Attorney for Waukesha Christmas Parade attack suspect withdraws from case ahead of homicide trial
WAUKESHA- The man who’s represented Darrell Brooks in the months leading up to his homicide trial in October is withdrawing from the case. Brooks’ attorney Jeremy Perri filed the motion Thursday stating that Brooks requested that he represent himself. Perri and Anna Kees have been defending Brooks since last November.
Severe weather passing through Southeastern Wisconsin with damage in it’s wake
Severe thunderstorms moved through Southeastern Wisconsin Sunday evening, many with some cleanup to do. WE Energies reported around 20,000 customers being without power, many in and around Waukesha. Nearly 2000 customers were without power west of Kenosha as well. In West Bend, there was several reports of full trees tipping over from the oversaturated ground. In Campbellsport, siding was ripped off the side of a building.
Man wants to defend himself in fatal Wisconsin parade attack
A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving an SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year wants to represent himself in a trial that is scheduled to begin in a little more than a week. Darrell Brooks Jr.‘s public defender, Jeremy Perri, filed a motion in Waukesha County Circuit Court Thursday requesting that he and assistant public defender Anna Kees be taken off the case because Brooks wants to represent himself. A hearing on the motion has been scheduled for Tuesday. If granted it might have an impact on the Oct. 3 start date for Brooks’ trial on six homicide counts and about 70 other charges.
