The Family Chantel’s Chantel Everett Shares Cryptic Message on ‘Toxic Situations’ Amid Pedro Jimeno Divorce

By Katherine Schaffstall
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 3 days ago
TLC (2)

Knowing her self-worth. The Family Chantel star Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) shared a cryptic message about “toxic situations” amid her messy divorce from her estranged husband, Pedro Jimeno.

“I love myself enough to walk away from toxic situations,” the text post read, which Chantel, 31, shared via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 21.

The TLC star gave insight into her current mindset as she continues to deal with her divorce from Pedro, 30.

In Touch confirmed that Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel on May 27 after six years of marriage. The news broke in July, just one month after Chantel, Pedro and their families made their return to the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff.

Season 4 has documented the troubles in their marriage that ultimately led to their decision to split.

During the September 5 season finale, ​​Pedro admitted he thought that his estranged wife had planned to get him deported from the United States.

“I really believe that Chantel want me to get removed to [sic] this country,” the Dominican Republic native said. “She is not a nice person.”

As the scene continued, Pedro went through a bin of paperwork that Chantel had in her car, which included his immigration documents. The pair then fought about what he found in the bin, which escalated the drama even more.

“Pedro, you hurt me a lot,” the Georgia native told her estranged husband. “I called the police already.”

Also during the season finale, Chantel returned from a trip to Panama to learn that her ex had gone through all of their belongings in their home and took several important items after he had moved out.

“When I came back from Panama, my house is ransacked. Things are missing, my jewelry is on the floor,” Chantel said during a confessional. “He’s even taken survival things, like [an] internet router, vacuum cleaners.”

While taking note of which items were missing, Chantel noticed that some of her jewelry and purses were gone too. “You know, it’s funny because Pedro stole my shoes and my pocketbook, however, all the designer clothes that I bought him, he’s still wearing them to work ’cause I saw it on IG,” she told her mom, Karen Everett, and her sister, Winter Everett.

“I’m really not pressed, it’s just how petty. And the purse that he got me wasn’t the purse that I asked for. It was an afterthought and it came from a store that his boss, Laura, loves and introduced him to,” the registered nurse said in her confessional. “So I don’t care about that purse.”

Comments / 71

Denise
3d ago

I won’t watch the show if Pedro & his family are still on the show. His sister was so jealous of Chantel that she was dangerous once throwing a glass at her & then trying to have her GF be with Pedro. She has tried to make herself look like Chantel but that will never happen. The Mom who was so critical had her two children with a married man. Please keep them off the show.

Reply(2)
64
Jen Jen Torrez
3d ago

They both allowed their families into their marriage by telling them whatever was going on. Her family didn't seem to accept him after learning she lied to them. They should of focused more on their issues, settled counseling, and/or his someone to cook and clean their home. She's to high maintenance and controlling. While he may feel insecure and disrespectful by her family all the time. They should of never gotten married.

Reply(3)
23
Dragonlfy
3d ago

I watch this show to get upset 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. All he worried about is that money and all she do is cry🤦🏽‍♀️… I would of been slapped his sister and her best friend. Nope not me couldn’t have me on nooooo reality show, I’d canceled the first episode. 🤣🤣.

Reply(1)
13
