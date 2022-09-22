Read full article on original website
Related
Newcastle Science Teacher Named 2023 Wyoming Teacher of the Year
The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) announced in a press release on Thursday that Zach Beam, a science teacher at Newcastle High School, has been named Wyoming’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Brian Schroeder, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, said in the release:. "Zach has the ability to bring...
This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!
Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
bigfoot99.com
Rawlins city attorney working to simplify complicated ordinances
The Rawlins city attorney’s office is amending overly complicated ordinances now on the books so that they are written in plain English. City council this week approved on third reading one of the first ordinances to be unpacked and simplified — Title 10.54.30. The ordinance directs vehicle owners...
Comments / 0