Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After yet another hot day in Southwest Louisiana, we’ve got a couple more on the way before some relief works towards the area. As we head into Sunday, more hot and sticky weather can be expected, with high’s in the low 90′s across the area. We’ll stay dry for most of the day, though a few scattered storms may pop up throughout the day. Any storms may fire along the Sea breeze later in the afternoon, and would be mainly located along and south of I-10. In addition, a few storms are possible for northern portions of the area later in the day, as part of an approaching cold front from the north. With that being said, any activity only looks to be isolated, meaning outdoor activities still look to be ok. You can track any activity that pops up with our First Alert Weather App.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO