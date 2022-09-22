DC Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

DC 2 Evening

7-2

(seven, two)

DC 2 Midday

9-3

(nine, three)

DC 3 Evening

0-1-8

(zero, one, eight)

DC 3 Midday

1-1-4

(one, one, four)

DC 4 Evening

9-8-2-4

(nine, eight, two, four)

DC 4 Midday

1-0-4-8

(one, zero, four, eight)

DC 5 Evening

2-7-6-7-0

(two, seven, six, seven, zero)

DC 5 Midday

2-1-8-2-5

(two, one, eight, two, five)

Lucky For Life

04-10-28-31-41, Lucky Ball: 6

(four, ten, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-one; Lucky Ball: six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 301,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 270,000,000

Comments

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

