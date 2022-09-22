Read full article on original website
Albany Municipal Court plans Night Court session at Albany Tech
ALBANY — Chief Municipal Court Judge Willie Weaver has notified Albany Mayor Bo Dorough and members of the Albany City Commission of plans to hold a pilot Night Court session at Albany Technical College on Oct. 20. As noted in Albany Code Sec. 22-55(2), the Municipal Court Chief Judge,...
southgatv.com
Albany flavors “DC Fly In”
ALBANY, GA – The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce last week led a delegation of local leaders to Washington, D.C., for the annual “DC Fly In,” the organization’s long-standing annual federal advocacy event. The delegation, representing the public and private sectors, met with national leaders and lawmakers on issues most vital to Albany and Southwest Georgia.
WALB 10
Peanut Festival returns to Plains
PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - A yearly tradition is back for a South Georgia town. The 25th annual Peanut Festival in Plains was held on Saturday, Sept.r 24. The event drew in tourists to see former President Jimmy Carter and, of course, to enjoy peanuts. “I come for the bags and...
Chehaw's Black Jack casino event a 'hit'
ALBANY — More than 125 people turned out to gamble for a good cause at Chehaw Park & Zoo’s first Black Jack & Black Rhinos casino night. The event raised $2,100 for the International Rhino Foundation as well as money for other conservation and educational initiatives. “It went...
WALB 10
Week 6: Here’s who is hitting the South Ga. gridiron tonight
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In Week 6′s Game of the Week, it will be between Terrell Academy and Deerfield-Windsor, who are both undefeated so far this season. Crisp County @ Northside (Macon) Dodge County @ Fitzgerald. Cook @ Jeff Davis. Berrien @ Worth County. Metter @ Irwin County. Bleckely...
southgatv.com
Phoebe welcomes Powell as new orthopaedic trauma surgeon
ALBANY, GA – Growing up in the one-stop-light town of Roseboro, NC, Eddie Powell dreamed of following in his father’s footsteps. “My dad was the family doctor in town. He loved medicine, and he was a hard worker,” Dr. Powell said. “He would see 60 patients a day. Seeing him work that way kind of inspired me to be more and do more.”
WALB 10
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Ian forms
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tropical Storm Ian has now formed. As of 2 p.m. on Saturday, Ian is a tropical storm. The forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center has the storm crossing west Cuba on Monday with a landfall potential in the Gulf Coast sometime late Wednesday night into early Thursday.
WALB 10
Manager no longer employed at Tift Theatre following controversy
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Controversy over a show cancellation in Tift county erupted one week ago. Tifton’s City manager, Pete Pyrzenski, confirmed that Holden Stokes is no longer with the city. He wouldn’t say why. “Yes, Holden is no longer with the city. I can validate that” Pyrzenski said....
WALB 10
9 charged in fight at Dougherty High
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nine students were charged after a fight that happened at Dougherty Comprehensive High School on Wednesday, according to the Dougherty County School System. The school system said several students were involved in a fight on the high school’s campus. After a preliminary investigation by the...
Government Technology
Thomas County Schools to Help Shape Georgia AI Curriculum
(TNS) — Thomas County schools lead the way when it comes to their extensive computer science programs. Now, the Georgia Department of Education Computer Science Program is reaching out to them for help in an untapped curriculum field: Artificial Intelligence. The project to begin working on a curriculum for...
fox5atlanta.com
2 companies granted licenses to produce medical cannabis in Georgia
ATLANTA - A major development in the cannabis industry in Georgia. Medical cannabis will soon start growing in Georgia. Two companies were awarded class one production licenses: Trulieve and Botanical Sciences LLC. For registered patients, this means they will soon be able to buy cannabis oil products here in Georgia.
southgatv.com
Cairo meth dealer off to prison
ALBANY, GA – A southwest Georgia resident involved in a high-volume methamphetamine distribution ring was sentenced to prison this afternoon after admitting to his role in the conspiracy. Joseph Jones aka Bae, 31, of Cairo, was sentenced to serve 360 months in prison to be followed by five years...
southgatv.com
Missing Cairo teen found deceased
CAIRO, GA – GBI agents say they’ve been called to assist the investigation of a Cairo teen, who was reported missing prior to the discovery of his body. GBI Special Agent Jamy Steinberg says Wednesday afternoon, they got the call by the Cairo Police Department to assist in the death investigation of 18 year old Lewis Herring, Jr, of Cairo.
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Demolition work back on track for Phoebe nursing center project
The old is going away to make way for the new in Albany, with a $40 million nursing school and residential facility set to take shape at the site of the building that in the past housed Albany High and Albany Middle School. The $40 million Phoebe Putney Hospital project will include instructional space and top-floor apartments.
WALB 10
Man sentenced in Berrien Co. boater death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been sentenced in the Berrien County boater death that happened at a June 2019 fishing tournament, according to the Waycross Circuit District Attorney’s Office. Robbie McInvale was sentenced Friday to 14 years, with six years in prison and eight on probation after...
Demolition of former Albany High School building resumes, clearing way for medical training center
ALBANY — The legal dispute over demolition of a historic school building is over with a couple of recent developments — one being the withdrawal of an appeal seeking to overturn an earlier order and the fact that most of the building is now a pile of rubble.
How Tiffany Thomas became O'She Tyght ... and helped change local music
ALBANY — Tiffany “O’She Tyght” Thomas, one of the emcees, the secret weapon even, that has kept the rap/rock/R&B fusion outfit Unbreakable Bloodline among the most popular musical performers in the South for a dozen years, is among the most unique individuals you’ll ever meet if you get to know her.
southgatv.com
Beyond the Whistle Ep. 6- Worth County
WORTH COUNTY, GA- Have you ever had to play on the same team as your siblings? How about four brothers?. This week I went to Worth County to see how well brothers Andrew “Dru” Dixon (Jr. DE), Tyler Fulton (Fr. DT), D’ontae “Dee” Fulton (So. WR) and Jayden Farley (Fr. OLB) know each other both on and off the field!
WALB 10
GBI investigating death of Cairo 18-year-old
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the death of an 18-year-old Cairo man that happened on Wednesday, according to the agency. Around 1:30 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Cairo Police Department to assist in an investigation into the death of Lewis Herring, Jr., 18.
WALB 10
Concerns raised over cemetery cleanliness in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several people in Tifton and one city leader are not happy with the upkeep and cleanliness of two cemeteries in Tifton. One of those cemeteries is Oak Ridge Cemetery. Renee Cannady said she’s lived in Tifton for more than 20 years. “Absolutely disgusting to see...
