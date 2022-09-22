Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Phoebe Sumter welcomes new CEO
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Sumter Medical Center has a new CEO. Carlyle Walton is also the first Black CEO at Phoebe Sumter. Walton said he plans to continue his past efforts in this new position. Walton started this role last week. He previously served as president of the Adventist...
WALB 10
Peanut Festival returns to Plains
PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - A yearly tradition is back for a South Georgia town. The 25th annual Peanut Festival in Plains was held on Saturday, Sept.r 24. The event drew in tourists to see former President Jimmy Carter and, of course, to enjoy peanuts. “I come for the bags and...
Albany Municipal Court plans Night Court session at Albany Tech
ALBANY — Chief Municipal Court Judge Willie Weaver has notified Albany Mayor Bo Dorough and members of the Albany City Commission of plans to hold a pilot Night Court session at Albany Technical College on Oct. 20. As noted in Albany Code Sec. 22-55(2), the Municipal Court Chief Judge,...
Law enforcement officers ask Georgia lawmakers for better pay
Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies urged Georgia lawmakers Thursday to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the state Department of...
southgatv.com
Cairo meth dealer off to prison
ALBANY, GA – A southwest Georgia resident involved in a high-volume methamphetamine distribution ring was sentenced to prison this afternoon after admitting to his role in the conspiracy. Joseph Jones aka Bae, 31, of Cairo, was sentenced to serve 360 months in prison to be followed by five years...
WALB 10
Manager no longer employed at Tift Theatre following controversy
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Controversy over a show cancellation in Tift county erupted one week ago. Tifton’s City manager, Pete Pyrzenski, confirmed that Holden Stokes is no longer with the city. He wouldn’t say why. “Yes, Holden is no longer with the city. I can validate that” Pyrzenski said....
WALB 10
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Ian forms
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tropical Storm Ian has now formed. As of 2 p.m. on Saturday, Ian is a tropical storm. The forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center has the storm crossing west Cuba on Monday with a landfall potential in the Gulf Coast sometime late Wednesday night into early Thursday.
WALB 10
9 charged in fight at Dougherty High
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nine students were charged after a fight that happened at Dougherty Comprehensive High School on Wednesday, according to the Dougherty County School System. The school system said several students were involved in a fight on the high school’s campus. After a preliminary investigation by the...
Albany Tech to celebrate Adult Education Literacy Month
ALBANY — Retired educator and author Angela Jones will talk about her road to success during Albany Technical College’s annual National Educational Literacy celebration Monday at 10 a.m. Jones’ talk, which kicks off Adult Education Literacy Month at ATC, will be conducted in Artisan Hall’s Room 118....
WALB 10
Week 6: Here’s who is hitting the South Ga. gridiron tonight
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In Week 6′s Game of the Week, it will be between Terrell Academy and Deerfield-Windsor, who are both undefeated so far this season. Crisp County @ Northside (Macon) Dodge County @ Fitzgerald. Cook @ Jeff Davis. Berrien @ Worth County. Metter @ Irwin County. Bleckely...
Former President Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn Carter attend 25th annual Peanut Festival parade
PLAINS, Ga. — Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter made an appearance on Saturday at the 25th annual Peanut Festival in Plains, Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The pair who recently celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary in July, were pictured...
Chehaw's Black Jack casino event a 'hit'
ALBANY — More than 125 people turned out to gamble for a good cause at Chehaw Park & Zoo’s first Black Jack & Black Rhinos casino night. The event raised $2,100 for the International Rhino Foundation as well as money for other conservation and educational initiatives. “It went...
southgatv.com
Missing Cairo teen found deceased
CAIRO, GA – GBI agents say they’ve been called to assist the investigation of a Cairo teen, who was reported missing prior to the discovery of his body. GBI Special Agent Jamy Steinberg says Wednesday afternoon, they got the call by the Cairo Police Department to assist in the death investigation of 18 year old Lewis Herring, Jr, of Cairo.
City of Albany updating school zone flashers paid for with fines collected by speed cameras
ALBANY — School zone speed cameras have been a subject of criticism and controversy since they were activated for the 2020-2021 school year, but one point of agreement for most people would be approval that proceeds from tickets pay for police and safety equipment instead of coming out of taxpayers’ pockets.
WALB 10
Habitat For Humanity builds home for Americus family
VSU cuts 4 ‘unused’ degree programs to meet demand of students, workforce. Valdosta State University deactivated four of its unused programs to meet the demand of students and the workforce. Doerun leaders hoping to bring more development to town. Updated: 13 hours ago. The hope is to attract...
How Tiffany Thomas became O'She Tyght ... and helped change local music
ALBANY — Tiffany “O’She Tyght” Thomas, one of the emcees, the secret weapon even, that has kept the rap/rock/R&B fusion outfit Unbreakable Bloodline among the most popular musical performers in the South for a dozen years, is among the most unique individuals you’ll ever meet if you get to know her.
WALB 10
GBI investigating death of Cairo 18-year-old
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the death of an 18-year-old Cairo man that happened on Wednesday, according to the agency. Around 1:30 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Cairo Police Department to assist in an investigation into the death of Lewis Herring, Jr., 18.
Demolition of former Albany High School building resumes, clearing way for medical training center
ALBANY — The legal dispute over demolition of a historic school building is over with a couple of recent developments — one being the withdrawal of an appeal seeking to overturn an earlier order and the fact that most of the building is now a pile of rubble.
WALB 10
Man sentenced in Berrien Co. boater death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been sentenced in the Berrien County boater death that happened at a June 2019 fishing tournament, according to the Waycross Circuit District Attorney’s Office. Robbie McInvale was sentenced Friday to 14 years, with six years in prison and eight on probation after...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Demolition work back on track for Phoebe nursing center project
The old is going away to make way for the new in Albany, with a $40 million nursing school and residential facility set to take shape at the site of the building that in the past housed Albany High and Albany Middle School. The $40 million Phoebe Putney Hospital project will include instructional space and top-floor apartments.
