some of the reasons why the state funeral on Tuesday is causing so much anger:
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Shooting at Russian draft office as protests and anger spread

A gunman has been held for opening fire and injuring one senior official at a draft office where Russians were being enrolled for service in Ukraine, officials said. Videos of the incident in Russia’s Irkutsk region showed the gunman, who has been identified as 25-year-old Ruslan Zinin, firing at least one shot. The Independent could not verify the footage.
Variety

Romanian News Channel Antena 3 Set For Relaunch Following CNN Partnership (EXCLUSIVE)

After becoming a CNN affiliate two years ago Romanian 24-hour news channel Antena 3 is now set for a relaunch on Sept. 27 with new programming, state-of-the-art studios and more international news coverage prompted by its CNN partnership. The new-look channel won’t be CNN-branded like some other CNN affiliates around the world, such as CNN Portugal. However Antena 3 will have on air graphics making it clear that it is CNN’s exclusive news channel partner for Romania. The Antena 3 relaunch as CNN’s exclusive news partner in Romania comes after several months of the Antena 3 team working closely in tandem with CNN on all aspects of the channel:...
