Ian strengthens in hurricane, tropical storm warnings posted for lower Florida Keys
MIAMI - Tropical Storm Ian has strengthened into a hurricane. The National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. advisory has the center of the Category 1 hurricane about 315 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba. Ian was moving to the northwest at 14 mph with sustained winds of 75 mph. The storm is expected to strengthen rapidly on Monday and Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane Monday night when it is near western Cuba. During a Sunday news conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had issued a new executive order that...
Arctic blast is on the way with temperatures set to plunge to MINUS 2C on Monday as winter starts to bite
An Arctic blast is on its way to the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to -2C in some areas of the UK on Monday - as the winter starts to bite. Britons will face the coldest temperatures so far this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.
