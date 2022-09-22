Read full article on original website
New Mexico and Colorado State Play to 1-1 Draw
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team ran its unbeaten streak to four games with its third straight tie, playing to a 1-1 draw with Colorado State on Sunday afternoon at the UNM Soccer Complex. The Lobos (2-2-5, 0-0-2 MW) and Rams (4-3-3, 1-0-1 MW) traded second half goals to each remain unbeaten in Mountain West play.
Women’s Soccer Returns Home Sunday to Host Colorado State
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team returns home Sunday afternoon to host Colorado State in its Mountain West home opener. The Lobos and Rams will kick-off at 1:00 p.m. at the UNM Soccer Complex in a game that will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network.
Game Day Info: New Mexico at LSU
(Streaming Only/Non-Linear) (770 KKOB-AM flagship in Albuquerque) ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Lobos travel to Bayou Country and the land of the SEC giants to face the Tigers of LSU in Tiger Stadium for a night game. The game will officially kickoff at 6:32 pm Central Time, 5:32 p.m. Mountain Time, and the game can be heard on the Lobo Radio Network, flagshipped at 770 AM/96.3 FM KKOB in Albuquerque. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and the SEC Network+
Lobos Close Week at Utah State Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobo volleyball team remains on the road to close out the first week of Mountain West competition to face another tough team in Utah State, with first serve set for Saturday at 11 a.m. MT. The match will be streamed on the Mountain West Network with...
Lobos in Second Place After First Day of the Tucker Intercollegiate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. –– The New Mexico men’s golf team used a strong second round to finish the opening day of the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate in second place. In their lone home event of the year at the UNM Championship Course, the Lobos are at 12-under going into Saturday’s final round.
Men's Tennis Hosts USTA M15s at McKinnon
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Qualifying rounds for the USTA Pro Circuit M15 will take place Monday and Tuesday at McKinnon Family Tennis Stadium as UNM and the City of Albuquerque host the event which will feature five Lobos in the qualifying rounds. The tournament features 32 players in the two round qualifying draws. The eight survivors will move into the main draw with 24 other players. There will also be a doubles bracket that will not hit the courts until Wednesday.
