streakingthelawn.com
UVA football tailgating and its impact on attendance: The good, the bad, and the ugly
Back in August we published an incredibly in-depth tailgating recipe breakdown for each and every Virginia Cavaliers football home game this fall. Today, we’re taking a more comprehensive look at tailgating for UVA football games, the experience and struggles of trying to tailgate in Charlottesville, and what it all means for Virginia’s attendance at the games themselves.
jerryratcliffe.com
Scattershooting: Another commit could vault UVA basketball’s recruiting class; Bronco wants to coach again; lots of golden nuggets
Scattershooting around Virginia’s athletic program before kickoff with Syracuse …. Should the Cavaliers land the nation’s No. 4 point guard, Elmark Jackson, he would be the highest-ranked player during the Tony Bennett era, if not before, since the “star” rankings and position rankings became a thing. Presently, that honor goes to current commitment, Elijah Gertrude, a shooting guard from Jersey City, N.J., who is rated the No. 36 overall player in the nation by various recruiting services. Gertrude edges out former Cavalier Kyle Guy, who was No. 37.
Augusta Free Press
UVA AD Carla Williams needs to start taking the business part of football seriously
Virginia Tech entered Thursday’s game with West Virginia as a home ‘dog, with a 2-1 record that included a humbling loss to ODU, a struggling offense, not a lot of reason for optimism – and yet Lane Stadium was a rollicking sellout with 65,632 on hand minutes before kickoff, ready to serenade the team, as has been the case for years, to the strains of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”
wfxrtv.com
48th annual Virginia 10-Miler ends with multiple broken records
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Saturday was a record-breaking morning in Lynchburg where more than 2,000 people participated in the Virginia 10 Miler Run. It was the 48th year of the event which included the 10 Miler Run, Four+ Miler run, and Four Miler walk. This was Jeff Fedorko’s 16th...
Augusta Free Press
Spotted lanternfly continues to be a threat to Virginia crops
Clarke, Frederick and Warren Counties and the city of Winchester are heavily infested with the spotted lanternfly, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. To slow the spread in other areas of Virginia, VDACS has established a quarantine for Albemarle, Augusta, Carroll, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Prince William,...
The Disgraceful Desecration of Lee and His Chapel
. . . let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion. Whatever may be conceded to the influence of refined education on minds of peculiar structure, reason and experience both forbid us to expect that National morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle. George Washington – Farewell Address […]
schillingshow.com
Pride shaming: Charlottesville school official impels staff to wear “LGBTQ+” support attire
CHS – In Virginia, we celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride in both June and September – which is a little unique in comparison to other states. Our Gender & Sexuality Alliance (GSA) will be hosting a table during lunches tomorrow to celebrate members of our school and community who identify as a part of the LGBTQ+ community. You may have also seen Dr. Gurley’s email this week that referenced the state’s attempt to undermine the ways our school division supports our LGBTQ+ students. I’ve had multiple students stop me in the hallway to express concern over feeling like they no longer have rights as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. This is heartbreaking, but I have assured them that CHS and Charlottesville City will always be here to support and empower them.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Ward A polling precinct permanently moved
The Ward A polling precinct in the City of Waynesboro has permanently moved to Wenonah Elementary School. The school is located at 125 N. Bayard Ave. in Waynesboro. The previous location is no longer available. Basic United Methodist Church at 489 N. Winchester Ave. in Waynesboro is closed and is...
NBC 29 News
CFD Chief Hezedean Smith leaving the department
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Fire Chief Hezedean Smith is leaving the department for another job. In a letter to CFD staff on Friday, September 23, Chief Smith says he has accepted a fire chief position in Polk County, Florida but his last day with CFD is not yet confirmed.
Virginia man stops at BP gas station for coffee, wins $250,000 jackpot off lottery scratcher
Miguel Morales stopped at the BP Shorts Food Mart in Orange County to grab a cup of coffee. While he was there, he decided to try his luck with a $250,000 Gold Jackpot game scratch-off lottery ticket. By the time he finished scratching the ticket, he couldn't believe his eyes.
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Richmond intersection
A man on a motorcycle was killed in a crash at at intersection on Richmond's Southside Saturday evening.
shoredailynews.com
Controversy surrounds former Accomack County Attorney
Former Accomack County Attorney Mark Taylor, who served in the local post from 2007 to 2015, is embroiled in a controversy surrounding his recent contract to serve as Spotsylvania County’s school superintendent beginning Nov. 1, according to reports being made across Virginia and Washington, D.C. Complaints from Spotsylvania School...
fox5dc.com
Virginia woman missing after not returning from road trip; abandoned vehicle found in Sterling
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Authorities are searching for a missing Virginia woman they say never returned from a road trip. The Culpeper Police Department says 34-year-old Emily Victoria Benjamin was last seen during a welfare check in Falls Church on September 2. Investigators say during the welfare check, Benjamin told...
royalexaminer.com
Luray couple perish in five-car crash on Rt. 340
Two Page County residents died at the scene of a five-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21) just south of the Warren County-Page County line. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey stated in a Friday evening email that the investigation continues into the 3:11 p.m. crash of five vehicles in Page County, at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662 (Compton Hollow Rd).
cbs19news
Bremo Power Station to be demolished
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A 90-year-old power plant is set to be demolished on Friday. Dominion Energy is taking down the Bremo Power Station in Fluvanna County. Public areas near the old power station, which went into operation in 1931 and shut down in 2018, will be closing at 9:15 a.m.
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
WHSV
Hampton Street in Staunton remains closed
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Hampton Street in Staunton remains closed after a car accident split two power lines in half, police said. According to the Staunton Police Department, crews are out working to repair the poles, but they are unsure of how long it will take. In a Facebook post,...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro man steals two vehicles, leads authorities on separate police chases
A Waynesboro man faces multiple charges after stealing a vehicle in Chesterfield County, then leading authorities on a chase through Augusta County onto the Blue Ridge Parkway. Albert Cox, 60, was spotted speeding in a Ford Explorer on East Side Highway just outside the Waynesboro city limits around 11:30 p.m....
q101online.com
School bus involved in interstate crash
Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus that happened Wednesday night in northern Rockingham County. The accident happened shortly before 10 o’clock along Interstate 81 at around mile marker 261. A highway work zone was being set up in the northbound lanes when a highway...
