The 7 Best Fragrance-Free Body Washes for Sensitive Skin
If you have sensitive skin, opt for gentle, fragrance-free skin-care products. Here are the best fragrance-free body washes, including options from Eucerin, Cetaphil and more.
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
This Collagen-Boosting Moisturizer Made My Mature Skin Firmer and More Radiant in 4 Weeks Flat
Collagen and elastin are to the skin what water is to the body. They fill and lift, provide the volume that combats sagging, and decrease the appearance of wrinkles. As we age, we lose both of these proteins, so we rely on our diets, our lifestyles, and—yes—our products to make up.
Olay vs. Neutrogena: Dermatologists Weigh in on Which Skin-Care Brand Is Best
Selecting skin-care products can be overwhelming. Take a look at dermatologists' recommendations when it comes to two readily available brands: Olay and Neutrogena.
3 Serums You Should Use Every Day For Sagging Skin
This article has been updated since its initial 04/20/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Serums are essential products in any great anti-aging beauty routine— whether a Hyaluronic acid one used in the evening to repair skin throughout y...
The 5 best skin care ingredients to smooth wrinkles, according to derms
There are a few powerhouse skin care ingredients that smooth wrinkles, buff hyperpigmentation away and overall work wonders on mature skin. CNN spoke to four dermatologists to find out the top actives, plus the products that come with them.
3 Supplements Experts Say You Should Start Taking Every Day To Boost Collagen And Plump Sagging Skin
This article has been updated since its initial 04/17/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Supporting your skin to be as healthy as it can be is a vital investment, as this act of self-care can greatly improve other aspects of your life, l...
REN Skincare’s Powerhouse Vitamin C & Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum is A Must-Have for Glowing Skin — & It’s on Sale
In skincare routines, the one thing you can’t forgo is a product that delivers a radiant glow. Forget about your million other products that do this and try something new. So, let’s give your stash a refresh with The Glow and Protect Serum, REN Skincare’s powerhouse product. At $68, this soothing serum might be the only one you’ll ever need to use since it boasts a variety of glow-boosting, protective ingredients. Lucky for you, you can get early access to REN Skincare’s 20 percent off sitewide sale with this exclusive code: EARLYACCESS20. So, don’t think twice and snag this radiance...
3 Skin-Firming Creams Dermatologists Swear By To Make Eye Bags Disappear
The under-eye area is extremely delicate — as such, it’s a good idea to treat it with products that won’t irritate sensitive skin and eyes while still containing active ingredients that have been shown to reduce puffiness and even lighten the appearance of dark circles. Many of the eye area issues that people say bother them are genetic or the natural result of aging or repeated exposure to UV light. And one of the best ways to prevent skin damage in this area of the face is to use sunscreen daily, wear sunglasses that block 99 to 100 percent of UVA and UVB rays, and create better habits like getting plenty of sleep.
Augustinus Bader Just Launched A Lash & Brow Serum
If you ask me, lash serums are having a capital-M moment. Brands like Grande Cosmetics and Revitalash have been doing this for a moment, but then you’ve got newcomers like The Ordinary who are turning the category on its head. Another brand that’s sure to shake things up is Augustinus Bader, the hyper-luxe, biomedical professor-founded brand that harnesses cutting-edge science to power potent anti-aging skin- and hair care formulas. The brand’s latest innovation? The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum, which launches today.
Dr. Dennis Gross Reveals Why Vitamin C And Lactic Acid Make The Ultimate Skincare Combo – Exclusive
If you're tired of your dull skin and want it to glow, you might have heard that Vitamin C can help. Annie Chiu, M.D., a board-certified cosmetic and general dermatologist on faculty at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, told Self, "Vitamin C has a wide range of protective and anti-aging effects for the skin," which means it can do more than make you glow. However, according to Angela Lamb, board-certified dermatologist and director of Westside Mount Sinai Dermatology Faculty Practice, Vitamin C comes in various concentrations and formulations that may irritate some people (per Self).
ULTA Beauty Expands Their Wellness Shop To Include Intimate Wellness
It’s a beauty brand that has become a household name — and now ULTA Beauty launches Intimate Wellness products, the latest addition to its Wellness Shop. It features oils, bath salts, lubricants, and intimate wellness devices from renowned brands Smile Makers, Foria, Womaness, and more. So if you’re looking for top-rated products to add to your sexual lifestyle, look no further. Plus, the products are only available online, so you can shop from the privacy of your home.
Body Lotion vs. Body Cream: Which One Is Better?
You spend a ton of time and hard-earned money on your face care routine, but the other 90% of your body deserves just as much attention. While your face and body regimens may consist of different steps, moisturizer is the cornerstone of maintaining healthy skin from head to toe. As...
A dermatologist weighs in on the biggest TikTok skincare trends — and which ones are actually safe, effective, and eco-friendly
Some trends, like "slugging" and skin cycling, create less waste by encouraging the use of existing products.
The Retinol Alternative Cream That’s Already Sold Out 5 Times Is Finally Back In Stock
If you have pretty sensitive skin, you may have avoided using retinoids in your regimen out of fear of stressing out your complexion. But that’s where retinol alternatives are all the rage; they bring similar anti-aging benefits without irritation, peeling or redness. Whether you’re trying to find a loophole around the possible side effects of retinol, or are simply new to the usage of potent ingredients, products like Three Ships Dream Bio-Retinol + Shorea Butter Night Cream can be an effective resort. In fact, the skin-perfecting cream has already sold out five times for its fast-acting capabilities—luckily, for existing fans and...
Ulta’s Fall Haul Sale Promises Up to Half Off Star-Founded Beauty Brands and More
Fresh off the 21 Days of Beauty blowout, Ulta is kicking off fall with even more savings. Now through Oct. 1, the beauty retailer is slashing prices to the tune of up to 50 percent off across every department. Ulta’s Fall Haul event boasts major markdowns on cosmetics (including some of the best waterproof mascaras and face mists), skincare, hair care and accessories, nail care, bath and body products, beauty tools and wellness as well as Ulta’s in-house line of makeup. The mix also includes a slew of Hollywood-backed brands, such as Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence By Mills,...
Hailey Bieber's 'Hack' for Glowing Skin Involves Mixing Serum with Liquid Foundation
Hailey Bieber already made 'glazed donut skin' a thing, and now she's sharing exactly how she achieves her signature glow. In a recent TikTok video, the 25-year-old model explains the simple "hack" she uses to nail that dewy look. "I really love this @rhode hack...I use this trick whenever I...
