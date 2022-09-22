MIAMI - Tropical Storm Ian has strengthened into a hurricane. The National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. advisory has the center of the Category 1 hurricane about 315 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba. Ian was moving to the northwest at 14 mph with sustained winds of 75 mph. The storm is expected to strengthen rapidly on Monday and Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane Monday night when it is near western Cuba. During a Sunday news conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had issued a new executive order that...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 44 MINUTES AGO