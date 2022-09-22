ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

WALB 10

Phoebe Sumter welcomes new CEO

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Sumter Medical Center has a new CEO. Carlyle Walton is also the first Black CEO at Phoebe Sumter. Walton said he plans to continue his past efforts in this new position. Walton started this role last week. He previously served as president of the Adventist...
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

Peanut Festival returns to Plains

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - A yearly tradition is back for a South Georgia town. The 25th annual Peanut Festival in Plains was held on Saturday, Sept.r 24. The event drew in tourists to see former President Jimmy Carter and, of course, to enjoy peanuts. “I come for the bags and...
PLAINS, GA
The Georgia Sun

Law enforcement officers ask Georgia lawmakers for better pay

Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies urged Georgia lawmakers Thursday to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the state Department of...
GEORGIA STATE
southgatv.com

Cairo meth dealer off to prison

ALBANY, GA – A southwest Georgia resident involved in a high-volume methamphetamine distribution ring was sentenced to prison this afternoon after admitting to his role in the conspiracy. Joseph Jones aka Bae, 31, of Cairo, was sentenced to serve 360 months in prison to be followed by five years...
CAIRO, GA
WALB 10

Manager no longer employed at Tift Theatre following controversy

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Controversy over a show cancellation in Tift county erupted one week ago. Tifton’s City manager, Pete Pyrzenski, confirmed that Holden Stokes is no longer with the city. He wouldn’t say why. “Yes, Holden is no longer with the city. I can validate that” Pyrzenski said....
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Ian forms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tropical Storm Ian has now formed. As of 2 p.m. on Saturday, Ian is a tropical storm. The forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center has the storm crossing west Cuba on Monday with a landfall potential in the Gulf Coast sometime late Wednesday night into early Thursday.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

9 charged in fight at Dougherty High

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nine students were charged after a fight that happened at Dougherty Comprehensive High School on Wednesday, according to the Dougherty County School System. The school system said several students were involved in a fight on the high school’s campus. After a preliminary investigation by the...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany Tech to celebrate Adult Education Literacy Month

ALBANY — Retired educator and author Angela Jones will talk about her road to success during Albany Technical College’s annual National Educational Literacy celebration Monday at 10 a.m. Jones’ talk, which kicks off Adult Education Literacy Month at ATC, will be conducted in Artisan Hall’s Room 118....
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Week 6: Here’s who is hitting the South Ga. gridiron tonight

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In Week 6′s Game of the Week, it will be between Terrell Academy and Deerfield-Windsor, who are both undefeated so far this season. Crisp County @ Northside (Macon) Dodge County @ Fitzgerald. Cook @ Jeff Davis. Berrien @ Worth County. Metter @ Irwin County. Bleckely...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Chehaw's Black Jack casino event a 'hit'

ALBANY — More than 125 people turned out to gamble for a good cause at Chehaw Park & Zoo’s first Black Jack & Black Rhinos casino night. The event raised $2,100 for the International Rhino Foundation as well as money for other conservation and educational initiatives. “It went...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

WALB 10

Habitat For Humanity builds home for Americus family

VSU cuts 4 ‘unused’ degree programs to meet demand of students, workforce. Valdosta State University deactivated four of its unused programs to meet the demand of students and the workforce. Doerun leaders hoping to bring more development to town. Updated: 13 hours ago. The hope is to attract...
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

GBI investigating death of Cairo 18-year-old

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the death of an 18-year-old Cairo man that happened on Wednesday, according to the agency. Around 1:30 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Cairo Police Department to assist in an investigation into the death of Lewis Herring, Jr., 18.
CAIRO, GA
WALB 10

Man sentenced in Berrien Co. boater death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been sentenced in the Berrien County boater death that happened at a June 2019 fishing tournament, according to the Waycross Circuit District Attorney’s Office. Robbie McInvale was sentenced Friday to 14 years, with six years in prison and eight on probation after...
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

PHOTOS: Demolition work back on track for Phoebe nursing center project

The old is going away to make way for the new in Albany, with a $40 million nursing school and residential facility set to take shape at the site of the building that in the past housed Albany High and Albany Middle School. The $40 million Phoebe Putney Hospital project will include instructional space and top-floor apartments.
ALBANY, GA

