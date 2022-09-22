DC Lottery
WASHINGTON (AP) _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
DC 2 Evening
7-2
(seven, two)
DC 2 Midday
9-3
(nine, three)
DC 3 Evening
0-1-8
(zero, one, eight)
DC 3 Midday
1-1-4
(one, one, four)
DC 4 Evening
9-8-2-4
(nine, eight, two, four)
DC 4 Midday
1-0-4-8
(one, zero, four, eight)
DC 5 Evening
2-7-6-7-0
(two, seven, six, seven, zero)
DC 5 Midday
2-1-8-2-5
(two, one, eight, two, five)
Lucky For Life
04-10-28-31-41, Lucky Ball: 6
(four, ten, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-one; Lucky Ball: six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 301,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 270,000,000
