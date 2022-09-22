Read full article on original website
Debra K. Marks
Debra K. Marks, 61, of Roseville, died at 5:30 P.M. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Genesis Hospital Emergency Room, Zanesville. She was born in July 18, 1961, in Fullerton, California, a daughter of the late Wilbur and Carolyn Jones Ramsey. She enjoyed cooking from scratch, playing with the grandchildren and coloring with them.
