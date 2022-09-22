The under-eye area is extremely delicate — as such, it’s a good idea to treat it with products that won’t irritate sensitive skin and eyes while still containing active ingredients that have been shown to reduce puffiness and even lighten the appearance of dark circles. Many of the eye area issues that people say bother them are genetic or the natural result of aging or repeated exposure to UV light. And one of the best ways to prevent skin damage in this area of the face is to use sunscreen daily, wear sunglasses that block 99 to 100 percent of UVA and UVB rays, and create better habits like getting plenty of sleep.

