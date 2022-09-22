ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

AOL Corp

Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon

SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
9to5Mac

Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Max dominates first weekend of pre-orders, iPhone 14 Plus disappoints

Apple may be paying the price for being too confident regarding the regular iPhone 14 models. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus versions are selling worse than the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE 3 – both phones that had disappointing sales when their pre-orders started. On the other hand, the redesigned iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling better than its predecessor.
9to5Mac

Four features we expect to see on the 2022 iPad Pro

Apple is expected to announce a new generation of the iPad Pro in the rumored October event. As it’s been months since rumors about this tablet started, there are some features that are very likely to be available with this new generation of iPad Pro. Read on as we round up four of them that we expect to see on the 2022 iPad Pro.
CNET

Snag an M1 iPad Pro for Up to $199 Off While You Can

Apple's iPads claimed several spots on our list of the best tablets for 2022, and if you want the very best that Apple has to offer, you'll want to upgrade to the iPad Pro. We named the 2020 iPad Pro the best tablet for creatives, and right now you can pick up the newer 2021 model at a discount. Right now at Amazon, you can save up to $149 on the 11-inch model, or up to $199 on the 13-inch model when you activate the instant coupon. Just note that discounts jump around quite a bit between different configurations, and without a clear-cut expiration, we can't guarantee how long these deals will remain available.
Cult of Mac

What we’re expecting from 2022 MacBook Pro with M2 Pro or M2 Max

There’s overwhelming evidence that Apple is about to reveal the M2 Pro and M2 Max, a fresh generation of high-performance processors for notebooks. These are expected to go into the next generation of 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Here’s what to expect in new macOS laptops before the...
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell business laptop is 48% off for a limited time

Lately all of the best laptop deals have had a back-to-school slant to them, which is awesome for the students in your life, but if you’ve been on the hunt for a new business laptop, your moment has finally arrived. Right now, you you can bring home a Dell Vostro 3510 business laptop for only $629, saving you $584 off the original retail price of $1,213. At 48% off, this is undeniably one of the most enticing Dell laptop deals happening at the moment, so click the Buy Now button below to scoop one up and keep reading to find out why this laptop deal is one not to be missed.
PC Magazine

Take 79% Off This Refurbished 13.3-Inch MacBook Air

Whether you're working from home, back at the office, or juggling a hybrid schedule, this $250 refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air 128GB can help get the job done. The refurbished computers on offer come with some light scuffing on the bevel, or a few scratches and dents on the case, but have otherwise passed rigorous hardware and software checks, ensuring the 2015 MacBook Air units work like they just came out of the box.
Digital Trends

Asus’ folding laptop reminds me why I fell in love with folding phones

I’m a huge proponent of folding smartphones, I think the futuristic design provides truly meaningful benefits and using one continues to be a very special experience. Therefore when I was given the chance to live with the Asus Zenbook Fold 17, a folding laptop, it was an opportunity too good to pass by.
Digital Trends

The best MacBook Pro bags

MacBooks are expensive investments, so naturally, you should get a bag to safely carry yours around. Whether you are commuting for work or you're a student, you will want a bag that is sturdy, water-resistant, and roomy enough to fit the MacBook and its accessories. Here are some of the best MacBook Pro bags you can buy to keep your computer safe from the elements.
reviewed.com

Dell’s Inspiron 27 desktop is a stylish, all-in-one fit for any living room

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Dell’s Inspiron 27 All-in-One is an excellent choice if you want a simple, attractive, versatile desktop for basic tasks. About the Dell Inspiron 27 7710. Here are the specs of...
Cult of Mac

AirPods Pro 2 can use ear tips from the original version

AirPods Pro 2 is now reaching customers and they confirm what everyone hoped: ear tips designed for the original version fit the new one. But that’s not the whole story – Apple doesn’t recommend moving tips between the two versions of its earbuds. Here’s why. AirPods...
Apple Insider

Daily deals Sept. 23: $180 AirPods Pro, $50 off M1 Mac mini, $20 off AppleCare for Apple Watch Ultra, more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Friday's bestdeals include $15 for an Anker USB-C to Lightning cable, $1,350 off HiFiMan Planar Magnetic Headphones, 15% off select eBay refurbished items, and much more.
