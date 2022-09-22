Apple's iPads claimed several spots on our list of the best tablets for 2022, and if you want the very best that Apple has to offer, you'll want to upgrade to the iPad Pro. We named the 2020 iPad Pro the best tablet for creatives, and right now you can pick up the newer 2021 model at a discount. Right now at Amazon, you can save up to $149 on the 11-inch model, or up to $199 on the 13-inch model when you activate the instant coupon. Just note that discounts jump around quite a bit between different configurations, and without a clear-cut expiration, we can't guarantee how long these deals will remain available.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO